This week on social: President Christofferson says the Savior’s hands ‘are extended right now’

In a Jan. 18, 2026, Facebook post, President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency of the Church, testified of the Savior, Jesus Christ, writing, “His invitation and His hands are extended right now, and all are included.”

This past week on social media, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints testified of Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness, the Savior’s redemptive power and the guiding direction of the Holy Ghost, despite life’s challenges.

President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, invited social media followers to walk with Christ. He referenced the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me‚” which comes from Jehovah’s invitation to the Old Testament prophet Enoch: “Thou shalt abide in me, and I in you; therefore walk with me” (Moses 6:34).

It’s a promise and invitation that the Lord gives today, said President Christofferson in a Jan. 18 reel. “We don’t have to achieve some minimum level of ability or spirituality before He will take an interest in us. His invitation and His hands are extended right now, and all are included.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles dedicated the Alabang Philippines Temple on Sunday, Jan. 18. In a post later that day, he testified of the blessings that come from attending the house of the Lord and focusing on the Savior.

“Everything in the house of the Lord is about the Father’s plan of happiness and the Savior’s Atonement,” he wrote. “In a world that grows increasingly confused, we can be blessed with light and direction in the house of the Lord.”

Elder Bednar also said in a Jan. 21 post that knowledge of God’s great plan of salvation is what brings joy, hope and gladness during challenges in life.

“Heavenly Father yearns for us to return home to Him. He invites and promises blessings, but He will never compel, coerce, or constrain our exercise of the moral agency He gave to us. We must act and choose to return to Him by following the example of His Beloved Son.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson shared a post on Jan. 18 comparing the reader to someone in a sailboat on a stormy sea. On a sailboat, anything that resists the wind is called “windage.”

President Johnson likened windage to distractions and said that “one of Satan’s greatest tools is using subtle distractions to get us off course. It’s not that we are doing something bad, but there are better or best things we could be doing. So I encourage you to think about whether you have windage and how you might batten down your hatches so that you can prepare for the storms of life.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video clip based on his message in October 2025 general conference, “Taking on the Name of Jesus Christ.” In his talk, he noted as disciples take upon themselves Christ’s name through identification, remembrance, emulation and alignment, they receive God’s power and blessings in their lives.

“The more we identify with and remember Jesus Christ, the more we want to be like Him,” wrote Elder Renlund in his Jan. 21 post. “As His disciples, we change for the better when we focus on Him, more so than when we focus on ourselves.”

Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman — as part of a Jan. 20 video on the Gospel Learning and Teaching account — taught an interactive learning tool that illustrates how choices have consequences. The learning tool can be used as part of the “Come, Follow Me” curriculum this week.

“With choice comes consequence, and with consequence comes learning,” said President Freeman. ”And sometimes that learning leads us to know our Savior and the joy of His redemption.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared that he and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary this month. He also expressed his gratitude for her Christlike example.

“In our covenant marriage, ‘me’ becomes ‘we.’ We grow together. We grow old together; we grow young together. As we forget ourselves and bless one another, our hopes and joys are sanctified in time and eternity,” Elder Gong said in a Jan. 20 post.

A video on the Primary Worldwide account, posted on Jan. 21, showed a clip from the March 2024 Friend to Friend broadcast. In the video, President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen M. Oaks shared a story with their grandchildren of an ancestor, Chasty Olsen, who had a lifesaving experience when she listened to the Spirit.

“When Chasty followed the voice, she saved all [her siblings’] lives,” said President Oaks. Sister Oaks added, “We love that story because she listened to the Holy Ghost.”

Related Story Children learn how to follow Jesus Christ during Friend to Friend with President Oaks, Primary general presidency

Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded social media followers in a Jan. 19 post that this is a global Church, not limited to one language, place or people.

“No matter where we are in the world, we teach the same doctrine, make the same covenants, live the same gospel, sing the same hymns, follow the prophet and bear witness of Jesus Christ — the Savior and Redeemer of all.”

In a Jan. 18 post on the Primary Worldwide account, Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, talked about the importance of the Holy Ghost, who “protects, preserves, provides peace, and prepares us for the future,” she said.

“Through the Holy Ghost, we receive the direction and reassurance we need to stay true to our covenants and to follow Jesus Christ faithfully so we can return to the presence of our Heavenly Father.”

In a Spanish reel on Jan. 20, Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, asks a young woman how she prepared to enter the temple for the first time. These ways included talking with the bishop, reading the For the Strength of Youth magazine and preparing names for the temple.

“You can talk with your family, talk with the bishop, with your leaders and with the Lord,” said Sister Spannaus. “The temple is the house of the Lord.” The young woman added: “And He’s waiting for you.”