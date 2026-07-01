Remember conference — Elder Gerrit W. Gong: ‘’Tis Eastertide: No One Walks Alone’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

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About this talk

“’Tis Eastertide: No One Walks Alone”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong | Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Sunday afternoon session of April 2026 general conference.

of April 2026 general conference. Theme: Those who walk by faith with Christ, abiding in Him, come to know He lives.

Outline

Two disciples walked on the road to Emmaus following the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. A stranger joined them, sharing scripture and breaking bread until the disciples came to a realization that the stranger was the Savior.

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The Gospel of Mark records Christ appearing three times on the Easter Day following His Crucifixion, yet He was not recognized at first.

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The Emmaus story reveals a covenant pattern: Those who walk by faith with Christ, abiding in Him, come to know He lives.

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Each Sabbath day, Latter-day Saints covenant that they are willing to take the name of Jesus Christ upon them, always remember Him and keep His commandments.

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Jesus Christ promises to abide with His disciples; He promises them the First and Second Comforters, the Holy Ghost and Himself.

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Christ teaches that He is the vine and believers are branches that must abide in Him to bear fruit.

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The conference began with a solemn assembly, which marks significant Church milestones or events and dates back to ancient Israel.

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Those who willingly, obediently and joyfully follow Christ and the Lord’s prophet are richly blessed.

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Elder Gong recounts a personal experience with President Dallin H. Oaks and says he teaches by precept and example how to follow the Savior.

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Jesus Christ’s Atonement allows someone to heal, reconcile and abide in covenant belonging. Find those who walk alone, and walk with them.

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Reflection questions

When have you experienced Christ “walking with you” during a difficult time without initially recognizing His presence?

Elder Gong taught that no one should walk alone or unseen. What barriers prevent us from seeing and reaching out to those who are walking alone, and how can we overcome them?

How have you seen the First and Second Comforters in your life? How do you prepare yourself to be comforted?

Elder Gong mentions how Jesus Christ appeared three times on Easter Day without being recognized at first. Why might Christ choose to appear slowly or unexpectedly in our lives rather than immediately?

Jesus Christ is the vine, and we are branches that must abide in Him to bear fruit. How do we properly lean on Christ for strength, support and comfort while still actively participating in our own spiritual growth?

Speaker quotes

“Just as the disciples on the road to Emmaus ask Jesus to abide with them, Jesus Christ promises to abide with us. In the Gospel of John, chapters 14 and 15, Jesus teaches His disciples and us how He can remain, belong, walk with us. His faithfulness is stronger than the cords of death.”

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“When we have a question, problem or joy, Jesus Christ says, ‘I am your answer — your way, your truth, your life.’”

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“Jesus Christ’s Atonement changes everything. It brings literal resurrection. It can enable our return to the presence of God and the eternal uniting of families.”

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Reference scriptures

“And they drew nigh unto the village, whither they went: and he made as though he would have gone further. But they constrained him, saying, Abide with us: for it is toward evening, and the day is far spent. And he went in to tarry with them. And it came to pass, as he sat at meat with them, he took bread, and blessed it, and brake, and gave to them. And their eyes were opened, and they knew him; and he vanished out of their sight.”

Luke 24:28–31

“Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me.”

John 15:4

“And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another Comforter, that he may abide with you for ever.”

John 14:16

Invitations and promises

“As we walk by faith with Him, abiding in Him, and He in us, we come to know He lives. His Easter promises are real.”

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“As we ‘seek … first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness’ (Matthew 6:33), we follow Jesus Christ and the Lord’s prophet willingly, obediently, joyfully. We are richly blessed as we do so.”

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“As we walk our dusty roads to Emmaus, He will be with us. If you see someone walking alone and sad, will you please walk with them?”

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Stories

Elder Gong invites listeners to pretend they are on a journey to Emmaus, like the two disciples in Luke’s biblical account (see Luke 24:13–35). Imagine a stranger joins us on our journey and sees we are sad, to which we reply it has been three days since the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Our new friend reads scriptures with us, fills our hearts, breaks bread and blesses it with us. In this moment we know Him — the resurrected Jesus Christ.

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On the first Easter, Christ appeared to three groups of people, each of which did not recognize who He was at first: Mary Magdalene, who thought He was the gardener; two disciples on the road to Emmaus; and 11 disciples, showing His hands and feet to prove who He was and eating fish and honeycomb to show He was not a spirit.

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As a freshman attending Brigham Young University, Elder Gong once spoke on a panel with President Dallin H. Oaks, then president of the university. President Oaks shared a story with Elder Gong, describing a grandfather with a large chest of coins. As he invited his grandchildren to collect all the coins they could, many grabbed as many coins as they could. However, one granddaughter carefully chose only a few coins, which were all gold pieces.

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16. See Moses 6:34. This, of course, is also our 2026 youth theme. Dear youth of the noble birthright, you can witness and remember Jesus Christ regularly through the ordinance and covenant of the sacrament. Do your best to abide and walk with Him. Let the promises of Easter be real for you each day. Be faithful and prayerful, kind and helpful, clean and pure. Learn and grow. His Spirit will be with you. I promise.

See Moses 6:34. This, of course, is also our 2026 youth theme. Dear youth of the noble birthright, you can witness and remember Jesus Christ regularly through the ordinance and covenant of the sacrament. Do your best to abide and walk with Him. Let the promises of Easter be real for you each day. Be faithful and prayerful, kind and helpful, clean and pure. Learn and grow. His Spirit will be with you. I promise. 18. With the disciples on the road to Emmaus, we sing: “Abide with me! fast falls the eventide; the darkness deepens. Lord, with me abide!” Continuing: “Earth’s joys grow dim; its glories pass away. Change and decay in all around I see; O thou who changest not, abide with me!” (“Abide With Me!,” Hymns, No. 166).

Additional resources

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent conference talks on walking with Christ and others

Who is Elder Gong?

Elder Gerrit W. Gong was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018, and had served as a General Authority Seventy since April 2010. He worked for the U.S. State Department and the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, interact during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News