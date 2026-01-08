Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, are pictured in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, will speak to young adults worldwide during a devotional on Sunday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, according to an announcement on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The broadcast originating from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City will be available on that date in the Americas, while a rebroadcast will be available in the afternoon and evening of Sunday, Feb. 8, in other areas.

The event will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of Institute of Religion, with many local units and institute programs gathering in-person to celebrate and watch the devotional.

Young adults can view the devotional live and on-demand on YouTube and for two weeks at b roadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The devotional will also be published for study and review in Gospel Library.

About Elder and Sister Kearon

Elder Kearon was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in December 2023, filling a vacancy left after the death of President M. Russell Ballard. At the time, Elder Kearon was serving as senior president of the Presidency of the Seventy. He was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2010, and had served in the Presidency of the Seventy from 2017 until his call as an Apostle.

Born in Carlisle, Cumberland, England, on July 18, 1961, Elder Kearon was first introduced to the gospel while working in Laguna, California. He later met missionaries on the streets of London, England, and was baptized on Christmas Eve in 1987.

He met Jennifer Hulme while she was studying in London; the couple married Jan. 12, 1991, in the Oakland California Temple. They are the parents of a son, who died at 3 weeks old from a heart condition, and three daughters. Prior to being called as a general authority, he and Sister Kearon owned a communication consultancy.

Elder Patrick Kearon, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, waves as he and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, exit following the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In his October 2025 general conference address, Elder Kearon spoke about new beginnings available through Jesus Christ.

“New beginnings are at the heart of the Father’s plan for His children,” he said. “This is the Church of new beginnings. This is the Church of fresh starts.”

In November 2025, Elder and Sister Kearon visited Cebu City, Philippines, ministering to members and friends of the Church following a pair of devastating typhoons.

“Our hearts have ached with you. We pray that you are receiving the help that will allow you to continue taking steps forward,” Elder Kearon said.

He continued: “You have experienced storms and earthquakes, but you have shown remarkable spiritual grace and resilience.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with attendees of a Nov. 21, 2025, devotional in Cebu City, Philippines. Elder Kearon visited Latter-day Saints and friends recovering from recent typhoons and earthquakes. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In September 2025, Elder Kearon spoke to global faith leaders at the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan, calling the Salt Lake Temple renovation a powerful metaphor for building relationships with others.

“We know what a difference it makes when we approach our own personal interactions with the same kind of care we are taking with our historic temple,” Elder Kearon said. “I am grateful for our shared striving — beyond the walls of temples, churches, synagogues and mosques — to treat the space between us with the same sense of reverence and purpose.”

And in August 2025, Elder Kearon testified during a broadcast to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students that “light does overcome darkness. It can for you.”

The Light of Christ is found in all of God’s children, he said. “Everyone is born with divine light. ... For those of you who may have lost some of this light, I pray that you will find it again. I pray that you will come to a better understanding of repentance: turning around, trying again, finding a new beginning.”

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students during a devotional broadcast on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. | BYU–Pathway Worldwide