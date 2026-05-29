Remember conference — Elder Eduardo F. Ortega: ‘Christ — Author and Finisher of Our Faith’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Christ — Author and Finisher of Our Faith”
- Elder Eduardo F. Ortega | General Authority Seventy
- Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: A personal testimony is developed through intentional actions of faith and a lifelong search for truth.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Ortega’s message here.
Outline
- Multigenerational gospel families are a great blessing, but true discipleship always begins with a personal decision to follow the Savior.
- Having a family legacy of faith aids in the growth of a testimony; however, a personal testimony comes in response to a sincere desire to gain knowledge and to act upon the impressions that follow.
- Elder Ortega’s grandmother joined the Church in 1957 and developed her own personal testimony that continues to bless her family’s life.
- While serving as a young missionary, Elder Ortega decided to “experiment upon [Christ’s] words” (Alma 32:27) and gained a personal and undeniable testimony of Him. Elder Ortega has seen the gospel refine him as he trusts in the Lord.
- New members who endure on the covenant path despite imperfect circumstances can find hope in Christ. Pressing forward with a steadfastness in Him will provide an opportunity to see the Savior’s perfecting influence.
- The invitation to endure on the covenant path is received individually, by seeking diligently the good word of God and relying upon the merits of Christ. Disciples who “press forward with a steadfastness in Christ” and endure to the end “shall have eternal life” (2 Nephi 31:20).
- Becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ is a lifelong process that requires small, daily spiritual events. Walking the path of discipleship means choosing the safe path, even if it is the longest and most demanding one.
- Jesus Christ is the author and finisher of faith, and He heals, refines and perfects.
Reflection questions
How can you build your personal testimony instead of relying on the testimony of others?
What can you do to “experiment upon [Christ’s] words” (Alma 32:27) like Elder Ortega did?
In what ways have you seen the Savior’s hand in your life?
What can you do to “press forward with a steadfastness in Christ” (2 Nephi 31:20)?
How can you stay on or get back to the safe path that the restored gospel provides?
Speaker quotes
- “A personal testimony comes in response to our sincere and dedicated quest to want to know for ourselves and then to act upon the impressions and the knowledge received.”
- “Over the years I have seen the Lord’s hand and His gospel work in me to perfect and refine me as I have trusted in Him and strived to ‘press forward with a steadfastness’ (2 Nephi 31:20).”
- “The path of discipleship often resembles climbing a mountain. The shortest path to the top is not always the most appropriate and often not the safest either. Thus, we must choose the firm and safe path, even if it is sometimes the longest and most demanding one.”
Reference scriptures
- “But behold, if ye will awake and arouse your faculties, even to an experiment upon my words, and exercise a particle of faith, yea, even if ye can no more than desire to believe, let this desire work in you, even until ye believe in a manner that ye can give place for a portion of my words.”
- “Wherefore, ye must press forward with a steadfastness in Christ, having a perfect brightness of hope, and a love of God and of all men. Wherefore, if ye shall press forward, feasting upon the word of Christ, and endure to the end, behold, thus saith the Father: Ye shall have eternal life.”
- “And after they had been received unto baptism, and were wrought upon and cleansed by the power of the Holy Ghost, they were numbered among the people of the church of Christ; and their names were taken, that they might be remembered and nourished by the good word of God, to keep them in the right way, to keep them continually watchful unto prayer, relying alone upon the merits of Christ, who was the author and the finisher of their faith.”
Invitations and promises
- “There is a road ahead for you to ‘press forward with a steadfastness in Christ’ (2 Nephi 31:20) as you endure on the covenant path. In doing so, perhaps you will experience the same as I have; … the refining and perfecting hand of our Savior, Jesus Christ, in my life and in my family’s life.”
- “We must choose the firm and safe path, even if it is sometimes the longest and most demanding one. Jesus Christ and His restored gospel constitute that safe path that leads us to the true summit.”
- “I testify of the healing, refining and perfecting power of Jesus Christ. I know that Jesus Christ lives, that He was resurrected on the third day and that the empty tomb is a symbol of His victory. I testify that He is the author and the finisher of our faith.”
Stories
- Elder Ortega’s grandmother joined the Church in 1957 and developed her own personal testimony that continues to bless her family’s life.
- While serving as a young missionary in Colombia, Elder Ortega gained his own personal testimony by following the teachings of the Book of Mormon.
Additional resources
- Related image: “Jesus at the Door” by Del Parson
- Related video: “Good Things To Come”
- Related hymn: No. 140, “Did You Think To Pray?”
Recent conference talks on testimony
- Elder David A. Bednar: “All Who Have Endured Valiantly” (April 2026)
- President Henry B. Eyring: “Proved and Strengthened in Christ” (October 2025)
- Elder Ronald A. Rasband: “Right Before Our Eyes” (April 2025)
Who is Elder Ortega?
- Elder Eduardo F. Ortega was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2025 general conference. Born in Godoy Cruz, Argentina, Elder Ortega was serving as an Area Seventy in the Mexico Area prior to his call as a general authority.