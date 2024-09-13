Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and Primary children wish President Russell M. Nelson a happy birthday on his 100th birthday.

This week on social media, President Russell M. Nelson celebrated his 100th birthday with posts on Facebook and Twitter. He echoed his message given at his 100th birthday celebration by inviting all to “let God prevail in your life.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, counselors in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, both shared a video of a discussion on what they’ve learned from President Nelson.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, also shared photos and thoughts on the special event celebrating President Nelson’s birthday. And the second counselor in the Primary general presidency, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, shared a video wishing President Nelson a happy birthday along with dozens of Primary children.

“The length of your life is not as important as the kind of life that you live,” President Nelson said in the video he posted online. “My prayer is that you will let God prevail in your life.”

The video shows President Nelson visiting with Latter-day Saints around the world.

“I have visited members of the Church and friends in more than 130 countries,” he said. “You have made my life more wonderful.”

President Oaks said it is “an absolute joy to serve with” President Nelson. He and President Eyring are in the video together, talking about all they have learned from President Nelson.

“He has taught us so many things as we have been together,” said President Oaks. “And don’t we learn from him especially when we see how he relates to other people?”

He goes on to say that when people enter a room, President Nelson almost always stands for them.

“He always stands when there are women in the room. Always,” President Oaks said.

“I think it sends a message,” President Eyring said. “He is the Savior’s representative, and he is acting like the Savior, giving you the feeling he cares.”

President Eyring shared a message on gratitude Friday morning.

“The Lord loves you,” President Eyring said. “Whatever your circumstances, wherever you live, He loves you personally. He paid the price for all your sins. He has felt your pains and sorrows and so knows how to comfort you.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared two videos from talks given during a recent ministry to Korea. He shared from when he and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, were living in San Fransisco, California, and wondering how they could protect themselves from difficult circumstances.

He said President Harold B. Lee, then president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, counseled the Saints in the area to do three things:

Build Zion in your hearts and your homes. Be an example in the community where you live. Have your vision on the temple and the ordinances and the teachings that allow you to go to the temple.

“And he said, if you follow these you can live anywhere in the world and you can be safe and righteous,” Elder Cook said.

Elder Cook shared another video in Korea about avoiding what he calls “modern idols.”

He invited a congregation to “keep your goals on eternal families and returning to God the Father and Jesus Christ.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a video of her testifying of President Nelson as “a mighty Prophet of God.”

The video is from a talk she gave at President Nelson’s birthday celebration earlier this week.

She talks about the first time she met with President Nelson.

“On that first occasion and every subsequent occasion, you have looked me in the eyes and your clear blue eyes have communicated love,” she said.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video to social media about “our love for and faith in Jesus Christ.”

Elder Andersen testified that this love “does not shield us from the sadness and sorrow in this mortal life, but it does allow us to walk through the challenges with a strength far beyond our own.”

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, posted on Facebook with photos of her holding up the “For the Strength of Youth” guide in different languages.

She writes in Spanish, English and Portuguese: “Regardless of the language you speak, Jesus Christ is your strength. ‘I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me (Philippians 4:13).’”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video to Facebook about being led by divine design.

“What does it mean to be led ‘by divine design?’” he asked. “Each of us is precious and loved by the Lord, who cares for and watches over us in ways unique to us individually.”

He goes on to write, “God is in the small details of our lives as well as the major milestones.”

“What may appear to be a random chance is, in fact, overseen by a loving Father in Heaven,” Elder Rasband said.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared a quote on Facebook from “Preach My Gospel.”

“Patience is the capacity to trust God as you face delay, opposition, or suffering. Through your faith, you trust God’s timing for His promised blessings to be fulfilled,” Sister Wright quoted.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video about the Savior’s Book of Mormon appearance to the Nephites in 3 Nephi.

He says in the video that the Savior told the Nephites why He came — to be “slain for the sins of the world.”

“And before they come and have this extraordinary moment with Him, He tells them the why,” Elder Kearon said. “He did not look at them as he might have done and recounted their sins as He might have done. He says: ‘Come, this is me. I have come to take your sins upon me.’”

He said in the Instagram post: “Your Father in Heaven and Savior. Jesus Christ. love you more than you can imagine. Hold this truth in your mind and in your heart — you are treasured.”

Sister Browning shared a video to Instagram of her with dozens of Primary children wishing President Nelson a happy birthday.

Sister Browning said in the post: “President Nelson we are so excited to be celebrating your 100th birthday and our Primary friends have a very special greeting for you! Happy Birthday!”

The Primary General Presidency posted a video to Instagram Friday morning, inviting friends to watch the upcoming Friend to Friend with President Jeffrey R. Holland.

Brother Wilcox wrote on Facebook about his experience at President Nelson’s birthday celebration.

“I am so grateful to have a prophet on the earth today to help guide the Savior’s Church,” Brother Wilcox wrote. “Not only is President Nelson an inspired leader, but he is a wonderful example to the members of the Church. Even at 100 he continues to give his all and serve as the Savior would with both joy and humility.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square posted a video of their recent performance at the Georgia State Capitol during the 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp invited the choir to sing at the event.