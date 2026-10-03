Elder Ulisses Soares: ‘A Higher and Holier Fast’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 3, 2026.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2026 general conference about the law of the fast. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Soares’ talk summary

The Lord’s call to fast is an echo of His message to the prophet Isaiah. The Lord’s promised blessings for those who live this law include light after darkness, healing after weariness “and the comforting assurance that when we call upon the Lord, He is near.”

“A sincere and faithful fast is accompanied by earnest and intentional prayer.”

The divine pattern of prayer and fasting finds its highest and holiest expression in the life of Jesus Christ, who chose to seek complete alignment with His Father’s will through earnest fasting and prayer.

“His example teaches us that fasting and prayer may not remove every burden from our path, but they draw heaven near and endow us with divine power to overcome or endure whatever circumstances we may face, giving us the spiritual fortitude to remain faithful to the Father’s will.”

Isaiah taught that an acceptable fast helps “to let the oppressed go free” and to “break every yoke.” This finds tangible expression in generous fast offerings.

“I invite you to prayerfully ponder Isaiah’s teachings and more intentionally embrace the divine purpose of the law of the fast in a higher and holier way as part of our worship.”

Notable quotes

“As we lift our hearts to the Lord in humility, fasting becomes an expression of our desire to draw near to Him, communicate the true desires of our hearts and understand His will for us.”

“Even when answers do not come in the way we expect, fasting and prayer help us develop greater confidence in the Lord, in our covenants with Him and in His plan for our lives, as well as a deeper willingness to accept His will.”

“I invite you to prayerfully ponder Isaiah’s teachings and more intentionally embrace the divine purpose of the law of the fast in a higher and holier way as part of our worship.”

Who is Elder Soares?

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ulisses Soares was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, he is the first person from South America to serve in the quorum.

Both Elder Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Fernandes Soares, served in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission. They began dating after their missions when they ran into each other at a stake dance. They have three children.

Elder Soares was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and later director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo.

What has Elder Soares done recently?

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