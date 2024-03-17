Clockwise from top left: Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Scott G Winterton, Deseret News; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Clockwise from top left: Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024; An inside of the main lobby inside the Manti Utah Temple; Elder Patrick Kearon meets with the U.S. Army's Chief of Chaplains, Chaplain Maj. Gen. William Green and others at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024; The Urdaneta Philippines Temple.

During the week of March 10-16, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed the Kirtland Temple and the Book of Mormon at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional. Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged Church members to rely on the Spirit when using artificial intelligence. Gathered at Church headquarters, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles met with the U.S. Army chief of chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr.

At the updated Manti Utah Temple, open-house sessions began and the Church released interior photos for media day. The Urdaneta Philippines Temple opened its doors to the public, preceding its dedication. Watch a video and listen to the week’s episode of the Church News podcast featuring Elder Kyle S. McKay, General Authority Seventy and Church historian and recorder, and historian Matt Grow, managing director of the Church History Department, discussing the historic purchase of the Kirtland Temple.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, addressed students at a BYU–Hawaii devotional and spoke of personal revelation and Joseph Smith’s First Vision. Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area, addressed a global audience at the International Congress of Families held in Guadalajara, Mexico. Ward councils are invited to distribute the March issue of the For Strength of Youth magazine, which focuses on the Savior, to every young man and young woman in their wards.

Read summaries and find links to these 9 stories below.

1. Elder Cook discusses Kirtland Temple, Book of Mormon and personal testimony at Provo MTC devotional

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. | Spenser Heaps, for the Deseret News

The historic events happening in and around the Kirtland Temple in the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were “eternity-shaping,” said Elder Cook.

“The Kirtland Temple, both in location and size, was relatively obscure. But in terms of its enormous significance to mankind, it was eternity-shaping,” Elder Cook said during a Tuesday night, March 12, devotional at the missionary training center in Provo, Utah. “Ancient prophets restored priesthood keys for the eternal saving ordinances of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

During the devotional, which was broadcast to all MTCs worldwide, Elder Cook noted the Church’s recent acquisition of the Kirtland Temple and expressed deep appreciation to Community of Christ, which has cared for the temple and other historic sites for many years. He praised Community of Christ’s stewardship of and respect for the properties.

2. Rely on the Spirit when using AI, Elder Gong encourages

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Church employees, in the Church Office Building on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With the increasing use and availability of artificial intelligence — like Chat GPT, Copilot and Gemini — Church leaders are evaluating how to best use AI as a tool in support of the ongoing Restoration, Elder Gong said Wednesday, March 13.

“Throughout the ongoing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, emergent technologies — including in construction, communication and transportation — have allowed this great work to reach out and touch every nation, kindred, tongue and people,” Elder Gong said as he began a presentation to thousands of Church employees around the world.

3. U.S. Army chief of chaplains meets with Elder Kearon and other leaders at Church headquarters

Elder Patrick Kearon meets with the U.S. Army's chief of chaplains, Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dressed in full uniform, Chaplain Green, who oversees the Army’s more than 5,000 chaplain corps members stationed throughout the world, was accompanied by Chaplain Col. Robert Nay and Chaplain Col. Brandon Moore. During their visit, they met with Elder Kearon; Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, who serves as a General Authority Seventy adviser to the Church’s Military Advisory Committee.

A chaplain’s basic duty is to serve people of all faiths by helping them meet their spiritual needs, especially during difficult times. Preparing chaplains for future military service and strengthening interfaith relations with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were among the objectives of Chaplain Green’s visit to Church headquarters and Brigham Young University on Wednesday, March 6.

4. Refurbished, refreshed Manti temple opens in preparation for rededication

The main lobby inside the Manti Utah Temple is pictured. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Manti Utah Temple — a pioneer-era house of the Lord dating back nearly 140 years — reopened Monday, March 11, for media and special-guest tours following extensive refurbishment and refreshening. The Church released two dozen interior and exterior photographs of the Manti temple, the Church’s third-oldest of its functioning temples, in conjunction with a media-day event Monday morning at the temple.

