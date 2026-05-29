This week on social: Church leaders share gratitude for ‘all who minister’

President Dallin H. Oaks, right, and President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, tour the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Church authorities and leaders taught about the importance of “quiet and consistent ministering,” “humble, steadfast faith” and “enduring to the end” through social media posts this past week.

Read about what they shared below.

After visiting the Church’s new Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City, Church President Dallin H. Oaks shared a May 24 post about the purpose of the center and expressed his gratitude for Church members’ service.

“I express appreciation for members of the Church and for all who minister in quiet and consistent ways. I testify of Jesus Christ, whose light and Spirit guide the children of God in caring for the poor and the distressed throughout the world.”

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. shared a video clip on May 26 of remarks he gave at the dedication of the Salzburg Stake Center in Austria.

“We express heartfelt gratitude for the faithful members who are building up The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this land. Much of what has been accomplished is the result of quiet devotion — of disciples, both seen and unseen, who follow the Savior with humble, steadfast faith.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a video on May 27 with his April 2026 conference remarks.

“Enduring to the end is the joyous quest of a lifetime — a pressing forward with faith in Jesus Christ in a gradual process of trusting in and receiving help from our Savior to become more like Him.”

The Relief Society general presidency answered commonly asked questions about the upcoming second-hour-meeting changes in this May 24 video posted to the Relief Society Worldwide page.

“We know that this inspired change is going to bless the lives of you sisters and increase the sense of belonging in Relief Society,” said President Camille N. Johnson.

On her personal account, President Johnson also posted a brief message to the sisters of the Church on May 29.

“We need more Jesus. I encourage you to make more of the things you are already doing to invite Him more fully into your life.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who recently ministered in the Church’s Pacific Area, shared this May 25 post with a message from a devotional he shared in New Zealand.

“Our trust is in our Heavenly Father and in His Son. Our challenge is to believe in Him and trust in Him, and to know that our choices in this life will follow us beyond the veil.”

In this May 24 post, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles commented on a recent ministry in the Pacific area.

“Being here in beautiful New Caledonia for the first time with Elder Peter F. Meurs [a General Authority Seventy], I am amazed how the people are partaking of the delicious fruit of the gospel of Jesus Christ just like Lehi described in the Book of Mormon.”

After presiding at a devotional in Otavalo, Ecuador, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles announced a temple and followed up with this May 28 post, sharing his admiration for the faith of the members he witnessed there.

“To see the faith of the people here who came to a devotional on a Thursday evening, not knowing this would also be a temple announcement, is incredible.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles recently attended the AI Summit on Ethics and Artificial Intelligence in Athens, Greece. Following up on that visit, he shared reflections on the differences between human creations and God’s creations in this May 29 post.

“Artificial intelligence can answer questions, but it cannot answer prayers.”

He also shared this May 28 post, testifying of the “true and living God” and that “AI cannot create God.”

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, posted a May 22 video together with the Primary Worldwide account, sharing her thoughts on “When the Savior Comes Again."

“I love the joy that this song invites us to have around the Second Coming of the Savior,” Browning said.

Testifying of the blessings of keeping covenants with Christ, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared how that relationship demonstrates God’s love for His children, in a May 24 post.

“We are beloved sons and daughters of God, and He desires that we experience joy in this life. Our covenants can serve as constant reminders of these sacred truths.”

In this May 24 post, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles relayed how having many ordained priests in the Church allows priesthood blessings to be in every home.

“I invite you to use your home as part of the Church, to consider it as the primary place for you to live the gospel always with joy.”

The Primary general presidency also posted a video on May 23 on the Primary Worldwide account, together with The Friend Magazine, promoting a new Friend to Friend episode that came out on May 24, 2026.

“The Primary general presidency is thrilled for children all around the world to discover how prophets bless our lives today — and to feel the joy, guidance and love that comes from following them."