This week on social: How Church leaders grew their testimonies, plus Sunday lesson helps

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted about his experience at the Cities of Light YSA Conference in New York City. The conference was on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. He posted on his social media accounts four days later, on Sept. 24.

Church leaders this week posted on social media about their testimonies of general conference and the Book of Mormon, service, and ways to help youth inside and outside the classroom.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke in New York City at the Young Single Adult Cities of Light Conference, Sept. 18-20. He shared about his experience: “We may not always recognize the good we do, but as we choose the Savior, honor our covenants and love His children, His light will shine through us.”

On Sunday, Sept. 27, Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted on his social media accounts about how he gained a deeper testimony of the Atonement of Jesus Christ while preparing a previous general conference talk.

“I came to the realization that the central purpose of the Book of Mormon is to restore a true and clear understanding of the Atonement of Christ and of His role as our Savior and Redeemer.”

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson visited Blackfoot, Idaho, and Idaho Falls, Idaho, to tour a foster care resource center, food pantry and humanitarian center. Photos of President Johnson’s time in Idaho were posted to her social media accounts on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Read more about her visit on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Relief Society Worldwide social media accounts posted videos to help Relief Society presidents and teachers. One video features President Johnson and her two counselors, Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, as they discuss questions that women in wards have about choosing general conference talks for their class discussions.

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On Sept. 26, the Young Men general presidency — President Timothy L. Farnes; Brother David J. Wunderli, first counselor; and Brother Sean R. Dixon, second counselor — shared their personal experiences of gaining testimonies of the Book of Mormon to the Young Men Worldwide social media accounts.

“I did it initially out of duty. It’s what everybody was doing. I didn’t know that I was doing something that would change my life,” Brother Dixon said.

“I remember going to church out of duty, and all of the sudden I’m like, ‘I’m actually loving what I’m learning.’ And I noticed that my life was being transformed.”

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On Monday, Sept. 28, the Young Women general presidency’s social media accounts posted a heartfelt mother-daughter story about discovering self-worth as a beloved daughter of God.

“You are so much more than your reflection. Your body is a sacred gift from God.”

The Young Women general presidency — President Emily Belle Freeman and her two counselors, Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor, and Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor — also posted a response to their Tuesday question: “Where can I find everything for Sundays?”

Their response: “The FSY Guide is the curriculum” and “the youth magazine is the curriculum outline.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the Primary Worldwide social media accounts posted a video encouraging Primaries to help their students be missionaries. They suggest printing out invitations to their sacrament meeting presentation for the children to draw on and give to friends, family and neighbors.

“They are such great missionaries and are able to invite people to the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Young Men Worldwide accounts posted a series of physical challenges that leaders can give to their youth. These challenges give the young men opportunities to develop skills working with common tools. By cutting, measuring, drilling and building, they are becoming “toolbox ready.”