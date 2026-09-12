Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson was born Sept. 12, 1963, in Pocatello, Idaho. She was sustained during the April 2022 general conference. She married Douglas R. Johnson on July 31, 1987, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have three sons.
After graduating from the University of Utah with a degree in English in 1985, President Johnson earned a law degree in 1989. She practiced law for nearly 30 years as a partner in the Salt Lake law firm Snow, Christensen & Martineau, where she was firm president at the time of her call to the Primary general presidency.
President Johnson served as the Primary general president for a year before becoming Relief Society general president on Aug. 1, 2022. She and her husband also served as mission leaders of the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019.
In honor of President Johnson’s birthday today, here are nine quotes from the past year.
1. Prepare to be endowed
“I would just say to our sisters, I invite you to prepare to be endowed and enjoy the blessings of endowment in the house of the Lord. And whether a temple has been announced in your area or not, live ready to go. Have that temple recommend in hand. Show the Lord you are prepared to take His name upon you in new and higher and holier ways so that you can draw upon His power.”
— Salt Lake Temple Celebration theme announcement, Sept. 1, 2026
2. Committed to caring for God’s children
“I’m so grateful to be part of a Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is committed — its members are committed — to lifting and caring for all of God’s children. And we’re happy to have the opportunity to collaborate together to make miracles happen in the lives of women and children.”
— Church News podcast, Aug. 25, 2026
3. Tenacious and faithful pioneer ancestors
“They [her ancestors] were tenacious. They were faithful. It was clearly their faith in the restored gospel of Jesus Christ that drove them to follow the Saints and answer the Prophet’s call to gather to Zion. And when they got here, their first priority was to build the temple.”
— Serving as Days of ‘47 Parade grand marshal, July 24, 2026
4. Peacemaking
“Loving even our adversaries changes our hearts. Avoiding contention sets the tone. And making peace will change the world.”
— Religious Educators Conference, June 4, 2026
5. The most important, impactful work
“I still believe that the most important work that any of us does — the most impactful work — continues to be done when we care for our own children. When we teach a friend to read. When we patiently address the needs of someone who is elderly in our neighborhood or prepare a meal for the sick, or cry with someone who is grieving.”
— 2026 Kindness Summit, April 10, 2026
6. Do hard with Jesus Christ
“I know that life is hard. You can do hard with Jesus, or you can do hard alone. That is your choice. But when you do hard with Jesus Christ, the hard becomes holy. You become holy women.”
— Relief Society Worldwide Devotional, March 6, 2026
7. Religious freedom
“Simply put, when societies and governments restrict religious freedoms, women and children suffer, and women are prevented from using their innate gifts to cultivate peace.”
— J. Reuben Clark Law Society Annual Fireside, Jan. 16, 2026
8. Repentance
“True, mighty change is when we avail ourselves of the Atonement of Jesus Christ in daily repentance and improvement.”
— Provo Missionary Training Center devotional, Jan. 6, 2026
9. Marriage and children
“As leaders of the Church, we are concerned about recent trends in marriage and childbirth. ... Children are vital to maintaining civilization. They are vital to the glorious plan of happiness. The commandment for us to multiply and replenish the earth ‘remains in force.’”
— Liahona article, September 2025