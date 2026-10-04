Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘Courage Born of Our Faith in Jesus Christ’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 4, 2026.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2026 general conference about spiritual courage being born of faith in Jesus Christ. The following is a summary of what he said.

Elder Andersen’s talk summary

Faith and courage are hallmarks of Jesus Christ’s disciples.

“As we choose faith in Christ, He blesses us with the courage, sometimes in very difficult situations, to choose the right, and as we manifest our courage to choose the right, our faith in Christ strengthens.”

Discipleship always requires spiritual courage. Courage is born of faith in Jesus Christ.

“Being His true disciple, overcoming the world, keeping His commandments, and trusting in Him and His promises is not a casual pursuit. Spiritual courage is the triumph over obstacles, doubt, and fear in choosing the right.”

With the world in constant commotion, disciples need stillness to nourish their faith in Christ. Even when they are “troubled on every side” by life’s challenges, they are “not in despair” when their hope is alive in Christ (2 Corinthians 4:8).

Faith in Him brings spiritual courage to minister, keep commandments, speak openly of the Savior, be guided by the Holy Ghost, repent, receive forgiveness and more.

“I promise you that as you strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ by believing and following Him and keeping His commandments, your answers will come, your spiritual power will increase, and your courage in following Christ will define your eternal soul.”

“As we choose faith in Christ, He blesses us with the courage, sometimes in very difficult situations, to choose the right, and as we manifest our courage to choose the right, our faith in Christ strengthens.”

“It is our faith in Christ that gives us the spiritual courage to speak openly to others of our Savior, make covenants in the house of the Lord, repent and receive forgiveness, follow living prophets and be guided by the quiet impressions of the Holy Ghost.”

“I promise you that as you strengthen your faith in Jesus Christ by believing and following Him and keeping His commandments, your answers will come, your spiritual power will increase, and your courage in following Christ will define your eternal soul.”

Who is Elder Andersen?

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What has Elder Andersen done recently?

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