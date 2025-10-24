This week on social: First Presidency shares messages of faith to young single adults

This week on social media, the First Presidency members speak specifically to young single adults. Their invitations included relying on the Spirit and seeking the Savior during challenging times.

When Church President Dallin H. Oaks was asked what his message was to the rising generation of young single adults, he said in a reel posted on Oct. 19: “You have a Heavenly Father who loves you. He’s provided a plan for you,”

Testifying that “Christ is the way” throughout a difficult mortal life, he invited the next generation to trust in the Lord, saying, “Come join us as we walk that covenant path toward an eternal destiny that God, our Heavenly Father, has provided for all of His children upon the earth.”

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor of the First Presidency, shared his message to young single adults in the same reel, congratulating them for being saved by the Lord for “the most exciting time in the history of His work in this world.”

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor of the First Presidency, also shared his message, emphasizing the importance of remembering the Savior each week during sacrament.

“Simply remember this: there is no substitute for the Holy Ghost. No technology, no other recourse or source can replace the Spirit,” he said.

Several other leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also posted on social media this week.

President Christofferson also offered his insights after meeting with members of the Church in Las Vegas, Nevada, and testified that the calling and setting apart of the two Prophets of the Lord he has witnessed as an apostle was the Lord’s will.

“As I met with Latter-day Saints over the weekend, I felt impressed to share my witness that God is at the helm of His work. I testified of the living reality of Jesus Christ,” he wrote in an Oct. 21 post.

Related Story President Christofferson in Las Vegas testifies of Jesus Christ

President Jeffrey R. Holland, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, wrote in an Oct. 20 post that the “culminating evidence” of a completed and dedicated temple is the words written on a plaque in gold-leaf letters above every front door — House of the Lord, Holiness to the Lord.

“How wonderful to have ‘holiness’ be the watchword of our day at the newly dedicated Grand Junction Colorado Temple — and houses of the Lord across the globe — where we make covenants from our service that counter the distractions and destruction of the world,“ he wrote.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles held up his phone in an Oct. 22 reel and explained to listeners that unlike a digital device, daughters and sons of God are not objects.

“We have been blessed with moral agency, which is the capacity to act and not merely be acted upon,” he said.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in an Oct. 22 reel, and said that because of the Savior’s Atonement and Resurrection, everybody overcomes death and all that is unfair in mortal life.

“No blessing will be withheld from those who are righteous, make and keep sacred covenants with God, and maintain their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” he wrote.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared her experiences in Sri Lanka in an Oct. 20 post, where she saw how Church contributions were improving the lives of women and children by providing them with educational materials, facilities, cribs and nutritional supplements.

“I hope members know that when they make a humanitarian contribution, it really is blessing the lives of their sisters and brothers all over the world. These generous contributions find their way to the most vulnerable,” she wrote.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was shown climbing the steps of Zaison Hill in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, in an Oct. 20 reel — the same steps that Elder Neal A. Maxwell climbed in 1993 before bowing his head to bless the country of Mongolia for the preaching of the gospel.

Elder Andersen shared the First Presidency’s announcement of the Ulaanbaatar Mongolia Temple location and rendering.

“The Church has been established. It is being established. The voice of the Lord is going forward, and all those who will hear may hear,” he said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed the flourishing of the Church, including the unprecedented construction of temples.

“Each temple stands as an earthly sentinel of God’s plan of salvation, pointing to the Savior’s central role in that work and glory. Armed with His power, every covenant-keeping man and woman — married or not — who faithfully keep temple covenants will be blessed in this life and in the life to come," he wrote in an Oct. 20 post.

While at the Collegio Teutonico in Vatican City, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared in an Oct. 22 reel what he spoke on in the Rome Summit on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence.

“My message in part has been that we do not fear AI, nor do we think that AI is a solution to every problem. It is neither the sum of or the substance of all our hopes and fears,” he said.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sat with and listened to a young woman who shared with him her experiences upon recently coming back to the Church, in an Oct. 23 reel.

“If you have turned away from God, please remember that no matter the reason, and no matter how long you’ve been away, He wants you back. The Savior’s arms are always wide open,” he wrote.

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman and Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, answered questions about the upcoming worldwide devotional for youth a video posted Oct. 21 to the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account and Facebook page.