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department, and other Church leaders during interviews with the media at the beginning of the open-house period paid tribute to the faith and dedication of the people who settled Sanpete County and worked and sacrificed.

5. Urdaneta Philippines Temple ready for open house, dedication

The Urdaneta Philippines Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Urdaneta Philippines Temple has opened its doors to the public, beginning with its media day Tuesday morning, March 12, in Urdaneta, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of the Philippines’ capital city of Manila.

In conjunction with gathering local media representatives for a news briefing and then offering them tours of the sacred edifice, the Church released interior and exterior photos of the new house of the Lord. President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, will dedicate the Urdaneta Philippines Temple on Sunday, April 28, in two sessions, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. local time.

Also this week, the Church News reported on the groundbreaking of the San Luis Potosí Mexico Temple and the site location for the Savai’i Samoa Temple.

6. Church historians reflect on the spiritual significance of the historic Kirtland Temple, other sites, artifacts

A Church News video titled "A Sacred Stewardship" highlights the unique link between the Sacred Grove and the Kirtland Temple. | Screenshot, YouTube

Following the Church’s recent acquisition of the Kirtland Temple, Elder McKay and Matt Grow sat down for an exclusive interview with the Church News to discuss the significance of the temple and other buildings and artifacts the Church will now care for in Kirtland, Ohio and Nauvoo, Illinois.

Historic sites “remind us of events, they remind us of people, they tie us to the past. But above all, they help us to know the hand of the Lord, that it is mighty,” said Elder McKay.

The Kirtland Temple will remain a historic building and will not be converted into an operating Latter-day Saint temple, according to the question-and-answer statement released by the Church. The Kirtland Temple, as well as the other recently acquired historic buildings — all in Nauvoo — closed March 5 to facilitate the transfer of ownership and will reopen to the public on March 25.

7. Sister Wright invites all to understand personal revelation and priesthood power

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during a devotional at BYU–Hawaii in Laie, Hawaii, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. | Screenshot from YouTube

When Joseph Smith retired to a grove of trees to pray, he wanted to obtain forgiveness of his sins, and he had a desire to know which church was right.

After seeing God the Father and Jesus Christ, Joseph Smith told his mother, “I have learned for myself.”

Sister Wright told BYU–Hawaii students on Tuesday, March 12, that they, too, can learn for themselves. “The heavens are open to you,” she said. “Study, ponder, pray. Put forth the spiritual work necessary and give place for the Holy Ghost to teach you of Joseph’s divine calling as the Prophet of the Restoration, as well as many other plain and precious truths.”

8. ‘Union makes strength,’ Elder Montoya says at International Congress of Families

Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Mexico Area, speaks at the International Congress of Families in Mexico City, Mexico, on Mar. 1, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The International Congress of Families addressed challenges and opportunities facing families around the world when it convened in Guadalajara, Mexico, March 1-3. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was one of many organizations to support this year’s event. Elder Montoya spoke twice, reported the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

First, he participated in a panel “Why Are We Here?” on the opening day. FamilySearch also had an exhibit where attendees could learn about their family history and the origin and meaning of their surnames. More than 8,000 individuals attended the three-day event.

In the panel discussion, Elder Montoya talked about how a family is strengthened by each of its members, “just like the fingers of our hands.”

9. Special issue of For the Strength of Youth focuses on Savior

The March 2024 issue of For the Strength of Youth magazine focuses on how youth can find strength through Jesus Christ. | Magazine cover: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; Artwork: Victorious, by Kelsy and Jesse Lightweave

This month, each young man and young woman in every ward and branch of the Church should receive a copy of the March For the Strength of Youth magazine, which focuses on the Savior, and a new copy of the standards guide “For the Strength of Youth: A Guide for Making Choices.”

Direction on what to do with the magazines that have been sent to each unit of the Church comes in a letter sent to ward and stake leaders from the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department.

The March issue is focused on “Jesus Christ Is the Strength of Youth,” according to the letter. The content of the magazine was created in a way to help today’s teenagers and preteens to better understand how the Savior can be their strength.