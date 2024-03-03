In case you missed it: 6 Apostles minister around the world — from Washington, D.C., to West Africa — plus 6 more stories

Clockwise from top left: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Sister Ruth Renlund stand outside the Washington D.C. Temple in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024; Estee Carter holds her daughter Darbi after donating with Light The World Giving Machines in Times Square in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023; Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with an attendee prior to a young adult devotional in the Chorley England Stake Center on Feb. 25, 2024; From left, Sister Jennifer Kearon, Elder Patrick Kearon, Elder David A. Bednar, Sister Susan Bednar, Elder Carlos A. Godoy and Sister Monica Godoy answer questions from young single adults in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

During the week of Feb. 25 to March 2, President Jeffery R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Latter-day Saints in Washington, D.C., and testified of God’s work. Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to and admired the faith of Latter-day Saints in West Africa. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, were present to see the first performances of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in the Philippines.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong became the first member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a quarter-century to address young adults and youth of the North of England. Watch a video about the upcoming Relief Society anniversary event. During an Ensign College devotional, Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy invited listeners to prioritize eternal riches over earthly treasures.

Read about the impact of the Light the World Giving Machines, which has blessed numerous individuals with record donations. RootsTech featured keynote speakers Steve Rockwood, Henry Cho, Nancy Borowick, Lynne Jackson and Kristin Chenoweth. Rev. Que English of the New York Commission of Religious Leaders appeared on a new episode of the Church News Podcast to discuss the power of — and need for — interfaith efforts.

1. President Holland emphasizes God’s love, mercy and watch care during leadership training meeting in Washington, D.C.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Sister Ruth Renlund stand outside the Washington D.C. Temple in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking to Area Seventies, mission presidents, temple presidents and stake presidents in the Church’s North America Northeast Area gathered in a chapel just outside of Washington, D.C., President Holland emphasized God’s love, mercy and watch care.

“I would do anything in righteousness for my children. There is no river I would not swim. There is no mountain I would not climb. I will fight a school bus, if you tell me to,” said President Holland during leadership meetings near the nation’s capital on Feb. 24.

President Holland was joined in the instruction meeting by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Teixeira, Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area, and Elder Robert M. Daines, also a General Authority Seventy.

2. Elder Bednar and Elder Kearon see in West Africa a people with ‘vigor in their faith’

From left, Sister Jennifer Kearon, Elder Patrick Kearon, Elder David A. Bednar, Sister Susan Bednar, Elder Carlos A. Godoy and Sister Monica Godoy answer questions from young single adults in Lagos, Nigeria, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Bednar and Elder Kearon spoke to youth, young single adults, missionaries, Church members, area leaders, and interfaith and government leaders during ministry in Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia and the Ivory Coast.

Joining the two Apostles during the ministry were their wives, Sister Susan Bednar and Sister Jennifer Kearon; Elder Carlos A. Godoy of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Monica Godoy; the Africa West Area presidency — Elder S. Gifford Nielsen and his counselors, Elder Jörg Klebingat and Elder Alfred Kyungu, all General Authority Seventies — and their wives.

3. Elder Andersen on the growth of the Church in Philippines, including the arrival of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra’s ‘Hope’ tour

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister, Kathy Andersen, arrive for a sacrament meeting with members of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square ahead of their concert at Quadricentennial Pavilion of the Pontifical and Royal University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Sunday, February 25, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Elder and Sister Andersen, who had been ministering in the Philippines since Feb. 17, were present to see a milestone in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southeast Asia island nation — the first performances of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

The 323 choir members and 68 orchestra members were on the second stop of the volunteer choir’s world “Hope” tour and performed a special event on Friday, Feb. 23, and a sacred music concert on Sunday, Feb. 25 and two more concerts Feb. 27-28 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

4. Elder Gong ministers to youth, young adults in North of England

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with a young man before a youth devotional in the Huddersfield England Stake Center on Feb. 24, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Sunday, Feb. 25, Elder Gong gathered with young adults in the stake center shared by the Chorley England and Preston England stakes, located in Chorley adjacent to the Preston England Temple.

Given the 25-year time frame since an Apostle last visited this region, devotionals with the youth and young adults from the Preston, Manchester and Leeds areas would have been the first time for nearly all to listen to an Apostle in person — with some having the chance to be greeted personally by Elder Gong.

