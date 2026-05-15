Members of the First Presidency and the Presiding Bishopric tour the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on Friday, May 8, in Salt Lake City. From left: Bishop L. Todd Budge, first counselor in the Presiding Bishopric; President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency; Presiding Bishop W. Christopher Waddell; Church President Dallin H. Oaks; Bishop Sean Douglas, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric; and President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency.

Church President Dallin H. Oaks shared a post about a recent First Presidency visit to the Salt Lake Temple on May 8.

“We look forward to teaching about the sacred purposes of temples throughout the world. In the temple, faithful men and women receive divine instruction, sacred responsibilities and spiritual power.”

On Mother’s Day, May 10, Church leaders shared messages of gratitude for mothers in their lives and in the Church.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, shared a message of appreciation for his late wife and for the women who “love with Christlike charity.”

“While I do not fully know all the Lord’s purposes in giving the primary responsibility for nurturing to faithful sisters, I believe it is because of their capacity to love. To love in such a way that the needs of others are felt more deeply than their own — that is charity. That is the pure love of Christ.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said her mom was her “greatest cheerleader in life” in this post.

“Mothers, daughters, sisters and aunts who follow Jesus Christ lovingly lift others and cheer them on.”

On May 11, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared his belief that inspired changes in the Church, especially those focused on children and youth, have led to recent increases in missionary applications and missions.

“What we are witnessing today is more than growth in numbers. Across the world, missionaries are demonstrating a deep devotion to the Savior and a sincere consecration to His work.”

In a May 13 post on the Young Women Worldwide account, Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman commented on an experience she had before giving a talk in the April 2026 general conference.

“That weekend has become a reminder for me that God can take our offering and make it more. We can trust Him through the best and the worst and everything in between.”

In this May 12 post on the Relief Society Worldwide account, President Johnson spoke of the importance of ministering and made recommendations for Relief Society presidencies.

“Ministering is that opportunity to practice being disciples of Jesus Christ.”

In a May 11 post, the Primary Worldwide account featured Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, commenting about the Savior’s strategic use of parables to teach listeners.

“With images drawn from everyday life,” she said. “Jesus opened windows into eternal truth. To the casual observer, these stories might seem like gentle anecdotes about seeds and soil, lamps and lost coins. But to those who are spiritually prepared, they reveal the mysteries of the kingdom of God.”

The Young Women Worldwide account also featured Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, sharing how to access the Youth magazine, in this May 13 post.

“I recently had the chance to preview the September issue of the Youth magazine and see how the upcoming lessons will connect with the new ‘For the Strength of Youth’ guide,” she said. “I loved seeing how it all comes together.”

On May 12, the Young Men general presidency hosted a livestream discussion on the Young Men Worldwide account on the relationship of bishops and youth without the ward Young Men presidency.

“The ultimate goal is to help these young men become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ,” said Brother Sean Dixon, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency.