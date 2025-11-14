This week on social: Apostles emphasize welcoming new members of the Church as a responsibility, centering life on Christ

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, right, shares a laugh with President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, during a videotaped conversation about Brigham Young University that was released Sunday, Nov. 9, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This week on social media, members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles emphasized centering life on the light of Jesus Christ’s gospel and the shared responsibility to love and welcome new converts.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks spoke of his undergraduate education at Brigham Young University, sharing experiences he had with teachers and within classes that had been “profoundly useful” to him throughout his life.

“Brigham Young University taught me what an education truly is. It is the Lord’s university — established by a prophet, led by prophets and committed to the ideals and values of Jesus Christ,” he wrote in a Nov. 9 reel.

He also reflected on Luz de las Naciones, noting that this year’s event reminded him that everyone is a child of Heavenly Father.

“This year’s event was exceptionally memorable, as performers focused on the peace found in the gospel of Jesus Christ and commemorated the 100-year anniversary of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ being preached in South America,” he wrote in a Nov. 11 post.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, told followers that remembering who God is and what it means to be His child provides a “constant protection against spiritual hazards.”

“When we remember the Savior we see Him as the creator of all things. We remember our dependence on His sacrifice when we think of the fall of man and of our own sins. We remember His unfailing love for us and His arms extended in invitation to us when we think of the little we understand of what He did to atone for our sins,” he wrote in a Nov. 12 post.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, discussed how the Book of Mormon peoples over the centuries demonstrated the ability to “prosper” because they kept the Lord’s commandments.

“Through the grace of Christ, ‘all things work[ed] together for [their] good,’ refined them and deepened their relationship with Him,” he said in a Nov. 11 reel.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, wrote in a Nov. 9 reel that besides his marriage, the two decisions he made that changed his life were to serve a mission and enroll at Brigham Young University.

“My life was changed like a tsunami. It was a major, major reset in my life with eternal consequence,” he said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that there is “clear evidence that faith in Jesus Christ is increasing in our day,” as nearly 900,000 converts have joined the Church in the last 36 months.

“All members, regardless of baptism date, share a responsibility to welcome others. Many join the Church at great personal sacrifice and desperately need the love and support of their fellow Saints,” he said in a Nov. 13 reel.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman wrote about how she received a witness when President Oaks was announced as the Church’s Prophet.

“We talked about the importance of hearing and recognizing the voice of the Lord through His chosen servant,” she wrote in the Nov. 13 post on Young Women Worldwide. She added that she’s seen the blessings in her life from following a prophet.

“I invite you to pray for your own witness. Find a quiet place and ask the Lord if President Dallin H. Oaks is His Prophet on earth today,” she wrote.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles likened the empty arena he was standing in to a life without the light of Jesus Christ and His gospel: cold, joyless and lacking connection.

“But when our lives are centered on His gospel light, that same arena is transformed. What was once empty becomes bright, full of life, purpose and community,” he wrote in a Nov. 13 reel.

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed the importance of music in his life, saying he views it as a way to communicate with God and that it “transcends every culture.”

“When I attend Church, sometimes my tears come at a time when the choir is singing,” he said in a Nov. 10 reel.

Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, emphasized the importance of teaching to children Heavenly Father’s and the Savior’s sanctifying, exalting and healing love.

“This Jesus should not be a fictional Jesus, or a simplistic Jesus, or a bodyless Jesus, or a casual Jesus, or an unknown Jesus, but a glorified, omnipotent, resurrected, exalted, worshipful, powerful, Only Begotten Son of God who is mighty to save,” she said in a Nov. 11 reel.

Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, and his wife, Sister M’Shelle Dixon, talked in a reel shared Nov. 11 on Young Men Worldwide about visiting a youth Sunday School class.

One of the young men, who had recently received a mission call and was teaching, shared about repentance and said: “When I repented I felt lighter. … I felt like myself again.”