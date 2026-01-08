President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, greets youth during the filming of the Jan. 18, 2026, worldwide discussion for youth on the Jerusalem set in Goshen, Utah.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are invited to gather on or after Sunday, Jan. 18, for a worldwide discussion with President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman.

The focus will be the 2026 youth theme “Walk with me” based on Moses 6:34, which reads in part, “And thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me.”

In a post on his social media channels, President Christofferson said, “This annual theme offers a meaningful opportunity for each of us to unite in faith across the globe to deepen our conversion to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and to walk with Him.”

The broadcast was filmed at the Church’s Jerusalem set in Goshen, Utah, which was built to reflect or be reminiscent of the ancient city of Jerusalem and biblical sites where Jesus walked, President Christofferson said. “The program has a lot of variation in how to understand and implement and accept that beautiful invitation of the Savior to walk with Him.”

He invited all youth, parents and leaders to join him for the worldwide discussion.

President Farnes and President Freeman also both filmed short videos with participating youth on the Goshen set that were then posted on the Strive to Be, Young Men Worldwide and Young Women Worldwide accounts.

Said President Farnes: “We’re so excited about this year’s discussion and this year’s theme ‘Walk with Me.’ Come and celebrate with us. We’ll see you there.”

And President Freeman said: “We are so excited for you to join us on Jan. 18. We can’t wait. We’ll see you there.”

What to expect for the Jan. 18 event

President Freeman and her counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, offered a preview of the worldwide event during a live video on the Young Women Worldwide Instagram account on Jan. 6.

While the youth theme discussion is on the Church broadcast calendar for Sunday, Jan. 18, wards and stakes have some flexibility in watching it to meet their local needs, President Freeman said, whether that is on that Sunday evening, or during a second hour at church, a weeknight activity or another time.

Youth can and should be in charge of their meeting where they view the broadcast. President Freeman suggested an agenda including an opening song and opening prayer before viewing the video, and said the closing song is on the broadcast to sing together, which can be then followed by a closing prayer within each local gathering.

Youth sing during the filming of the Jan. 18, 2026, worldwide discussion for youth on the Jerusalem set in Goshen, Utah. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Siants

The prerecorded video has three places to stop the broadcast, ask questions and discuss as a group. Those questions are:

How can heartfelt prayer said with real intent help us to walk with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ?

How can daily repentance help us to walk with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ?

As you think about covenants, how does your preparation for taking the sacrament each week help you to walk with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ?

“As we think about how we can walk with Christ this year, there are so many different ways that that is going to look, but prayer is going to be one of those ways and daily repentance is going to be one of those ways and covenants and participating in priesthood ordinances. These are all ways that we can do that,” President Freeman said.

How to watch the worldwide discussion for youth

Beginning on January 18, 2026, the video will be available on the following channels:

2026 youth theme music and other resources

The 2026 youth theme logo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Young Women general presidency said youth can prepare for the event by listening to the 2026 youth theme song and studying Moses 6. The January For the Strength of Youth magazine also has articles on the theme to read.

The 2026 youth album and theme song, printable artwork, activity ideas and other information about the theme can be found at youth.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.