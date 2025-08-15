This week on social: Young Women general president extends a ‘bold invitation’

This week on social media, President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, framed six ways to be confident in God. Apostles bore their testimony of the enabling power of Jesus Christ. The presidents of Relief Society and Young Women organizations extended invitations to their viewers and more from the Primary and Young Men general presidencies.

In President Nelson’s post, the six frames each featured a photo — along with a pointed invitation to “be confident,” stemming from his April 2025 general conference address, "Confidence in the Presence of God."

“We all will experience illness, disappointment, temptation and loss,” President Nelson wrote in his posts on Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). “These challenges can knock self-confidence.

“However, disciples of Jesus Christ have access to a different kind of confidence. When we make and keep covenants with God, we can have confidence that is born of the Spirit.”

In reflecting on the parable of the talents, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles noticed the reward the two servants received was the same though their return was different.

“I take this to mean that we don’t all have to achieve at the same level and progress on the same timetable to reap the Lord’s blessing and eventually the gift of eternal life,” Elder Christofferson said in the Aug. 12 video reel. He then urged the viewers to be diligent with their gifts, abilities and opportunities they get.

Elder Christofferson talks more about his thoughts on the parable in another post on Aug 12.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman extended a “bold invitation” to viewers Aug. 13. While visiting a Young Women class, the teacher had invited all in the room to act on every good prompting or thought they got in their mind. President Freeman accepted the invitation and expressed feeling blessed because of it.

“For one week, accept every good prompting that comes to your mind,” President Freeman invited in her reel on Young Women Worldwide. “At the end of the week, look back and see what you’ve learned about the Spirit.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded followers that Jesus Christ heals, enables forgiveness and frees everyone from things that keep them captive. Elder Gong gave advice of what can help when the world gives labels or judges.

“Through spiritual transformation in Jesus Christ, we can escape debilitating perfectionism,” he said in a post from Aug. 10. Jesus Christ is the answer to the longings and questions. “He wipes away our tears, except our tears of joy.”

“I am very ordinary Camille Johnson. But when I keep the covenants I’ve made with God in the temple, He blesses me,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said. In an Aug. 10 reel, President Johnson then spoke about the power women and men receive because of the temple endowment.

Pointing to a quote by President Nelson, President Johnson said the endowment power empowers Relief Society sisters to help others through their spiritual gifts in all the responsibilities of their life.

President Johnson invited viewers to prepare to be endowed if they had not already and repeated the promise President Nelson gave: to be able to change lives and change the world.

On the Young Men Worldwide account, Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, was introduced, with some facts and a picture of him and his wife, Sister Diane Wunderli. The post from Aug. 12 mentions Brother Wunderli’s mission in Brazil and serving as mission leaders with Sister Wunderli in the Cape Verde Praia Mission from 2020 to 2023.

In a post from Aug. 12, Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, shared the effect two decades of scripture study had on her kids: a hole in the family table.

One of her children sat next to that spot every morning during scripture study and picked at the wood until it became a hole. Sister Wright did not see the hole as a defect but as a reminder of the effort her family had put in to study the Book of Mormon daily.

Quoting President Marion G. Romney, Sister Wright testified that making The Book of Mormon a “foundation in our home changed our lives.”