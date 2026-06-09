Remember conference — President Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Encounter at the Empty Tomb’

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“Encounter at the Empty Tomb”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf | Acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Becoming a witness of Jesus Christ and His Resurrection means gaining and sharing a personal testimony.

Outline

“They … came to the tomb”

President Uchtdorf can’t imagine the grief of the small group of women who visited Christ’s tomb. The women could have been wondering why the Savior had to die.

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Christ’s death brought new birth through resurrection.

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Mary and her companions went to the tomb because of their love for the Savior.

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When they arrived at the tomb, they found it empty. This experience changed them and the world forever.

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He lives

The empty tomb is a bold message that Jesus Christ is not just a historical figure but a living being.

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Jesus Christ has an active influence in His Church and the personal lives of all who follow Him. All obstacles can be overcome with His strength.

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The first witnesses

The heavenly messengers at the tomb gave Mary and her companions two invitations: to come and see and to tell His disciples that He is risen.

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The Savior invited His disciples to preach His gospel to all, and that invitation continues today.

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An invitation

Like Mary and her companions, everyone must learn for themselves the truth of Christ’s Resurrection.

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After experiencing the reality of what the Resurrection means to them, disciples are to share that witness with others.

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The Savior has entrusted everyone with spiritual experiences and knowledge.

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Individuals can follow Christ’s invitation to spread His gospel by serving full-time missions and by becoming lifelong missionaries.

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Living the gospel of Jesus Christ through consistent acts of love and service demonstrates one’s devotion to Christ more than words ever could.

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Stepping forward with faith and committing fully to the gospel will bring understanding and healing.

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A disciple’s journey

Jesus Christ is the light that leads individuals, through sorrow or joy, back to God.

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Those who desire to encounter Christ must make their way to the empty tomb to learn for themselves that He is risen. Accepting that He lives will allow the Light of Christ to bloom from within.

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Becoming a witness of Jesus Christ does not require physically seeing the empty tomb; it is gaining and sharing a personal testimony.

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President Uchtdorf has gained his own witness of Jesus Christ. That witness has made all the difference in his life and will for the lives of those who also gain their own witness.

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Reflection questions

How have you seen Christ actively influence your life?

How does the knowledge of the Resurrection bring you peace?

In what ways can you act as a witness of Jesus Christ?

How can you “encounter the empty tomb”?

What difference has your personal testimony made in your life?

Speaker quotes

“The message of the risen Christ is that, with His strength, all obstacles can be overcome. Because Jesus Christ conquered death, surely He can conquer any danger, confusion or doubt we face.”

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“We must encounter the empty tomb, experience the reality of what it means and, in turn, share that witness with others.”

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“Jesus Christ and His restored gospel are our strength. Jesus Christ is our ‘guide for making choices’ and will bring joy and happiness in this life and extend into the eternities.”

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Reference scriptures

“They found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. While they were perplexed about this, behold, two men stood by them in dazzling apparel … [and] said to them, ‘Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen.”

Luke 24:2-6, English Standard Version

“And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified. He is not here: for he is risen, as he said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.”

Matthew 28:5, 6

“And they all cried with one voice, saying: Yea, we believe all the words which thou hast spoken unto us; and also, we know of their surety and truth, because of the Spirit of the Lord Omnipotent, which has wrought a mighty change in us, or in our hearts, that we have no more disposition to do evil, but to do good continually.”

Mosiah 5:2

Invitations and promises

“He lives and is an active, ongoing influence in His Church and in the personal lives of those who follow Him. He guides, comforts, listens, calms our fears and wipes away our tears.”

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“Even when things seem dark, we step forward in faith, with courage and humility, and walk toward the Savior’s light. As we do so, eventually the dawn of understanding will surely reward our faith. Like the warmth and light of the morning sun, we will feel the love and healing of the Son of God. Darkness will give way to eternal light.”

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“He lives. That testimony has made all the difference in my life. That encounter at the tomb will do the same for all who earnestly seek Him. It will make a difference to you.”

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Follow the Prophet “The conviction that death is not the conclusion of our identity changes the whole perspective of our mortal life. It affects how we look on the physical challenges of mortality. It gives us the strength and perspective to endure the mortal challenges faced by each of us and by those we love.”



President Dallin H. Oaks, “ Alive in Christ ,” April 2026 general conference

6. As the Lord said, “My works are without end, and also my words , for they never cease” (Moses 1:4; emphasis added).

As the Lord said, “My are without end, and also my , for they never cease” (Moses 1:4; emphasis added). 20. As we ponder these questions and act on this invitation, we could consider the many resources available today. We have precious access to the scriptures, including the Book of Mormon. We have the cherished words of latter-day prophets. Our Heavenly Father speaks through the Holy Ghost and has freely offered bountiful resources of inspiration and guidance. He invites us to enter His holy house to participate in sacred ordinances, make everlasting covenants and walk with Him during our sojourn in this life.

Additional resources

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on the Resurrection of Christ

Who is President Uchtdorf?

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, wave to attendees after the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, greets President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, after the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News