How to find comfort and courage in trying times, Church leaders teach during October 2026 general conference

Tiboah Ofe carries his daughter Kathy Ray as he and his family members approach the Conference Center during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The family is from Ghana and currently living in Texas.

After The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square majestically performed “How Firm a Foundation,” President Henry B. Eyring opened the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference by testifying the promises in that hymn are true.

“We know that the Lord will comfort all of those who try to follow Him,” said President Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “And He offers us the great blessing and trust to help Him keep His promise to succor Father’s children in their tests along their mortal journey home.

“That is the reason we shed tears of joy and take courage whenever we hear the words, ‘Fear not, I am with Thee,’ and we are touched that He offers us the trust of helping and loving others.”

President Eyring was one of many speakers during October 2026 general conference who spoke about receiving comfort from the Lord and offering comfort to others during times of trial and hardship.

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Courage and faith in Jesus Christ

Later in the Sunday morning session, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught about spiritual courage being born of faith in Jesus Christ and how this faith and courage sustains individuals during life’s challenges.

“With our hope alive in Christ, even with life’s challenges, we too may be, as the apostle Paul said, ‘troubled on every side, yet not distressed; … perplexed, but not in despair,’” Elder Andersen said, quoting 2 Corinthians 4:8.

“I promise you that as you strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ by believing and following Him, and keeping His commandments, your answers will come, your spiritual power will increase, and your courage in following Christ will define your eternal soul.”

Purpose in suffering

Sister Tamara W. Runia, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, spoke during the Saturday morning session about the purpose of suffering. It’s human nature to want to fix things, she said, and to become frustrated when something happens that cannot be fixed.

“A godlike life is carved from the very things that make it hard — the gut-wrenching things that happen and the righteous desires that haven’t. … God is shaping us into something only He knows we can become,” Sister Runia said.

Suffering is not a detour from the path; it gives purpose to our path, she explained. “God is saying, ‘Trust me,’ and we are learning how to say yes.”

A young audience member watches the Tabernacle Choir perform during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Receiving the Savior’s help

The Savior Jesus Christ promises to carry one’s burdens, “but what does that look like in practical terms?” asked Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy.

In his Saturday afternoon talk, Elder Dunn recounted a personal experience of finishing a 100-mile race. To help him finish the last 10 miles, his friend Ted quietly lightened Elder Dunn’s load by carrying his hydration pack.

“As I’ve come to learn through this race and the ups and downs of my life, [the Savior] simultaneously lifts and uplifts, sometimes in unseen fashion, multiplying and magnifying even our most miniscule offerings,” Elder Dunn said. “In other words, the Redeemer rescues not by shortening our course, but by helping us lengthen our stride.”

A true source of comfort

Continuing the theme, Elder Matthew J. Eyring followed Elder Dunn’s talk in the Saturday afternoon session with a message about feeling comfort from the Holy Ghost during trying times.

“We have received repeated prophetic warnings that in coming days we will not survive spiritually without the constant influence of the Holy Ghost,” said Elder Eyring, General Authority Seventy. “One reason is that in a world of increasing temporal and spiritual turbulence, true sources of comfort will become more scarce.

“Without divine comfort, we risk losing hope; and without hope, we can lose our faith and stop trying. Our hearts can fail us. There is hope in Jesus Christ.”

Conferencegoers take photos as they make their way to the doors during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

‘Eyes to see’ the needs of others

Earlier that session, Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes spoke about having “eyes to see” opportunities to minister and help others — what he described as “divine appointments.”

“This pattern defined the Savior’s ministry,” President Farnes taught. “He turned ordinary encounters with people into extraordinary moments of healing, encouragement and transformation. To Jesus, these people were not interrupting His mission. They were His mission.

“God has given us eyes to see. When we use them, we begin to recognize divine appointments all around us. What once looked like random encounters become invitations from the Lord to minister with compassion.”