President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson, wave to the crowd as they participate in the Days of ’47 Parade in Salt Lake City Friday, July 24, 2026. President Johnson was this year’s grand marshal.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was sustained during the April 2022 general conference. She married Douglas R. Johnson on July 31, 1987, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three sons.

After graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in English in 1985, President Johnson earned a law degree in 1989. She practiced law for nearly 30 years as a partner in the Salt Lake law firm Snow, Christensen & Martineau, where she was firm president at the time of her call to the Primary general presidency.

President Johnson served as the Primary general president for a year before becoming Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, 2022. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.

In honor of President Johnson’s birthday today, here are nine quotes from the past year.

1. Prepare to be endowed

“I would just say to our sisters, I invite you to prepare to be endowed and enjoy the blessings of endowment in the house of the Lord. And whether a temple has been announced in your area or not, live ready to go. Have that temple recommend in hand. Show the Lord you are prepared to take His name upon you in new and higher and holier ways so that you can draw upon His power.”

— Salt Lake Temple Celebration theme announcement, Sept. 1, 2026

2. Committed to caring for God’s children

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a recording of the Church News podcast in the Humanitarian Center in Salt Lake City for an episode released Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. At left is Elissa Gifford, director of the Church's Humanitarian Services; at right is Dr. Winifride Mwebesa, senior managing director of global health for Save the Children; and Amy Ellis, deputy director of global health for Catholic Relief Services. | Rachel Aston, Deseret News

“I’m so grateful to be part of a Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is committed — its members are committed — to lifting and caring for all of God’s children. And we’re happy to have the opportunity to collaborate together to make miracles happen in the lives of women and children.”

— Church News podcast, Aug. 25, 2026

3. Tenacious and faithful pioneer ancestors

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, pose for a photo with Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and her husband, Brother Doug Johnson, prior to the Days of '47 parade on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday, July 24, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“They [her ancestors] were tenacious. They were faithful. It was clearly their faith in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ that drove them to follow the Saints and answer the Prophet’s call to gather to Zion. And when they got here, their first priority was to build the temple.”

— Serving as Days of ‘47 Parade grand marshal, July 24, 2026

4. Peacemaking

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson delivers a keynote address at the Religious Educators Conference in the BYU Music Building in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 4, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“Loving even our adversaries changes our hearts. Avoiding contention sets the tone. And making peace will change the world.”

— Religious Educators Conference, June 4, 2026

5. The most important, impactful work

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president, speaks during the 2026 Kindness Summit, sponsored by the Semnani Family Foundation and One Kind Act a Day, in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 10, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I still believe that the most important work that any of us does — the most impactful work — continues to be done when we care for our own children. When we teach a friend to read. When we patiently address the needs of someone who is elderly in our neighborhood or prepare a meal for the sick, or cry with someone who is grieving.”

— 2026 Kindness Summit, April 10, 2026

6. Do hard with Jesus Christ

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, center, stands with her counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis, left, and Sister Kristin M. Yee, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. The Relief Society worldwide devotional is available Sunday, March 8, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I know that life is hard. You can do hard with Jesus, or you can do hard alone. That is your choice. But when you do hard with Jesus Christ, the hard becomes holy. You become holy women.”

— Relief Society Worldwide Devotional, March 6, 2026

7. Religious freedom

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets Lorena Kirby following her address during the J. Reuben Clark Law Society Annual Fireside at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

“Simply put, when societies and governments restrict religious freedoms, women and children suffer, and women are prevented from using their innate gifts to cultivate peace.”

— J. Reuben Clark Law Society Annual Fireside, Jan. 16, 2026

8. Repentance

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks at a Provo Missionary Training Center devotional in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred for the Deseret News

“True, mighty change is when we avail ourselves of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in daily repentance and improvement.”

— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Jan. 6, 2026

9. Marriage and children

“As leaders of the Church, we are concerned about recent trends in marriage and childbirth. ... Children are vital to maintaining civilization. They are vital to the glorious plan of happiness. The commandment for us to multiply and replenish the earth ‘remains in force.’”

— Liahona article, September 2025