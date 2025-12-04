Remember conference — Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from October 2025 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ”
- Elder Dale G. Renlund | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference.
- Theme: As individuals take upon themselves the name of Jesus Christ through identification, remembrance, emulation and alignment, they receive God’s power and blessings in their lives.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Renlund’s message here.
Outline
- In 2018, Dr. Craig H. Selzman was the first surgeon chosen to hold the “Dr. Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson Presidential Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery” professorship at the University of Utah.
- Dr. Selzman decided that since his name would be linked with President Nelson, he needed to be more like the Prophet. So, Dr. Selzman made a conscientious effort to be supportive and understanding of his team.
- Referring to President Nelson’s initials, the “RMN ethos” is now foundational at the college’s division of cardiothoracic surgery.
- This account of Dr. Selzman shows there are at least five parallels to taking upon the name of Jesus Christ, starting at baptism: identification, remembrance, emulation, alignment and empowerment.
- Identification: Those who take upon themselves the name of Jesus Christ acknowledge the Savior and unapologetically stand up to be counted as His.
- Remembrance: Disciples of Christ remain mindful of Him, regardless of what else they focus on, especially by partaking of the sacrament.
- Emulation: The more disciples identify with and remember Jesus Christ, the more they want to be like Him, changing for the better and becoming more charitable.
- Alignment: Those who emulate Jesus Christ join Him in His work by willingly, intentionally and enthusiastically aligning their goals with His.
- Empowerment: Taking upon the name of Jesus Christ gives disciples access to God’s power and blessings to help them fulfill their mission in mortality.
- As disciples make additional covenants with God, they become more spiritually receptive, are strengthened more in their resolve to follow Christ, retain a remission of their sins and receive greater peace.
- Take upon the name of Jesus Christ, identify with Him, always remember Him, strive to be like Him, and join Him in His work. Those who do will become an exalted inheritor in Heavenly Father’s kingdom, a joint-heir with His Firstborn.
Reflection questions
Who is a Christlike example in your life? What can you learn from their example?
How have you changed since you linked your name with the name of Jesus Christ?
When have you “willingly, intentionally and enthusiastically” aligned your goals with those of Christ?
How does partaking of the sacrament help you remember Jesus Christ throughout the week?
What can you do differently to adopt a “Christlike ethos” this week?
Speaker quotes
- “When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we link our name with His. We identify with Him. We gladly become known as Christian. We acknowledge the Savior and unapologetically stand up to be counted as His.”
- “Partaking of the sacrament each week helps us remember Jesus Christ throughout the week. As we partake of the sacrament, we do so in remembrance of the price He paid to redeem us. We covenant anew to remember Him, recognize His greatness and appreciate His goodness. We acknowledge repeatedly that it is only in and through His grace that we are saved from physical and spiritual death.”
- “We more fully take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ through identification, remembrance, emulation and alignment. Doing these four leads us to a fifth parallel — empowerment. We access God’s power and blessings in our lives.”
Reference scriptures
- “Yea, and cry unto God for all thy support; yea, let all thy doings be unto the Lord, and whithersoever thou goest let it be in the Lord; yea, let all thy thoughts be directed unto the Lord; yea, let the affections of thy heart be placed upon the Lord forever.”
- “And we ask thee, Holy Father, that thy servants may go forth from this house armed with thy power, and that thy name may be upon them, and thy glory be round about them, and thine angels have charge over them.”
- “I give unto you these sayings that you may understand and know how to worship, and know what you worship, that you may come unto the Father in my name, and in due time receive of his fulness.”
Invitations and promises
- “Part of taking upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ involves willingly, intentionally and enthusiastically aligning our goals with His. We join Him in His work when we love, share and invite. We join Him in His work when we minister to others, especially the vulnerable and those who have been wounded, shattered or crushed by their earthly experiences.”
- “As we make additional covenants with God, we take upon ourselves more fully the name of Jesus Christ. Consequently, God blesses us with more of His power.”
- “The Savior invites us, ‘Come unto the Father in my name, and in due time receive of his fulness’ (Doctrine and Covenants 93:19). I urge you to do this. Come unto our Heavenly Father. Take upon yourself the name of Jesus Christ. Identify with Him. Always remember Him. Strive to be like Him. Join Him in His work. Receive His power and blessings in your life. Etch His name in your heart, willingly and intentionally. This gives you ‘standing’ before God (Doctrine and Covenants 109:24) and qualifies you for the Savior’s advocacy on your behalf. You will become an exalted inheritor in the kingdom of our Father in Heaven, a joint-heir with His Firstborn, our beloved Savior and Redeemer.”
Stories
- In 2018, Dr. Craig H. Selzman was the first surgeon chosen to hold the “Dr. Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson Presidential Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery” professorship at the University of Utah. Dr. Selzman decided that since his name would be linked with President Nelson, he needed to be more like the Prophet. So, Dr. Selzman made a conscientious effort to be supportive and understanding of his team.
- Dr. Selzman, referring to President Nelson’s initials, said the “RMN ethos” is now foundational at the University of Utah’s division of cardiothoracic surgery. His story has caused Elder Renlund to ask: “How have I changed since I linked my name with the name of Jesus Christ? Have I adopted a Christlike ethos as a result? Have I genuinely tried to become better and more like Him?”
From the footnotes
- 9. The Hebrew word translated as “take” in the phrase “take on the name of Christ” means to “lift up” or “carry,” as one would a banner that identifies oneself with an individual or group (see James Strong, The New Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance of the Bible [1984], Hebrew dictionary section, page 80, number 5375).
- 12. Dr. Selzman has been quoted as saying: “Whenever you start talking about health care with [President Nelson], he gets a little twinkle in his eye. … It’s just amazing to see how energized he [gets] talking about all that stuff” (in Sydney Walker, “As President Nelson Turns 100, His Family and Associates Reflect on His Life and Legacy,” Church News, Sept. 7, 2024, thechurchnews.com). I have personally seen that “health care twinkle” in President Russell M. Nelson’s eyes, but it is nothing compared to the sparkle he got when he spoke of Jesus Christ.
- 24. See Doctrine and Covenants 109:21–22. The phrase “when thy people transgress, any of them” uses the word “when,” not “if.” This suggests that the Savior realizes that we will all transgress, make mistakes and sin. But the plan is that we “speedily repent” to be “restored to the blessings” we have been promised.
- 28. Mormon described what happened to his people when Christ was not involved in their lives. His people “were once a delightsome people, and they had Christ for their shepherd; yea, they were led even by God the Father. But now, behold, they are led about by Satan, even as chaff is driven before the wind, or as a vessel is tossed about upon the waves, without sail or anchor, or without anything wherewith to steer her; and even as she is, so are they” (Mormon 5:17–18). With the Savior in our lives, we are blessed with power, stability, and direction.
Additional resources
- Related image: “Jesus Christ Teaches About the Sacrament”
- Related video: “Taking Upon Ourselves the Name of Christ”
- Related hymn: No. 1044, “How Did the Savior Minister?”
Recent conference talks on becoming Christlike
- Elder B. Corey Cuvelier: “The Name by Which Ye Are Called” (October 2025)
- Elder Ulisses Soares: “Adorned With the Virtue of Temperance” (October 2025)
- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: “By This All Will Know That You Are My Disciples” (April 2025)
Who is Elder Renlund?
- Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.