This week on social: President Nelson speaks on charity, President Holland answers questions about finding peace in last days

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks about staying safe and calm and finding peace in the last days, in a social post on Aug. 28, 2025.

This week on social media, President Russell M. Nelson shared the importance of charity and its role in following Christ.

“My dear brothers and sisters, let us plead with our Heavenly Father to fill our hearts with greater charity. Let us strive every day to follow the example of our Savior, who is the Prince of Peace,” he said in the Aug. 24 post.

He was one of several leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who posted on social media this week.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared that what is practiced in the family unit extends to the Church and society.

“The family unit is not only fundamental to society and to the Church, but to our hope for eternal life,” he wrote in the Aug. 27 post.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, addressed several questions that are asked about what to do in the last days and read various verses from Doctrine and Covenants 101 that provided answers.

“Don’t worry. Be still and know that God is God and all flesh is in His hands,” he said in the Aug. 28 post.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded followers of Christ’s healing power, especially in regard to relationships.

“He multiplies bread and fish, and He can multiply the love and the joy in our homes,” Elder Uchtdorf wrote in the Aug. 24 post.

“I hope you will consider how you might pray in ways you have not thought about before,“ Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson wrote in an Aug. 24 reel.

President Johnson explained that while she continues to maintain her habit of praying in the mornings and the evenings, she has also been praying at different times — and in different places — to better understand where the Lord needs her each day.

In Buenos Aires, Argentina, last week, Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited the park where Elder Melvin J. Ballard, an early 20th-century Apostle and grandfather of the late President M. Russell Ballard, dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel. He shared why the location was so meaningful to President Ballard, who was the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles when he died in 2023.

“President M. Russell Ballard loved this spot where his grandfather had, in such a beautiful way, extended the dedication for all of South America from this spot in Argentina,” Elder Cook wrote in an Aug. 25 post.

Elder Cook also posted on Aug. 29 about meeting various government and community leaders in Buenos Aires and about the centennial of Elder Ballard’s prayer.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attended the Tampa Florida Temple groundbreaking ceremony and shared that although it felt like coming home because of his Florida roots, the construction of the house of the Lord carries a significance beyond personal connection.

“How wonderful it is for each of us to have a place we can call home within the house of the Lord,” Elder Andersen wrote in the Aug. 23 post.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, mentioned the challenges that arise when starting a new school year. She shared scriptures from Matthew 11:28-30 that helped her remember the Lord was with her during her new calling two years ago.

“He’s always with us to help us and to push with us,” she said in the Aug. 26 reel that was also shared on Young Women Worldwide.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared the story of Anna — a faithful woman in the Bible who recognized Jesus after His birth because of her patience.

“As with other Christlike attributes, growing in patience is a lifelong process that can have a healing influence on our souls and on those around us,” she wrote in the Aug. 25 post.