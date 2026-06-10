Remember conference — President Emily Belle Freeman: ‘Best Days and Worst Days’

President Emily Belle Freeman, Young Women general president, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.

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About this talk

“Best Days and Worst Days”

President Emily Belle Freeman | Young Women general president

Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Because of Jesus Christ, best days are ahead, no matter how bad things are right now.

Outline

While planning their daughter’s wedding, President Freeman and her husband received news that his cancer had returned.

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Mortality is a proving ground that is designed for spiritual growth, on best days and worst.

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Eternal truths

Even the apostle Peter had best days, like when the Spirit confirmed to him eternal truths. He also had worst days, like when he learned that Jesus would die.

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Peter’s story teaches that testimonies are built over time, not in a single moment.

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Invitations

Peter’s experience of walking on water and subsequently starting to sink demonstrates that the best days can turn into the worst days in a matter of moments.

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Jesus Christ will be within reaching distance to those who accept His invitations, on both best days and worst days.

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Promised blessings

On the night of Christ’s arrest, Peter denied knowing Him. President Freeman wonders if the Lord was remembering the encouraging words that He had spoken to Peter earlier that day.

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After Christ’s death and Resurrection, He tells Peter to “feed my sheep.” Peter had some worst days, but ultimately his faith did not fail him. The Lord’s promises will be fulfilled, especially when all seems lost.

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For the strength of youth

Peter’s best and worst days shaped him into who the Lord needed him to be.

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The “For the Strength of Youth” guide can help individuals find strength in Christ through eternal truths, invitations and promised blessings.

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Jesus Christ knows about best days and worst days. No matter how bad things are in someone’s life, Jesus Christ will be a strength to them.

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Reflection questions

What eternal truths, invitations or promised blessings have helped you find strength in Christ?

How can you best maintain your faith during best times and worst?

What lessons have you felt God trying to teach you?

How can you better share eternal truths with others around you?

What improvements can you make in your life in order to readily accept Christ’s invitations?

Speaker quotes

“This is mortality. A proving ground. A place designed for growth. I have learned that God allows mortality to do its work in us — and that includes both best days and worst days.”

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“Sometimes we may wonder if the Lord’s promises will truly be fulfilled in us — especially when all seems lost. Especially on our worst days. Peter’s story reminds us that they will.”

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“Because of Him, no matter how bad things are right now, your best days are ahead.”

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Reference scriptures

“He saith unto them, but whom say ye that I am? And Simon Peter answered and said, Thou art the Christ, the Son of the living God. And Jesus answered and said unto him, Blessed art thou, Simon Bar-jona: for flesh and blood hath not revealed it unto thee, but my Father which is in heaven.”

Matthew 16:15–17

“And Peter answered him and said, Lord, if it be thou, bid me come unto thee on the water. And he said, Come. And when Peter was come down out of the ship, he walked on the water, to go to Jesus.”

Matthew 14:28–29

“He saith unto him the third time, Simon, son of Jonas, lovest thou me? Peter was grieved because he said unto him the third time, Lovest thou me? And he said unto him, Lord, thou knowest all things; thou knowest that I love thee. Jesus saith unto him, Feed my sheep.”

John 21:17

Invitations and promises

“Our understanding of eternal truth is not forged in a single moment — testimony is built over time, day after day, both best days and worst.”

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“He was in the water — with Peter. Within reaching distance. As you accept the Lord’s invitations, on both your best days and your worst, the same will be true for you.”

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“As you spend time in this guide, you will begin to realize that this is not just a guide for standards; this is a guide for strength.”

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Stories

In Matthew 16:13–17, Peter recognizes that Jesus is the Christ. Only a few verses later, Peter denies that Christ would later die (see verses 21–23). Peter’s story teaches that understanding of eternal truth is built day after day, both best days and worst.

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In Matthew 14:28–31, Peter walked on water but then began to sink when he became afraid. When Peter accepted the invitation that seemed too big, Jesus was within reaching distance.

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On the night of Christ’s arrest, Peter denied knowing Him. After His Resurrection, He invited Peter to feed His sheep. Peter’s story reminds that the Lord’s promises will be fulfilled, even when all seems lost.

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Follow the Prophet “By far, God’s strongest mortal help was His provision of a Savior, Jesus Christ, who would suffer to pay the price and provide forgiveness for repented sins.”



President Dallin H. Oaks, “ Divine Helps for Mortality ,” April 2025 general conference

10. Joseph Smith experienced something similar when he feared man more than God. On that day he was reminded of the importance of continuing in faith and then received these words from the Lord: “Behold, thou art Joseph, and thou wast chosen to do the work of the Lord. … Repent of that which thou hast done … [;] thou art still chosen, and art again called to the work” (Doctrine and Covenants 3:9–10).

Joseph Smith experienced something similar when he feared man more than God. On that day he was reminded of the importance of continuing in faith and then received these words from the Lord: “Behold, thou art Joseph, and thou wast chosen to do the work of the Lord. … Repent of that which thou hast done … [;] thou art still chosen, and art again called to the work” (Doctrine and Covenants 3:9–10). 11. Scripture tells us that Peter was a skilled fisherman, but we don’t read anywhere that he was trained as a shepherd. The Lord was calling him to a greater work, inviting Peter to become who the Lord knew he was capable of becoming.

Additional resources

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on enduring through adversity

Who is President Freeman?

President Emily Belle Freeman was sustained as the Young Women general president on April 1, 2023. She has written more than a dozen books and spoken at a variety of conferences, workshops and gatherings. She taught for many years in the Church Educational System.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman, right, smiles with Sister Tamara W. Runia during the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News