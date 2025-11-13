Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, exit after the morning session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained on Oct. 3, 2015, as one of three new members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles named during October 2015 general conference. He was born on Nov. 13, 1952, in Salt Lake City and raised in Finland, Sweden and Utah, later returning to Sweden as a young full-time missionary.

He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of one daughter. Prior to being called as an Apostle, Elder Renlund served as a General Authority Seventy, including assignments in the Africa Southeast Area presidency, and as an Area Seventy.

Elder Renlund received bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Utah, with further training at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

In honor of his 73rd birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Renlund in the past year.

1. ‘Take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When we take upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we link our name with His. We identify with Him. We gladly become known as Christian.”

— "Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ," October 2025 general conference

2. ‘Music is the language of the Spirit’

“Music is a language of the Spirit. It can deepen our love and appreciation for God and His Divine Son and the Restoration of the Lord’s Church in these latter days.”

— YouTube video, Oct. 10, 2025

3. Putting on the armor of God

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 19, 2025. | Cristy Powell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“When missionaries use these pieces of armor, they stay within a zone of safety. When they leave no gaps in their armor, they can resist temptation and keep themselves safe.”

— 2025 seminar for New Mission Leaders, June 19, 2025

4. A willing heart

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks about Doctrine and Covenants 64:33-34 in a reel on Facebook from June 17, 2025, on The Liahona Magazine and the Sunday School's Gospel Learning and Teaching account. | Screenshot from Facebook

“The Lord just wants your willingness and your heart, your love, your affection, your desires.”

— Social media video, June 17, 2025

5. No shortcuts

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks at a devotional in Busan, South Korea, on Saturday, May 17, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Heavenly Father offers everything, but we must follow His path, not shortcuts.”

— Devotional in Busan, South Korea, May 17, 2025

6. ‘Why celebrate Easter?’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves goodbye to the missionaries after speaking at an Easter devotional at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Sunday, April 20, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“The Resurrection of Jesus Christ broke the bands of death for all. The Resurrection is literal. The Resurrection is universal. That is one reason we celebrate Easter. A clear testimony from you of the reality of the Savior’s literal Resurrection and its universal application will be important in your teaching.”

— Easter devotional at Provo MTC, April 10, 2025

7. ‘Personal preparation to meet the Savior’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“If we are wise, we receive the truth by accepting the gospel of Jesus Christ through priesthood ordinances and covenants. Next, we strive to remain worthy of having the Holy Ghost always with us. This capability must be acquired individually and personally, drop by drop. Consistent, personal, private acts of devotion invite the Holy Ghost to guide us.”

— “Personal Preparation to Meet the Savior,” April 2025 general conference

8. ‘Be willing to serve. Be willing to share’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at a stake center in Lusaka, Zambia, on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Be willing to serve. Be willing to share. Be willing to use the talents you have been given to help Jesus Christ in His latter-day work to bring salvation to the children of men.”

— Ministry in Africa South Area, February 2025

9. Join in the Lord’s work

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional held in the Cannon Activities Center on the BYU–Hawaii campus in Laie, Hawaii, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. | Kevin Tumaliuan, BYU–Hawaii

“When we take on ourselves the name of Jesus Christ, we willingly join the Savior in His work. … We join the Savior in His work when we share His gospel, when we minister to those who have been shattered or crushed by their experiences in mortality, and when we help the vulnerable.”

— BYU–Hawaii devotional, Nov. 17, 2024