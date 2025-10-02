2 new Area Seventies named, sustained in leadership session of October 2025 general conference

Nation's flags are raised in the Temple Square plaza between the Church Office Building and Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the calling and sustaining of two new Area Seventies on Thursday, Oct. 2. The sustaining took place in the leadership session of the October 2025 general conference.

Each of the new Area Seventies is assigned to serve in the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy. They both come from Venezuela and will serve in the Caribbean Area — one of the Church’s 24 administrative areas.

The Church published the names of the new Area Seventies on ChurchofJesusChrist.org on Oct. 2.

Area Seventies were also called during the April 2025 general conference. At that time, 78 new Area Seventies were sustained. In the same meeting in April, another 57 Area Seventies were identified for release on or before Aug. 1.

New Area Seventies

Sixth Quorum (Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico areas)

Bhanu K. Hiranandani, 50, Caracas, Venezuela; owner, Gandhi International; currently serving as bishopric second counselor of the Caurimare Ward; former bishop, stake presidency counselor, stake president, and Area Seventy; wife: Digna; three children.

Bhanu K. Hiranandani was sustained in the leadership session of general conference on Thursday, Oct. 2, as an Area Seventy in the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Fernando Vivas, 48, Caracas, Venezuela; regional director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as president of the Valencia Venezuela Los Sauces Stake; former bishopric counselor, high councilor, stake presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, and mission president; wife: Dariana; three children.

Fernando Vivas was sustained in the leadership session of general conference on Thursday, Oct. 2, as an Area Seventy in the Sixth Quorum of the Seventy. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

No Area Seventies were announced as having been released in the leadership meeting.