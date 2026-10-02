Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at BYU graduation in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Elder Ulisses Soares was born in São Paulo, Brazil, on Oct. 2, 1958, and named to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on March 31, 2018. He married Rosana Fernandes in October 1982.

Elder Soares received a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and economics in 1985 from São Paulo Pontifical Catholic University. He later received a Master of Business Administration degree. He was an accountant and auditor for multinational corporations in Brazil and director for temporal affairs in the Church area office in São Paulo.

He had been a General Authority Seventy since April 2005, being named a member of the Presidency of the Seventy in January 2013. He served previously in area presidencies in Africa and Brazil. He was a young full-time missionary in the Brazil Rio de Janeiro Mission, and he and Sister Soares led the Portugal Porto Mission from 2000 to 2003.

In honor of Elder Soares’ birthday today, here are nine of his quotes from the past year.

1. Cultivating temperance

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 5, 2025. | Screenshot from the Church’s YouTube channel

“As we strive, with faith and diligence, to weave temperance into our actions and words, I testify that we will strengthen and anchor our lives more securely upon the sure foundation of our Redeemer.”

- “Adorned With the Virtue of Temperance,” October 2025 general conference

2. Temples are living testimonies of God

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles looks over the grounds at the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Each temple is a living testimony that God lives, that He loves His children and that He continues to reach out in mercy to all generations — past, present, future. These sacred buildings bear witness that Jesus Christ is the Savior and Redeemer of the world. Through His infinite Atonement, the plan of salvation is made possible for each of us.”

- Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple Dedication, Nov. 2, 2025

3. ‘We work with everybody who wants to bless the lives of God’s children’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, talks with Sen. Carlos Viana, who represents the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, in Brasilia, Brazil, on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. | Barbara Leite, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As ambassadors of the gospel of Jesus Christ, we try everything possible to bring hope and peace [to] the hearts of people. [The Church is] not connected to any political parties. We are neutral. ... But we work with everybody who wants to bless the lives of God’s children.”

- Meeting with vice president of Brazil, Feb. 26, 2026

4. Remain ‘connected to the True Vine’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“In a world of many voices, remaining connected to the True Vine is not merely desirable; it is essential to our spiritual survival.”

- “Jesus Christ — the True Vine,” April 2026 general conference

5. You are a lighthouse keeper

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, left, and BYU President C. Shane Reese and his wife, Sister Wendy Reese, right, participate in commencement on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU

“You are not only called to preserve the light — you are called to beam it forth, to act upon it, to bless and sometimes rescue others because of it.”

- BYU Commencement ceremony, April 23, 2026

6. ‘Our role as missionaries is to love the people’

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to more than 340 missionaries during a devotional at the Philippines Missionary Training Center in Manila, Philippines, on May 20, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Lord is the one who does that work through His Spirit. Our role as missionaries is to love the people, help them to recognize that the feelings they are experiencing are divine.”

- Meeting with missionaries in the Philippines Missionary Training Center, May 20, 2026

7. Purpose-centered mission leadership councils

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on Thursday, June 18, 2026, held in the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“He will inspire your thoughts, guide your decisions and bless your missionaries to become true disciples of Jesus Christ. Through your faithful leadership, many of God’s children will come unto Him and feel His redeeming love.”

- Seminar for new mission leaders, June 18, 2026

8. Be a peacemaker

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, meets with Rev. A. R. Bernard, founder and CEO of the Christian Cultural Center, at Bernard's office in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Peace in the world begins within each of us. We become peacemakers as we choose kindness over contention, understanding over suspicion, respect over prejudice and love over hatred.”

- Meeting with local Christian and Jewish leaders, Aug. 21, 2026

9. Center your life on Jesus Christ

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, greet members at a special stake conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“As we center our lives on Jesus Christ and allow Him to be the most powerful influence in our decisions, our discipleship is strengthened and our hearts become more fully united with Him.”

- Stake conference in Mexico, Aug. 30, 2026