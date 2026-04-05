Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong: ‘Remember “Remember, Remember”’

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2026.

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference about remembering Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Wong’s talk summary

Five verses in the Book of Mormon use the phrase “remember, remember.” They teach these principles:

1. Those who keep God’s commandments can dwell with Him “in a state of never-ending happiness” (Mosiah 2:41). “Keeping God’s commandments is a blessing, both temporal and spiritual.”

2. Those who don’t keep God’s commandments will “be cut off from his presence” (Alma 37:13). “God reminds us that His commandments are firm and that obedience to them brings promised blessings.”

3. Salvation comes “only through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ” (Helaman 5:9). “Every assurance of eternal life flows through Him.”

4. Disciples who build their foundation upon Jesus Christ “cannot fall” (Helaman 5:12). “He is the very foundation of the whole plan of salvation and exaltation.”

5. Heavenly Father “hath given unto you a knowledge and he hath made you free” to act wisely (Helaman 14:30). By internalizing Book of Mormon messages, “we will be guided to discern right from wrong.”

Remember, remember the Savior, especially in this Easter season. “He wants us to come unto Him. Let us pray unitedly that we will keep His commandments, use our moral agency wisely every day and prepare for His glorious return.”

Notable quotes

“Keeping God’s commandments is a blessing, both temporal and spiritual. If we can endure to the end, we will dwell with Him in a state of never-ending happiness.”

“Jesus Christ stands at the very heart of God’s plan of salvation and exaltation. Every promise of redemption, every hope of resurrection and every assurance of eternal life flows through Him.”

“Let us remember, remember our Savior, especially in this Easter season. He is resurrected. He wants us to come unto Him. Let us pray unitedly that we will keep His commandments, use our moral agency wisely every day and prepare for His glorious return in His resurrected body.”

Who is Elder Wong?

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, born in Hong Kong, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2014.

He and his wife, Sister Carol Lu, were sealed in the Laie Hawaii Temple and are the parents of four children.

Elder Wong has degrees in accounting and computer science and earned an MBA from Hong Kong Open University.

He was a founder and partner of a business and quality consulting company.

What has Elder Wong done recently?

Read Elder Wong’s previous general conference addresses.