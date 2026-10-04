Elder Moisés Villanueva: ‘Prove Me Now Herewith’

Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about finding blessings the Lord has promised through faithfully paying tithing. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Villanueva’s talk summary

“By living the law of tithing, the Lord indeed opens the windows of heaven and pours out a blessing ‘that there shall not be room enough to receive it’ (Malachi 3:10).”

When his family was baptized into the Church, “perhaps the change that required the greatest faith and sacrifice was to honorably pay a full tithe.” Yet, “I am especially grateful that my mother trusted the Lord’s promises and chose to live the law of tithing regardless of our difficult circumstances.”

Some of the “blessings I have received through faithfully paying my tithing” have included steady employment, good health, home and temporal possessions being preserved, the ability to manage time and resources to obtain an education, the gift of gratitude and learning to recognize the influence of the Holy Ghost when making important decisions.

“These blessings, both temporal and spiritual — and many others — are evidence that the Lord has indeed opened the windows of heaven and poured out His promised blessings in abundance.”

He gives commandments because He wants people to receive His blessings. “I bear my testimony that God is our loving Heavenly Father. He knows each of us and is aware of our needs even before we ask.”

Notable quotes

“These blessings, both temporal and spiritual — and many others — are evidence that the Lord has indeed opened the windows of heaven and poured out His promised blessings in abundance.”

“I bear my testimony that God is our loving Heavenly Father. He knows each of us and is aware of our needs even before we ask. I testify that Jesus Christ is His Son and that He directs His Church today. He gives us commandments because He wants us to receive His blessings.”

“By living the law of tithing, the Lord indeed opens the windows of heaven and pours out a blessing ‘that there shall not be room enough to receive it’ (Malachi 3:10).”

Who is Elder Villanueva?

Elder Moisés Villanueva, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Moisés Villanueva, born in Oaxaca, Mexico, was sustained as a General Authority Seventy in the April 2020 general conference.

He and his wife, Sister Leticia Villanueva, were sealed in the Mexico City Mexico Temple and are the parents of three children.

Elder Villanueva earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southeast Regional University and a master’s degree in innovation for business improvement from Tecnológico de Monterrey.

He worked in business and the transportation industry, and at the time of his call, he had been working as the chief executive officer of SERTEXA, a transportation company.

What has Elder Villanueva done recently?

Read Elder Villanueva’s previous general conference address.