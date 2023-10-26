Church announces dates for 2024 Churchwide broadcasts

Attendees sing during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

From events for youth and young adults to general conference, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released its 2024 schedule of Churchwide broadcasts and other recorded resources.

“Each event is to provide inspiration and instruction to help individuals and families become closer to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ,” states the notice published on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Oct. 26.

Many of the events are for specific audiences and are not intended for all, although anyone is welcome to view them. “Individuals, families and leaders are encouraged to use the livestreams or recordings to supplement teaching, training and activities at home and church,” according to the notice.

Notices for each event will be published on Events.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and other Church channels with information on who should participate, how to watch the livestream (if applicable) and how to view the broadcast on demand. These notices may be updated with additional details as the date of an event gets closer.

How to watch the 2024 Churchwide broadcasts

Broadcasts can be viewed on Broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Gospel Stream app in four languages. Recordings of events will be archived on ChurchofJesusChrist.org in Gospel Media, Gospel Library and Gospel Stream.

An official letter that lists broadcast times, channels and languages will be emailed to leaders several weeks before each broadcast and can be referenced at Letters.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. For general help with satellite equipment and broadcast streaming, see mhtech.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

For a separate list of concerts, exhibits and other Church events happening on, around or from Temple Square, see “Things To Do on Temple Square” on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

2024 Churchwide broadcasts lists

Scheduled Churchwide broadcast events are:

Jan. 28: Worldwide Event for Youth: “I Am a Disciple of Jesus Christ”

Feb. 18: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Feb. 29-March 2: RootsTech Family History Conference and Family Discovery Session

March 17: Worldwide Relief Society devotional and birthday event

April 6-7: April 2024 general conference

May 5: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Oct. 5-6: October 2024 general conference

Oct. 27: Worldwide Event for Youth

Nov. 3: Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults

Dec. 8: First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional

These events also will be noted in the ward and stake calendars at Calendar.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Member Tools app.

Additional recorded resources release dates

The 2024 event schedule on ChurchofJesusChrist.org includes a list of additional recorded resources that individuals, families and leaders may want to use throughout the year. They will be available on the dates noted. Some dates will be announced later.

Jan. 26: Seminaries and Institutes Annual Broadcast

March 1: Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction

March 9: Friend to Friend for Children

June 18: CES Religious Educators Conference

June 20-23: Seminar for New Mission Leaders

July 19-20: Tabernacle Choir Summer Concert

Aug. 10: Youth Music and Arts Festival

Sept. 14: Friend to Friend for Children

November TBD: Seminaries and Institutes Annual Broadcast

November TBD: Luz de Las Naciones

Nov. 16: Church Music Festival from Temple Square

Dec. 12-14: Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert at Temple Square

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Oct. 26, 2023, and was updated on March 9, 2024.