The timely message of hope he offered was a reminder to his listeners of their three truest and most important identities, first taught by President Russell M. Nelson at the May 2022 worldwide devotional broadcast for young adults.

5. Upcoming gathering to celebrate the ‘beautiful, powerful, ultimate’ purpose of Relief Society

In the Church News video titled 'Love to Gather,' members of the Relief Society general presidency discuss the 'beautiful, powerful' purpose of Relief Society. | Screenshot YouTube

A worldwide Relief Society devotional will be held Sunday, March 17, to commemorate the purpose and founding of the Relief Society, which took place March 17, 1842.

This Church News video, titled “Love to Gather,” features President Camille N. Johnson and her counselors in the Relief Society general presidency, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee.

The women shared their excitement for the Relief Society devotional, which will be followed by testimony meetings held in local units across the globe.

6. Draw upon the ‘reservoir of spiritual treasures’ Christ provides, Elder Teixeira teaches

Elder José A. Teixeira of the Presidency of the Seventy gives a thumbs up to students as he and his wife, Sister Filomena Teixeira, exit the Conference Center Little Theater after offering devotional remarks on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Salt Lake City. | DANIEL LEMOS

During an Ensign College devotional on Tuesday, Feb. 27, Elder Teixeira began his remarks by noting that Latter-day Saints strive to be like Jesus Christ and to reflect His love. Putting Jesus Christ first is a lifelong pursuit, as eternal life depends on faith in Him and His Atonement and obedience to His laws.

Speaking to students and faculty gathered in the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square on Tuesday, the Church leader was accompanied by his wife, Sister Filomena Teixeira, who also offered remarks.

7. Givers and receivers blessed by record donations at 2023 Light the World Giving Machines

Estee Carter holds her daughter Darbi after donating with Light The World Giving Machines in Times Square in New York City on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. $22 million has been donated through Light the World Giving Machines globally. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

More than $10.4 million was donated at Giving Machines during the 2023 Christmas season — with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints covering all the operating costs.

Because of this effort, givers and receivers have been blessed.

“The miracle of the Giving Machine initiative is found in the lives of givers who become more Christlike and recipients who feel His love,” said Karl Cheney, program manager.

8. RootsTech featured keynote speakers Steve Rockwood, Henry Cho, Nancy Borowick, Lynne Jackson and Kristin Chenoweth

People walk through the expo room at RootsTech at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In a Feb. 29 keynote speech to kick off RootsTech 2024, Steve Rockwood, CEO of FamilySearch International, emphasized the conference’s theme, “Remember.” Sponsored by FamilySearch — a global nonprofit sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — RootsTech is the world’s largest family history conference. Following Rockwood’s remarks, Henry Cho, the “Asian with a southern accent,” sat down with RootsTech 2024 emcee Kirby Heyborne in a Q&A session after performing a comedy set.

Lynne M. Jackson — a great-great-granddaughter of Dred and Harriet Scott, two Black slaves at the center of a landmark 1857 United States Supreme Court decision — took the stage at RootsTech on Friday, March 1, to tell her story of researching, commemorating and making peace with her family history. World renowned photographer, author, speaker and teacher, Nancy Borowick also spoke in this main session of RootsTech. She embodied the spirit of the event by sharing the story of her parents and how she found healing through photographing their fight against cancer.

Coming soon: Church News coverage of the final session of RootsTech 2024 featuring Kristen Chenoweth and the late Church President, M. Russell Ballard.

9. Episode 177: The Rev. Que English on the power of and need for interfaith efforts

The Rev. Que English, the director of the Center for Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, joins the Church News podcast to talk about the power of — and the need for — interfaith efforts. | Screenshot from YouTube

During the 2023 holiday season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints collaborated with religious organizations on more than 60 projects serving some 42,000 children in the New York metro area. One of many leaders supporting this interfaith partnership is the Reverend Que English, who has said that this alliance is a model of how “we come together to bring hope” in a divided world.

With a passion for empowering, training and educating, the Rev. Que English joined this week’s episode of the Church News podcast to talk about the power of — and the need for — interfaith efforts.