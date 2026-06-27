Sister J. Anette Dennis was sustained as first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency in the April 2022 general conference and began her service on Aug. 1, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1960, in Provo, Utah, and raised in Mississippi, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska and Utah.
Sister Dennis studied elementary education and Spanish at Brigham Young University. While on a cultural trip with the BYU Spanish Department to Hermosillo, Mexico, she met Jorge Dennis, and they married in 1980. They have four children.
Before her call to the Relief Society general presidency, Sister Dennis was a member of the Primary general advisory council. She and her husband served as mission leaders in the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission from 2013 to 2016. From 2017 to 2018, Sister Dennis served as assistant to the matron in the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple and her husband as a counselor in the temple presidency. She has also served in Relief Society, Primary and Young Women on the ward and stake levels.
In honor of her birthday, here are nine quotes from Sister Dennis over the past year.
1. Sent at this time
“You are not lost to our Heavenly Father. You have been sent at this time to be a force for good.”
— Devotional in Guatemala, May 29, 2026
2. Life-changing turning points
“Progress often comes quietly — one skill at a time, one encouraging word at a time, one opportunity at a time. But what may seem like small steps in a place like this can become life-changing turning points for individuals and families.”
— New Humanitarian Center dedication, May 27, 2026
3. Peace in storms
“We can feel peace in the midst of chaos because of our covenant relationship with our Father in Heaven and Jesus Christ. ... The Lord can comfort us, and strengthen us, and bless us with peace even in the middle of the storms of life, even in the middle of chaos! But for the Savior to do that, we need to choose to put our faith and trust in Him. We need to choose to walk with Jesus.”
—Social media post, May 17, 2026
4. The love of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ
“My sisters, I bear my witness to you that nothing can separate us from the love of our Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. Their light and Their love for us are constant, unchanging and immovable, just like the light and warmth of the sun.”
— Relief Society Worldwide Devotional, March 8, 2026
5. Repentance
“Don’t deny people the blessing of repentance. Repentance is not scary. … God is our loving Heavenly Father.”
— Devotional at the Provo Missionary Training Center, Feb. 10, 2026
6. Ministering
“Ministering is following [the example of] Jesus Christ; it’s not a program; it’s becoming like Him.”
— Devotional in Cancún, Mexico, Sept 20, 2025
7. Death is not the end
“You will see your loved ones again. Because of Jesus Christ, they will be resurrected. Death is not the end. One day there will be no more death, there will be no more crying, there will be no more tears, because of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”
— Ministry in Lesotho, Sept. 4, 2025
8. ‘You do belong’
“Please don’t lose hope. Please keep going. Please stay. You do belong. The Lord needs you, and we need you.”
— "Cheering Each Other On," October 2025 general conference
9. Walk forward with faith
“Just as the Lord was with us in the details of our mission as we sought for His guidance, I promise you that He will also be with you in the details of your lives as you walk forward with faith and invite Him to walk with you.”
— Facebook post, Nov. 2, 2025