Remember conference — Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong: ‘Remember, Remember’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “Remember, Remember”
- Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong | General Authority Seventy
- Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Remember to keep God’s commandments, find salvation through Christ, build a foundation upon Him and use agency wisely.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Wong’s message here.
Outline
- The Easter season invites disciples of Jesus Christ to both rejoice and remember the Savior.
- Five verses in the Book of Mormon invite readers to “remember, remember.”
1. ‘Remember, remember’ (Mosiah 2:41)
- Those who keep God’s commandments can dwell with Him “in a state of never-ending happiness” (Mosiah 2:41). Keeping God’s commandments is a temporal and spiritual blessing.
2. ‘Remember, remember’ (Alma 37:13)
- Those who don’t keep God’s commandments will “be cut off from his presence” (Alma 37:13). God’s commandments are firm, and obedience to them brings promised blessings.
3. ‘Remember, remember’ (Helaman 5:9)
- Salvation comes “only through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ” (Helaman 5:9). Every assurance of eternal life flows through Him.
4. ‘Remember, remember’ (Helaman 5:12)
- Disciples who build their foundation upon Jesus Christ “cannot fall” (Helaman 5:12). Covenants and ordinances of the Savior’s gospel are like spiritual anchors secured to the “rock” of Jesus Christ.
5. ‘Remember, remember’ (Helaman 14:30)
- Heavenly Father “hath given unto you a knowledge and he hath made you free” to act wisely (Helaman 14:30). Those who internalize Book of Mormon messages will be guided to discern right from wrong.
- Remember to keep God’s commandments, find salvation through the atoning blood of Christ, build a foundation upon Him and use agency to choose and act wisely.
- Remember the Savior. He is resurrected and wants all to come unto Him.
Reflection questions
What helps you remember the Savior daily?
Which of the Book of Mormon’s five “remember, remember” verses can you better internalize this week?
Why is keeping God’s commandments both a temporal and a spiritual blessing?
How do covenants and ordinances anchor us to Christ?
If you were to write a “remember, remember” statement for future generations, what would it say?
Speaker quotes
- “Keeping God’s commandments is a blessing, both temporal and spiritual. If we can endure to the end, we will dwell with Him in a state of never-ending happiness. Isn’t that amazingly wonderful?”
- “Jesus Christ stands at the very heart of God’s plan of salvation and exaltation. Every promise of redemption, every hope of resurrection and every assurance of eternal life flows through Him. Without Jesus Christ, there is no salvation, no victory over sin and death, and no path back to our Heavenly Father. He is the very foundation of the whole plan of salvation and exaltation.”
- “Do you still remember the five sets of ‘remember, remember’ verses in the Book of Mormon? They are: One, we can dwell with God in a state of never-ending happiness if we keep His commandments. Two, we will be cut off from God’s presence if we do not keep His commandments. Three, we can be saved only through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ. Four, we will not fall if we build our foundation upon Jesus Christ. Five, we were given knowledge and agency to choose and act wisely.”
Reference scriptures
- “And moreover, I would desire that ye should consider on the blessed and happy state of those that keep the commandments of God. For behold, they are blessed in all things, both temporal and spiritual; and if they hold out faithful to the end they are received into heaven, that thereby they may dwell with God in a state of never-ending happiness. O remember, remember that these things are true; for the Lord God hath spoken it.”
- “O remember, remember, my sons, the words which king Benjamin spake unto his people; yea, remember that there is no other way nor means whereby man can be saved, only through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ, who shall come; yea, remember that he cometh to redeem the world.”
- “And now, my sons, remember, remember that it is upon the rock of our Redeemer, who is Christ, the Son of God, that ye must build your foundation; that when the devil shall send forth his mighty winds, yea, his shafts in the whirlwind, yea, when all his hail and his mighty storm shall beat upon you, it shall have no power over you to drag you down to the gulf of misery and endless wo, because of the rock upon which ye are built, which is a sure foundation, a foundation whereon if men build they cannot fall.”
Invitations and promises
- “The Book of Mormon was written for our day and for our future. As we study its pages, we come to know the truth. As we understand its teachings, they begin to shape our hearts. As we internalize its messages and immerse ourselves in its words, we will be guided to discern right from wrong and empowered to use our God-given agency wisely.”
- “Let us remember, remember our Savior, especially in this Easter season. He is resurrected. He wants us to come unto Him.”
- “Let us pray unitedly that we will keep His commandments, use our moral agency wisely every day and prepare for His glorious return in His resurrected body.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Helaman Speaks to His Sons”
- Related video: “Remembering at RootsTech 2024”
- Related hymn: No. 1043, “Help Us Remember”
Recent conference talks on remembering Christ
- Elder Brian J. Holmes: “Jesus Christ Is the Way” (April 2026)
- Brother David J. Wunderli: “Jesus Christ Is Not Our Burden; He Is Our Relief” (April 2026)
- Elder Wan-Liang Wu: “I Will Give Away All My Sins To Know Thee” (April 2026)
Who is Elder Wong?
- Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, born in Hong Kong, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2014. Elder Wong has degrees in accounting and computer science and earned an MBA from Hong Kong Open University. He was a founder and partner of a business and quality consulting company.