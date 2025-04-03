Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, second from left, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, third from right, meet with Latter-day Saints in Mendoza, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Throughout an itinerary packed with speaking engagements, focus groups and more, Sister Tamara W. Runia’s most pervasive feeling was love.

“This is the Church where we feel love … and invite others to come and experience it with us,” she said.

Sister Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, traveled with Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, through the South American countries of Argentina and Chile, March 14-23.

They were joined, at various times during the ministry, by the South America South Area presidency: Elder Joaquin E. Costa, president; Elder Alan R. Walker, first counselor; and Elder Eduardo Gavarret, second counselor; all are General Authority Seventies.

The trip came during a significant year for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is celebrating its centennial in South America with a series of activities focused on service, unity and interfaith collaboration, ChurchofJesusChrist.org reported.

During her time in South America, Sister Runia said she felt so much love flowing from local Church leaders, especially the area presidency. Their Christlike example is one she hopes to emulate in her own service, she said.

“Christ modeled exactly how we are to treat other people,” Sister Runia said. “He perceived they were weak and had compassion. He smiled at them, and I believe He looked into their eyes as He was healing them, instead of looking at other things.”

She added: “And I hope to do that as I continue to go forward and meet others, and try to share the love of God and of Christ.”

The power of temple worship

Sister Runia and Sister Dennis’ ministry began in Buenos Aires and Mendoza, Argentina, where they met with groups of Latter-day Saint women, attended leadership trainings, gave devotionals and ministered to Church members and missionaries.

The second part of their trip was in Antofagasta, Concepción and Santiago, Chile, where they engaged in similar meetings and ministering opportunities.

In an interview, Sister Runia said she especially enjoyed meeting with mothers, daughters and grandmothers outside both the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple and the Mendoza Argentina Temple, where they talked about the power of temple worship in their lives.

Worshipping in houses of the Lord can increase women’s capacity to feel self worth and to withstand their trials, Sister Runia told the Church News.

Additionally, temples are where “we learn how to walk back into the presence of the Father, figuratively and literally,” she said. “And so we’re bound to Him through covenants, but we’re also bound on a journey back home to our Heavenly Father.”

Humanitarian work

Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks at the World Congress on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue on March 17, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Dennis also spoke during the World Congress on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue on a panel titled “Solidarity and Social Action: Religions, Politics and NGOs in Humanitarian Aid.” She highlighted the impact of collaborative work between religious denominations and humanitarian organizations.

She especially emphasized that interfaith cooperation can multiply the positive effects of social aid.

“Humanitarian work is the common ground that can unite diverse groups in a shared goal,” Sister Dennis said. “This includes religious institutions and humanitarian organizations, which, by collaborating, achieve greater reach and impact.”

Sister Dennis also highlighted the Church’s humanitarian work and collaboration with other institutions in times of crisis. For instance, she mentioned recent assistance provided to families affected by floods in Bahía Blanca, Argentina.

“We collaborate with other religious and governmental organizations to provide aid and relief to those in need, regardless of their religious affiliation,” she said.

Religious freedom

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, speaks at the World Congress on Intercultural and Interreligious Dialogue on March 17, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Runia said another highlight of the ministry was speaking at the congress, “A Path Towards Peace,” on March 17 in Buenos Aires.

Sister Runia participated in a panel titled “Young Leaders: The Foundation of Interreligious Dialogue in Argentina,” where she spoke about the importance of religious freedom and the shared responsibility of protecting everyone’s rights, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

“Religious freedom is not just about securing rights for ourselves, but also about protecting the rights of others — even when we disagree with their beliefs,” she said during the panel.

Sister Runia also shared a reflection based on the “overview effect” experienced by astronauts when viewing Earth from space, highlighting how a sense of unity and peace can transform the way a society interacts.

“We can create this feeling of unity right here in this space and carry it with us when we leave,” she said.

Local efforts

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, center right, and Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, right, meet with Romina Churba of the Casa Grande Foundation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Runia and Sister Dennis spent time learning about local humanitarian and community work while visiting the Casa Grande Foundation in Argentina on March 17, the Church’s Argentina Newsroom reported.

The Casa Grande Foundation promotes cultural, educational and social projects, with a particular commitment to vulnerable communities. Since joining JustServe in 2023, the foundation has strengthened its impact through volunteering and inter-institutional collaboration.

The meeting reaffirmed both the Church’s and the foundation’s commitment to serving those most in need, with a view to future collaborations, reported Newsroom.