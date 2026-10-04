Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Courage Born of Our Faith in Jesus Christ’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about spiritual courage being born of faith in Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.
Elder Andersen’s talk summary
Faith and courage are hallmarks of Jesus Christ’s disciples.
“As we choose faith in Christ, He blesses us with the courage, sometimes in very difficult situations, to choose the right, and as we manifest our courage to choose the right, our faith in Christ strengthens.”
Discipleship always requires spiritual courage. Courage is born of faith in Jesus Christ.
“Being His true disciple, overcoming the world, keeping His commandments, and trusting in Him and His promises is not a casual pursuit. Spiritual courage is the triumph over obstacles, doubt, and fear in choosing the right.”
With the world in constant commotion, disciples need stillness to nourish their faith in Christ. Even when they are “troubled on every side” by life’s challenges, they are “not in despair” when their hope is alive in Christ (2 Corinthians 4:8).
Faith in Him brings spiritual courage to minister, keep commandments, speak openly of the Savior, be guided by the Holy Ghost, repent, receive forgiveness and more.
“I promise you that as you strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ by believing and following Him and keeping His commandments, your answers will come, your spiritual power will increase, and your courage in following Christ will define your eternal soul.”
“As we choose faith in Christ, He blesses us with the courage, sometimes in very difficult situations, to choose the right, and as we manifest our courage to choose the right, our faith in Christ strengthens.”
“It is our faith in Christ that gives us the spiritual courage to speak openly to others of our Savior, make covenants in the house of the Lord, repent and receive forgiveness, follow living prophets and be guided by the quiet impressions of the Holy Ghost.”
“I promise you that as you strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ by believing and following Him and keeping His commandments, your answers will come, your spiritual power will increase, and your courage in following Christ will define your eternal soul.”
Who is Elder Andersen?
- Elder Neil L. Andersen was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009. He had served as a General Authority Seventy since 1993, during which time he managed development of the film “The Testaments of One Fold and One Shepherd” and supervised the initial launch of Mormon.org, now ComeUntoChrist.org.
- Elder Andersen served a mission in France from 1970 to 1972, presided over the France Bordeaux Mission from 1989 to 1992, and accompanied President Henry B. Eyring as he dedicated the Paris France Temple on May 21, 2017. In addition to English, he speaks French, Portuguese and Spanish.
- He met his wife, Sister Kathy Williams Andersen, while attending Brigham Young University. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and are the parents of four children.
- Elder Andersen worked as an advertising executive and later as a vice president of Morton Plant Health System.
What has Elder Andersen done recently?
- In the April 2026 general conference, Elder Andersen taught that eternal marriage is an eternal journey of becoming who God desires His children to become.
- He dedicated the Bacolod Philippines Temple on May 31, honoring the history of the area’s pioneers and looking to the future blessings of the new temple.
- Elder Andersen spoke with media representatives at the June 15 media day of the San Diego California Temple, testifying that “everything in the building speaks of Christ and why He is important.”
- In the 2026 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, he spoke on June 18 about four foundation stones to help missionaries become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ.
Read more of Elder Andersen’s general conference addresses, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X/Twitter.