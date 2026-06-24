Remember conference — Elder Aaron T. Hall: ‘I Glory in My Jesus’

Editor’s note: To support personal and family gospel learning, the Church News is publishing articles on messages from April 2026 general conference. It is recommended to listen to or read the full address in addition to reviewing these resources.
About this talk
- “I Glory in My Jesus”
- Elder Aaron T. Hall | General Authority Seventy
- Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.
- Theme: Rejoice in the many ways to glory in Jesus Christ.
Read the full message here.
Read a summary of Elder Hall’s message here.
Outline
- The Book of Mormon prophet Nephi bore his testimony of Jesus Christ. He declared: “I glory in my Jesus, for he hath redeemed my soul from hell” (2 Nephi 33:6). In the books of 1 and 2 Nephi, there are over 60 different names for Jesus Christ that each reveal His majesty, character and mission.
- To Nephi, Jesus Christ was not someone distant or merely known by name. Jesus was Nephi’s salvation, and the name of Jesus Christ was personal to him.
- Reflecting on his afflictions, temptations and weakness, Nephi shares why he glories in Jesus Christ. In every circumstance, Nephi trusted in the One “who is mighty to save” (2 Nephi 31:19).
- Ammon, a Book of Mormon missionary, walked a path of rebellion and sin. He also experienced the joy of the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. He gloried in the relationship he has with Jesus Christ.
- Both Nephi and Ammon inspire Elder Hall to deepen his relationship with Jesus Christ and to rejoice in the many ways someone can glory in Him.
- Elder Hall glories in the Redeemer, Good Shepherd, Healer, Advocate, Lawgiver and Deliverer. He rejoices in each one of these names and the love that comes from each one.
- When life seems unfair and finding strength to glory in the Lord seems difficult, reflecting on the meaning of His divine names can restore peace to one’s soul.
- To help disciples draw near to Christ, He invites them to learn of Him, listen to His words and walk with Him. In moments of joy and in trials, they can be faithful, obey the commandments, honor covenants and patiently wait on the Lord.
- President Dallin H. Oaks taught that Jesus Christ’s Atonement gives all a reason to rejoice and glory in Jesus Christ.
Reflection questions
Who is Jesus Christ to you?
How do you glory in Jesus Christ?
What is your favorite name of Christ and why?
When have you felt Jesus Christ be your relief?
How do you trust in the Lord even when you are experiencing trials?
Speaker quotes
- “I glory in our Redeemer. His arms of mercy are extended toward us. He sends an invitation to all, saying, ‘Repent, and I will receive you’ (Alma 5:33). We are engraved upon the palms of His hands. I rejoice in the gift of repentance and the promise of forgiveness.”
- “With perfect understanding of our mortal experience, Jesus Christ lovingly extends this promise: ‘Draw near unto me and I will draw near unto you; seek me diligently and ye shall find me’ (Doctrine and Covenants 88:63).”
- “To help us draw near to Him, He invites us to learn of Him, listen to His words and walk with Him. To help us find Him, He invites us into a covenant relationship where we can receive direct access to His power and an ‘extra measure of [His] love and mercy.’”
Reference scriptures
- “I glory in plainness; I glory in truth; I glory in my Jesus, for he hath redeemed my soul from hell.”
- “My God hath been my support; he hath led me through mine afflictions in the wilderness; and he hath preserved me upon the waters of the great deep.”
- “Therefore, let us glory, yea, we will glory in the Lord; yea, we will rejoice, for our joy is full; yea, we will praise our God forever. Behold, who can glory too much in the Lord? Yea, who can say too much of his great power, and of his mercy, and of his long-suffering towards the children of men? Behold, I say unto you, I cannot say the smallest part which I feel.”
Invitations and promises
- “When life feels infuriatingly unfair and finding the strength to glory in the Lord seems difficult, reflect on the meaning of His divine names, and let Him restore peace to your soul.”
- “In moments of joy and in our trials, let us be faithful, obey His commandments, honor our covenants and patiently wait on the Lord.”
- “On this Easter Sunday and always, I invite us to glory in Jesus Christ. He is my Jesus and yours.”
Stories
- In the Book of Mormon, Nephi says: “I glory in my Jesus” (2 Nephi 33:6). He uses this phrase to express his testimony and witness of the Savior. To Nephi, Jesus Christ was not someone distant or merely known by name. As Nephi experienced trials and the joy of deliverance, the name of Jesus Christ became even more personal to him, and Nephi gloried in it.
- Book of Mormon missionary Ammon once walked a path of rebellion and sin. He was also able to experience the joy of the redemptive power of Jesus Christ. Reflecting on the Lord’s mercy, he declared, “Therefore, let us glory, yea, we will glory in the Lord; yea, we will rejoice, for our joy is full” (Alma 26:16).
From the footnotes
- 5. The Hebrew meaning of the name Jesus is “Jehovah saves” or “Jehovah is salvation.”
Additional resources
- Related image: “Jesus Appears to Mary”
- Related video: “Jesus Christ Suffered for Us All”
- Related hymn: No. 134, “I Believe in Christ”
Recent conference talks on rejoicing in Jesus Christ
- Elder Patrick Kearon: “Jesus Christ and Your New Beginning” (October 2025)
- Elder Michael Cziesla: “Simplicity in Christ” (October 2025)
- Elder Gerrit W. Gong: “Good Shepherd, Lamb of God” (April 2019)
Who is Elder Hall?
- Elder Aaron T. Hall was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 5, 2025. Born in Provo, Utah, he earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah and worked as an executive for technology and private equity firms. He later worked as a director in the Church’s Missionary Department.