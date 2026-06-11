Remember conference — Elder Pedro X. Larreal: ‘I Feel My Savior’s Love’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “I Feel My Savior’s Love”
- Elder Pedro X. Larreal | General Authority Seventy
- Sunday morning session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Personally preparing to partake of the sacrament renews the influence of the Holy Ghost.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Larreal’s message here.
Outline
- “Do you know how much the Savior loves you?”
- The constant influence of the Holy Ghost is needed to not be deceived, since the adversary disguises truth.
- The influence of the Holy Ghost can be renewed each week through personally preparing to partake of the sacrament.
- The resurrected Lord taught the importance of the sacrament in His visit to the Americas (see 3 Nephi 18:11).
- The Lord promises that all who partake of the sacrament with a broken heart and contrite spirit will have the companionship of the Holy Ghost (see 3 Nephi 9:20).
- The Savior’s love can be felt while taking the sacrament, which represents His atoning sacrifice.
- The sacrament represents the body and blood of Christ (see Luke 22:19–20). The Lord uses the pronoun “you” in those verses to emphasize who the sacrament is for.
- During the ordinance of the sacrament, individuals should strive to be prayerful and reverent. The sacrament is a time to remember Christ’s sacrifice and know the Spirit will help during trials.
- The gift of the Holy Ghost is a compass that leads to making correct choices and that sanctifies from sin.
- An increase in spiritual preparation and reverence during the sacrament is vital in keeping the companionship of the Holy Ghost.
- Jesus Christ lives, and His love can be felt through the ordinance of the sacrament and the influence of the Holy Ghost.
Reflection questions
Have you felt the constant influence of the Holy Ghost in your life recently?
How can you make the ordinance of the sacrament a personal and reverent experience?
What can you do to prioritize having the companionship of the Holy Ghost in your life?
In what areas of your life do you feel the presence of the Holy Spirit the most?
How can you open your heart to receiving more of the Savior’s love?
Speaker quotes
- “As we partake of this ordinance with a broken heart, the Lord promises us the blessing of having the companionship and constant guidance of the Holy Ghost.”
- “Dear brothers and sisters, the Lord uses the pronoun ‘you’ again and again to emphasize and remind us that the sacrament is for us — for you and for me.”
- “This sacred time is to feel His love for us and remember Him, to know that we are never alone and that His Spirit will be with us to help us during trials and challenges.”
Reference scriptures
- “And this shall ye always do to those who repent and are baptized in my name; and ye shall do it in remembrance of my blood, which I have shed for you, that ye may witness unto the Father that ye do always remember me. And if ye do always remember me ye shall have my Spirit to be with you.”
- “And ye shall offer for a sacrifice unto me a broken heart and a contrite spirit. And whoso cometh unto me with a broken heart and a contrite spirit, him will I baptize with fire and with the Holy Ghost, even as the Lamanites, because of their faith in me at the time of their conversion, were baptized with fire and with the Holy Ghost, and they knew it not.”
- “And he took bread, and gave thanks, and brake it, and gave unto them, saying, This is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of me. Likewise also the cup after supper, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.”
Invitations and promises
- “During the sacrament, we should strive to remove every worldly thought from our minds. This is time to be prayerful and reverent, not a time for reading secular books or magazines, nor is it a time for checking our cellphones.”
- “The gift of the Holy Ghost is the compass that leads us to make correct choices and sanctifies us from all sin.”
- “I want to invite you, with all my strength and with all my love, to leave today determined to elevate your spiritual preparation and reverence as you partake of the sacrament. It is vital.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Peace I Leave With You” by Walter Rane
- Related video: “The Last Supper”
- Related hymn: No. 169, “As Now We Take the Sacrament”
Recent conference talks on the sacrament
- Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi: “Humble Souls at Altars Kneel” (October 2025)
- Then-President Steven J. Lund: “Divine Authority, Sublime Young Men” (April 2025)
- President Dallin H. Oaks: “Sacrament Meeting and the Sacrament” (October 2008)
Who is Elder Larreal?
- Elder Pedro X. Larreal was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2025. Born in Valencia, Venezuela, he worked as a Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator and as a general manager and director of Latin America for Nature Sunshine Products Inc.