Elder Paul H. Sinclair: ‘Quick to Help, Slow to Judge’

Elder Paul H. Sinclair, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Paul H. Sinclair, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2026 general conference about helping more and judging less. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Sinclair’s talk summary

The Gospel of John contains the story of Jesus Christ ministering to the Samaritan woman at the well. She may have endured much judgement due to her history of broken relationships and because she was, at that time, living with a man who was not her husband. But no one, then or now, knew the full truth of her circumstances.

In contrast, Christ knew everything about the woman at the well and offered her living water. “He spoke to the woman with dignity, not shame. He earnestly listened to her questions and responded with teaching, not ridicule. He did not hold her hostage to her history. He trusted her with truth.”

Every day, missionaries meet people at modern-day wells around the world, declaring that Jesus is the Christ. They find, teach, baptize and confirm those who may be in fear of judgment but in need of help. Disciples of Jesus Christ are invited to reorient their souls to help friends and new members in more Christlike ways.

“I testify that when we help people rather than judge them, one by one, in our own small and simple ways, we are preparing the world for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

Notable quotes

“Jesus Christ reminds us that to help people transform their lives; we must look not only to ‘their past’ — we must look to ‘their possible.’”

“As disciples of Jesus Christ, we are invited to reorient our souls so we may help friends and new members in more Christlike ways. … Being quick to help and slow to judge is a simple and deeply encouraging way for each of us to be more holy, to be more like our Savior, to be His true disciples.”

“I testify that when we help people rather than judge them, one by one, in our own small and simple ways, we are preparing the world for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

Who is Elder Sinclair?

Elder Paul H. Sinclair, new General Authority Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Paul H. Sinclair was sustained as General Authority Seventy during April 2026 general conference. At the time of his call, he was serving as president of the England London Mission.

Elder Sinclair was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 20, 1966. He was introduced to the Church by his high school sweetheart, Mona Marie Hill, who later became his wife. He was baptized in February 1986.

He and Sister Sinclair were married in the Chicago Illinois Temple on April 30, 1987. They are the parents of five children.

What has Elder Sinclair done recently?