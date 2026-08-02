A new member of the Sunday School general advisory council has been called to serve by the First Presidency. He began his service in June. He will assist the Sunday School general presidency — President Paul V. Johnson, Brother Chad H Webb, first counselor, and Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor — which is responsible for religious instruction in the Church.

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Grant Anderson, who was called to serve as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council by the First Presidency. He began his service in June. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Grant Anderson began serving as a member of the Sunday School general advisory council in June 2026. He is a former stake president, bishop, high councilor and elders quorum president and served as a full-time missionary in the Colombia Cali Mission.

Brother Anderson received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s degree from the California State University system, both degrees in education. He worked for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion for 40 years and is now retired.

He was born in Whittier, California, to Heber Grant Anderson and Beth Collings. He is married to Martine Fiddler, and they have two daughters and five grandsons. He lives in the South Jordan 8th Ward, South Jordan Utah Stake.