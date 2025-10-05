Menu
General Conference

Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ’

‘When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we … gladly become known as Christian’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025.
Valerie Walton
By Valerie Walton

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference about what it means to take upon oneself the name of Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Renlund’s talk summary

Dr. Craig H. Selzman is the first surgeon to hold the Dr. Russell M. Nelson and Dantzel W. Nelson presidential chair in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Utah. Days before he was appointed to the professorship in 2018, the surgeon made the decision that he must emulate Dr. Nelson’s respectful temperament.

“Dr. Selzman had intentionally improved his prior attitude and aspirations because his name was now linked to that of President Nelson.”

This experience showcases “at least five parallels to the process through which we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ.” They are identification, remembrance, emulation, alignment and empowerment.

“When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we link our name with His. We identify with Him. We gladly become known as Christian.”

Partaking of the sacrament in remembrance of Christ’s Atonement helps one remember the Savior throughout the week.

As Christ’s disciples, “strive to become like Him and seek to be blessed with His attributes.” In doing so, willingly, intentionally and enthusiastically align one’s goals with His.

“When we take upon ourselves the name of the Savior, our Heavenly Father blesses us with His power to help us fulfill our mission in mortality.”

Notable quotes

“When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we link our name with His. We identify with Him. We gladly become known as Christian.”

“As His disciples, we … strive to become like Him and seek to be blessed with His attributes.”

“Come unto our Heavenly Father. Take upon yourself the name of Jesus Christ. Identify with Him. Always remember Him. Strive to be like Him. Join Him in His work. Receive His power and blessings in your life.”

Who is Elder Renlund?

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Renlund done recently?

Read more of Elder Renlund’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.

