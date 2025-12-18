See photos of the First Presidency touring the Salt Lake Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — President Dallin H. Oaks, second from left; President Henry B. Eyring, third from left; and President D. Todd Christofferson, fourth from left — smile after touring the Salt Lake Temple amid ongoing construction on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. They were joined by President Oaks' wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, left, and President Christofferson's wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, right.

Amid Temple Square’s seasonal displays of holiness to the Lord — its Christmas lights, Nativity scenes and lanterns adorned with names of the Savior — the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently toured Salt Lake City’s historic house of the Lord.

On Friday, Dec. 12, Church President Dallin H. Oaks visited the Salt Lake Temple with his counselors — President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — as well as Sister Kristen Oaks and Sister Kathy Christofferson.

They were joined by the members of the Presiding Bishopric — Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, Bishop L. Todd Budge and Bishop Sean Douglas — who manage the temporal affairs of the Church.

According to a Dec. 18 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church leaders toured sealing rooms, one of two baptistries and other rooms used for ordinance work. They’ve been closely involved in the renovation work of this pioneer-era house of the Lord.

The Salt Lake Temple was closed on Dec. 29, 2019, to undergo extensive renovations for three main reasons: to upgrade the building seismically, preserve the historic craftsmanship and double the capacity of the temple.

After nearly seven and a half years, the temple is planned to reopen for a public open house from April to October 2027. The late President Russell M. Nelson announced the open house in a Feb. 14, 2025, social media post, saying, “We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”

In the October 2025 general conference, President Oaks testified that “essential to our doctrine on the family is the temple. The ordinances received there enable us to return as eternal families to the presence of our Heavenly Father.”

Members of the First Presidency — President Dallin H. Oaks, President Henry B. Eyring and President D. Todd Christofferson — and the Presiding Bishopric — Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, Bishop L. Todd Budge and Bishop Sean Douglas — tour the Salt Lake Temple amid ongoing construction on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025. They were joined by President Oaks' wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, and President Christofferson's wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson. | Leslie Nilsson, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Two days after its tour of the Salt Lake Temple, the First Presidency announced in a letter a temple for Portland, Maine. Elder Allen D. Haynie, a General Authority Seventy and president of the United States Northeast Area, read the letter in a Christmas fireside for the Portland Maine Stake on Dec. 14.

President Oaks further explained the purpose of temples worldwide in October’s conference, saying: “The sealing powers of the priesthood, directed by the keys restored in the Kirtland Temple, bring families together for eternity. They are currently being exercised in a growing number of temples of the Lord throughout the world.”

