Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about what it means to take upon oneself the name of Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Dr. Craig H. Selzman is the first surgeon to hold the Dr. Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson presidential chair in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Utah. Days before he was appointed to the professorship in 2018, the surgeon made the decision that he must emulate Dr. Nelson’s respectful temperament.

“Dr. Selzman had intentionally improved his prior attitude and aspirations because his name was now linked to that of President Nelson.”

This experience showcases “at least five parallels to the process through which we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ.” They are identification, remembrance, emulation, alignment and empowerment.

“When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we link our name with His. We identify with Him. We gladly become known as Christian.”

Partaking of the sacrament in remembrance of Christ’s Atonement helps one remember the Savior throughout the week.

As Christ’s disciples, “strive to become like Him and seek to be blessed with His attributes.” In doing so, willingly, intentionally and enthusiastically align one’s goals with His.

“When we take upon ourselves the name of the Savior, our Heavenly Father blesses us with His power to help us fulfill our mission in mortality.”

“When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we link our name with His. We identify with Him. We gladly become known as Christian.”

“As His disciples, we … strive to become like Him and seek to be blessed with His attributes.”

“Come unto our Heavenly Father. Take upon yourself the name of Jesus Christ. Identify with Him. Always remember Him. Strive to be like Him. Join Him in His work. Receive His power and blessings in your life.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had been a General Authority Seventy since 2009

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund is the son of Swedish immigrants, served a mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974, speaks Swedish and considers the country his “other homeland.”

He met his wife, Sister Ruth Lybbert Renlund, in his home ward in Salt Lake City. After mustering up the courage to ask her out, she said no. He was more successful when he tried again a few months later. They were married on June 16, 1977, in the Salt Lake Temple and are the parents of one daughter.

