Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves as he and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, exit at the end of the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert was born on June 18, 1970, in Oakland, California, and has served as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints since February 2026.

He was raised in Phoenix, Arizona, and served as a young full-time missionary in the Japan Kobe Mission. While attending Brigham Young University, he met Christine Calder, who was roommates with his sister. They were sealed Feb. 5, 1994, in the Salt Lake Temple; they are the parents of eight children.

Elder Gilbert received a bachelor’s degree from BYU, a master’s degree from Stanford University and a doctorate from Harvard University. In his career he served as President of BYU–Pathway Worldwide, President of Brigham Young University–Idaho, president/chief executive officer of Deseret News and Deseret Digital Media, associate academic vice president at BYU–Idaho and professor at Harvard Business School.

In honor of his 56th birthday today, here are nine quotes from Elder Gilbert in the past year.

1. God loves His children

“I know that God loves His children and one of the miracles of my calling is that I repeatedly feel that love pour through me as I teach and minister to others in His name.”

— Social media post, June 16, 2026

2. The Holy Ghost

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles teaches young adults on Sunday, May 31, 2026, during the One-by-One Young Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in Lancashire, England. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“You will need the Holy Ghost to quietly witness to you: ‘It is true. The light is on. What you believe is real and you can count on it.’”

— One-by-One Young Adult Conference in Lancashire, England, May 31, 2026

3. Jesus Christ lives

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses members and friends of the Church across the UK and Ireland in a historic broadcast originating from the Hyde Park Chapel in London on Sunday, May 24, 2026. | Simon Jones

“Jesus Christ lives. He leads this Church today. He is our Savior. He is active in the lives of all of us.”

— Broadcast in Hyde Park Chapel, London, May 24, 2026

4. A miraculous season

“How joyful it was this weekend to sustain President Dallin H. Oaks as the Lord’s prophet and president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This is a miraculous season in the Church of Jesus Christ. Christine and I are grateful for the new responsibility I have received. I will do all I can to witness to the name of Christ in all the world.”

— Social media post, April 6, 2026

5. The Savior is calling

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday morning session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I witness that Christ is our Redeemer. When we fall short, He repairs the breaches in our lives. The Savior loves all of us and is tenderly calling for you and me to come home.”

— "Come Home," April 2026 general conference

6. The Lord will magnify

“I realized as a missionary, if the Lord wants you to do it, if He has called you to do it, He will magnify and make up the difference.”

— Getting to know Elder Caussé and Elder Gilbert, April 3, 2026

7. Stand up and be counted

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles chats prior to speaking at Harvard Faculty Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“It is my prayer and my hope that people of faith will stand up, that they will be counted, that they will find ways — even if it takes multiple ‘at bats’ — to keep having their voices heard in the public square.”

— Address at Harvard University, March 26, 2026

8. Lifelong experiences from the Lord

Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Christine Gilbert, are interviewed for the Church News podcast airing Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. | Rex Warner, Church News

“I think there has been a lifelong set of experiences the Lord’s given us, given me, to know that the Church is true, that the Book of Mormon is true, and that its purpose is to witness of Jesus Christ. And now I take that witness, and it will deepen and be strengthened with the keys I have been given to be a witness to the name of Christ in all the world.”

— Church News podcast, Feb. 24, 2026

9. ‘Pointing us to something better’

Elder Clark G. Gilbert speaks during an interview on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. Elder Gilbert was called by President Dallin H. Oaks as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it was announced on Feb. 12, 2026. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

“Every time we have made a sacrifice for the kingdom of God, Christ was always pointing us to something better.”

— First interview as an Apostle, Feb. 13, 2026