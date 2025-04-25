This week on social: President Russell M. Nelson’s 41 years of testifying of the Resurrection of Christ

A post on Relief Society Worldwide on Facebook features image quotes of six Relief Society general presidents teaching about and testifying of Jesus Christ's Atonement, on April 20, 2025.

This week on social media, Church leaders continued to post their testimonies of Jesus Christ and His Atonement for Easter.

On Easter Sunday, President Russell M. Nelson posted a video of a compilation of him testifying of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection in general conference messages spanning the years since he was called as an Apostle in 1984.

“As a newly called Apostle, I felt the importance of sharing my witness of Jesus Christ’s literal Resurrection,” he wrote in the message accompanying the video. “Now, 41 years later, the urgency I feel is even greater. ...

“It is my prayer that today, we can all feel the greater love that comes from knowing that Jesus Christ lives and has made eternal life possible for all who will follow Him. #GreaterLove”

The day before, on April 19, or Holy Saturday, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared his testimony of the Savior’s Resurrection.

“The ‘lively hope’ (1 Peter 1:3) we are given by the Resurrection of Jesus Christ is that death is not the conclusion of our identity but merely a necessary step in the destined transition from mortality to immortality.

“No matter what others believe or do, we should celebrate the Resurrection of our living Savior by studying His teachings — especially at Easter. He is risen! #GreaterLove”

On Easter Sunday, Relief Society Worldwide posted image quotes from six Relief Society general presidents, including current Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson , testifying of and teaching about Jesus Christ and His Atonement.

“Jesus Christ and His Atonement have been vital to the message and mission of Relief Society since its founding in 1842,” the post stated.

The day before, President Johnson posted a clip from her April 2025 general conference message, “Spiritually Whole in Him.”

The Savior’s Resurrection “allowed Mary’s tears to be wiped away. Surely, He will wipe away yours, too,” she said in the video.

“I humbly add my testimony to Mary’s. He is risen. Jesus Christ lives. Ultimately all will be healed, physically and emotionally, in Him. And in the waiting for that healing, faith in the Master Healer will make us spiritually whole.“

The Young Men general presidency posted a video on Young Men Worldwide on Easter Sunday, April 20, testifying that Jesus Christ is risen.

In the video, Brother Michael T. Nelson , second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, said, “As President Oaks teaches, we believe in literal Resurrection.”

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox , first counselor, said, “The Resurrection of Jesus Christ assures that all of us will be resurrected.”

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund concluded the video, saying: “Easter is a celebration, and maybe the most important celebration, because we’re celebrating the fact that we are going to be resurrected with bodies to become more like our Father, which is why we came here. We celebrate because He is risen.”

That same day, President Lund posted a video about his favorite Easter scripture, which is also his favorite Christmas scripture.

“It is those sacrament prayer scriptures, the sacrament prayer that reminds us that the past does not own us. The Savior does, and the Savior takes care of His own,” he said.

Music, light and joy

During the week, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the new Music Building at Brigham Young University.

In an April 22 social media post, he wrote that he “seemed to hear the Lord saying once again, ‘For my soul delighteth in the song of the heart; yea, the song of the righteous is a prayer unto me’ (Doctrine and Covenants 25:12).

“At 171,000 square feet, the Music Building is one of the largest and one of the very best of its kind. This attests to the value that Brigham Young University and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attach to music and its vast potential for good in society and for the blessing of the human soul.”

Last year, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, began having unexpected and fleeting bursts of ideas like streaks of light and hope, which she dutifully wrote down.

Then, as she explained in an April 22 post on Young Women Worldwide and her own social media page, she received a letter from the First Presidency inviting her to speak in the April 2025 general conference.

While preparing her message using those bursts of ideas, opposition began to hit her in waves of doubt and discouragement.

“When you stand as a witness of Christ, embrace the Lord’s gift of repentance or help lift others in His kingdom, there is an actual being, a very real adversary, who does not want you to succeed and will do everything in their power to dissuade, distract and debilitate you,” she wrote.

What is the solution? “Turn to His light.

“Remember, your Savior’s arms are extended toward you always.”

Brother Nelson of the Young Men general presidency wrote in an April 22 post on Young Men Worldwide about how the “For the Strength of Youth” guide can help one find joy in Christ.

”The FSY guide starts out saying, ‘Jesus Christ is the way to eternal joy,’ and toward the end it says, ‘Find joy in Christ.’ The principles between those statements are how we can find joy.“