Remember conference — Elder Clement M. Matswagothata: ‘He Knows You by Name’

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“He Knows You by Name”

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata | General Authority Seventy

Saturday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Jesus Christ knows each individual by name, and He invites each to take upon themself His name.

Outline

The last name Matswagothata means “getting out of a difficult situation” or “someone who can do hard things.” It’s a reminder to Elder Matswagothata that the Savior can and will guide him through every season of life.

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Through the sacrament, Heavenly Father gives His children the opportunity to make a covenant with Him each week that serves as a reminder of Him during their mortal journey.

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Remember who you are

Jesus Christ invites all to always remember Him and take upon themselves His name, and He knows each by name.

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Throughout the scriptures, the Lord calls individuals by their names. The Lord hears, sees and knows each person.

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The prophet Alma taught that through His Atonement, Jesus Christ would take upon Him the sins of His people so that He would know how to succor them.

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Others will be placed in your way

When life feels unfair, remember that God knows each person and knows how to make them whole again.

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While serving as a young stake president, Elder Matswagothata constantly found one challenge after another. He felt overwhelmed and turned to prayer.

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After praying on the way to a ward conference, a Primary boy stopped him as he arrived at the meetinghouse and said, “Every morning and every night, my parents ask us to pray for you.” Elder Matswagothata felt the warmth of the Savior’s love.

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To the Savior, no one is ever lost in the crowd, and pain is not a sign that God does not love His children.

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We are invited to walk with Him

The Savior knows everyone and wants all to come to know Him and His Father.

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The question isn’t “Will the Savior walk with me?” because He will. The question is “Will I walk with Him?”

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For those who walk with Jesus Christ, He is no longer an acquaintance but a friend.

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Followers of Christ can find peace and strength as they heed His invitation to “Come, follow me.”

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Whatever one’s name represents, the most eternity-shaping name one can receive is the sacred name of Jesus Christ. In His name believers are bound through covenant identity.

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Reflection questions

How do you reflect the name of Christ in all that you do?

What has Elder Matswagothata’s words inspired you to do to take upon yourself the name of Christ each day?

In what ways have you felt God’s love recently?

What does it mean to you to “remember who you are”?

Who in your life shows what it means to take upon you the name of Christ? Why?

Speaker quotes

“To the Savior, we are never lost in the crowd.”

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“The question should never be ‘Will the Savior walk with me?’ He will. The real question is ‘Will I walk with Him?’”

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“I testify that Jesus Christ restored His Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It bears His name and contains the fullness of His gospel, with ordinances and covenants that bind us to Him.”

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Reference scriptures

“And the Lord said unto Moses, I will do this thing also that thou hast spoken: for thou hast found grace in my sight, and I know thee by name.”

Exodus 33:17

“Now the Spirit knoweth all things; nevertheless the Son of God suffereth according to the flesh that he might take upon him the sins of his people, that he might blot out their transgressions according to the power of his deliverance; and now behold, this is the testimony which is in me.”

Alma 7:13

“And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.”

John 17:3

Invitations and promises

“When life feels unfair and confusing, in those dark moments when you are tempted to ask, ‘O God, where art thou?’ please remember this powerful truth: He knows you. He who ‘descended below all things’ knows how to heal your broken heart and make you whole again. Trust His promise that the sun will rise again for you and tomorrow will be better than today.”

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“May I invite you to choose to remember Him and follow Him — not casually or occasionally but deliberately and always. May we become the kind of disciples who notice, reach out and lift as the Savior did.”

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“I bear witness that as we listen to His voice in the scriptures, follow the teachings of living prophets and apostles, repent daily and heed His invitation to ‘Come, follow me,’ we will find peace in this ever-tumultuous world. We will feel of His Spirit and experience joy even in our most trying moments. We will find strength to trust in Him and His promises of a better tomorrow.”

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Stories

As Elder Matswagothata was about to speak at a stake conference, his daughter tried to calm his nerves and reminded him that no one would remember their long surname anyway. Matswagothata is a name from Botswana that means “getting out of a difficult situation” or “someone who can do hard things.” It serves as a reminder for Elder Matswagothata that the Savior can and will guide through every season of life.

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As a young stake president, Elder Matswagothata was faced with challenge after challenge. As the pressures became overwhelming, he began to wonder if he was measuring up in all aspects of his life. During this time, he turned to prayer. One Sunday while driving to a ward conference, Elder Matswagothata poured his heart out to the Lord. When he arrived at the meetinghouse, a young boy stopped him and said, “Every morning and every night, my parents ask us to pray for you.” At that moment, Elder Matswagothata felt the Savior’s love and knew there was someone praying for him.

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Additional resources

Elder Clement M. Matswagothata, General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on individual worth and conversion

Who is Elder Matswagothata?