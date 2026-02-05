Learn about the new presidents, matrons of 6 U.S. temples

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Kevin Owen Coles and Daphne Lanay Packard Coles, who will serve as president and matron of the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kevin Owen Coles and Daphne Lanay Packard Coles, Choctaw Ward, Oklahoma City Stake, called as president and matron of the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple, succeeding President Jeffrey F. Bellows and Sister Marion L. Bellows. President Coles is a senior service missionary, stake mission preparation instructor and temple worker and a former bishop. He was born in Casper, Wyoming, to Von Lawrence Coles and Mildred Frances Moores.

Sister Coles is a senior service missionary, stake mission preparation instructor and temple worker and former stake Young Women president. She was born in Nome, Alaska, to Robert Carter Packard and Talmadge Reyburn Packard.

Zane Alan Kartchner and Susan Tuttle Kartchner, who will serve as president and matron of the Tucson Arizona Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Zane Alan Kartchner and Susan Tuttle Kartchner, Avra Valley Ward, Marana Arizona Stake, called as president and matron of the Tucson Arizona Temple, succeeding President Karl B Kern and Sister Martha Kern. President Kartchner is a Primary teacher and temple sealer and former stake president and bishop. He was born in Denver, Colorado, to Max James Kartchner and Dona Lee Kartchner.

Sister Kartchner is a ward disability specialist and temple worker and former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Vernal, Utah, to Gene Elliott Tuttle and Joanne Bean Birkett.

Bryan R Larsen and Jacqueline Brunson Larsen, who will serve as president and matron of the Logan Utah Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bryan R Larsen and Jacqueline Brunson Larsen, Canyon Ridge Ward, Logan Utah Mount Logan Stake, called as president and matron of the Logan Utah Temple, succeeding President Jeffrey R Burbank and Sister Kimberli Ann Burbank. President Larsen is an elders quorum instructor and temple sealer and former Area Seventy, Chile Antofagasta Mission president, stake president, bishop and ward Young Men president. He was born in Salt Lake City to Royal Blaine Larsen and Shirley Bernice Werrett Larsen.

Sister Larsen is a Relief Society service coordinator and temple ordinance worker and former mission president companion, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Hondo, Texas, to Rollo Henry Brunson and Viola Rae Wilkin.

Jerry L Parker and Cyndee May Ward Parker, who will serve as president and matron of the Bismarck North Dakota Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jerry L Parker and Cyndee May Ward Parker, Sidney Ward, Glendive Montana Stake, called as president and matron of the Bismarck North Dakota Temple, succeeding President Guy Schiessl and Sister Karen Schiessl. President Parker is a temple sealer and former stake president, bishop and high councilor. He was born in Rigby, Idaho, to Leo Hal Parker and Lois May Parker.

Sister Parker is a temple ordinance worker and Young Women adviser and former ward Young Women president and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Rexburg, Idaho, to Clayton Bowles Ward and Cleora Ward.

Ernest Kent Richter and Jane Ann VanderStek Richter, who will serve as president and matron of the San Antonio Texas Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ernest Kent Richter and Jane Ann VanderStek Richter, Boerne Ward, San Antonio Texas La Cantera Stake, called as president and matron of the San Antonio Texas Temple, succeeding President Rodney J. Larsen and Sister Diane B. Larsen. President Richter is a temple sealer and a former Chile Concepción Mission president, stake president, stake mission president, bishop and service missionary adviser. He was born in Brawley, California, to Roy Fred Richter and Louise Adelaide Richter.

Sister Richter is a stake Young Women assistant camp director and temple worker and former mission president companion, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, and service missionary adviser. She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, to Arthur Richard VanderStek and Grace Hattie VanderStek.

Kenneth Dale VanWinkle and Roni Erin Gibson VanWinkle, who will serve as president and matron of the Snowflake Arizona Temple beginning in September 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kenneth Dale VanWinkle and Roni Erin Gibson VanWinkle, Paloma Ward, Show Low Arizona Stake, called as president and matron of the Snowflake Arizona Temple, succeeding President Richard Q. Miller and Sister Linda L. Miller. President VanWinkle is a temple worker and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor and bishop. He was born in Globe, Arizona, to Stanley Dale VanWinkle and Elizabeth Jewel VanWinkle.

Sister VanWinkle is a temple worker and former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president, ward Young Women president and ward Primary president. She was born in Springerville, Arizona, to John Mack Gibson and Dixie Gibson.