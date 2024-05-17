Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, explains how youth can receive guidance for decision-making through "For the Strength of Youth" in a Facebook post made on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

This week on social media, leaders from the Young Women, Primary and Young Men organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared posts about making important decisions, integrity, the joy of singing hymns and the power of simple, pure testimonies that focus on Jesus Christ.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, wrote in a post on Young Women Worldwide that the “For the Strength of Youth” guide can help young people develop a solid foundation for making important decisions and “find joy in following Jesus Christ.” She mentioned that in recently reading a section on technology, she felt inspired to connect face-to-face with some of her friends. She asked young women to note in the comments how “For the Strength of Youth” has helped them make important decisions.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared an excerpt from “Preach My Gospel” on what it means to have integrity.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared his gratitude and awe for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and its “beautiful” performances during the April 2024 general conference.

He added that he loves singing hymns because the Lord said, as recorded in Doctrine and Covenants 25:12, “For my soul delighteth in the song of the heart; yea, the song of the righteous is a prayer unto me, and it shall be answered with a blessing upon their heads.”

In a video, Sunday School General President Mark L. Pace shared two memorable experiences he had when individuals at Church meetings bore “pure testimonies” that focused on the Savior Jesus Christ and the restoration of His gospel. He said that people often mistakenly believe they must offer elaborate talks during fast and testimony meetings, when simple, powerful testimonies are enough to bless others.

“Fast and testimony meetings have powerful, powerful, powerful spiritual influence in our lives as we let them by bearing testimony,” President Pace said.