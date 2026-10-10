15 invitations from October 2026 general conference by the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Conferengoers sing during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

Concluding four sessions of messages and testimonies centered on Jesus Christ and God’s plan of happiness for His children, President Dallin H. Oaks invited all to study and apply the principles taught during October 2026 general conference.

“As the talks of this conference are published, we invite all to study and ponder them prayerfully and to act in faith on the principles they explain,” said President Oaks, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in his closing remarks.

“The Lord has promised, ‘Unto him that receiveth I will give more’ (2 Nephi 28:30).”

Below are 15 invitations extended by members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during October 2026 general conference.

1. Act upon and share Book of Mormon truths

“All around us we see evidence that many in the world are hungry for our Savior, Jesus Christ, and His teachings. As declared on its title page, the Book of Mormon has come forth that we ‘may know [of] the covenants of the Lord’ and also for the convincing of all ‘that Jesus is the Christ, the Eternal God, manifesting himself unto all nations.’ I call upon all to act on these truths and to share them with others that we may all draw closer to Jesus Christ, our Savior.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church, “The Gospel of Jesus Christ Is for All”

President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, exit after the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

2. Help the Lord comfort others

“Another great opportunity can come when you invite the Holy Ghost to help you find ways to help the Lord comfort those who are pleading for it. … We know that the Lord will comfort all of those who try to follow Him. And He offers us the great blessing and trust to help Him keep His promise to succor Heavenly Father’s children in their tests along their mortal journey toward home.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, “Fear Not, I Am with Thee”

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3. ‘Live life on a higher plane’

“Today, I am pleading with all of us to live life on a higher plane. God has granted life and agency to each of us, and each of us is accountable to Him for how we live that life. A key part of a life well-lived is contributing to the well-being of others. … It comes by supporting and rewarding work rather than idle pursuits. Work leads to prosperous, just and equitable societies. Gambling, even for fun, leads in the opposite direction.”

— President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, “O Be Wise”

4. Build Christ-centered unity

“In the Savior’s Church, it is not our political views, culture or personal interests that unite us. It is our love for God and neighbor, God’s children. It is our commitment to our covenants with Jesus Christ and to His restored gospel. … Wherever you are, I invite you to join the Christ-centered unity we are trying to build. It would be incomplete without you. Please, come and see, come and help, and come and belong.”

— President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Christ-Centered Unity”

Crowds of attendees walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

5. Be worthy to receive the Holy Spirit of Promise

“Receiving this ratifying sealing by the Holy Ghost typically is not a one-time event; rather, it comes over time as we repent sincerely and consistently, honor our covenants and yield our hearts unto God. … Each of us should ever be grateful for sacred opportunities to ‘walk in all the ordinances of the Lord’ (Doctrine and Covenants 136:4) and to receive by the Holy Spirit of Promise, ‘in process of time’ (Moses 7:21), the ratifying seal that guarantees all promised blessings.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Sealed by the Holy Spirit of Promise”

6. Live with integrity

“In our day, the application of this principle is essential if we are to be true lifelong disciples of Christ. We need to live our lives with integrity and follow His example. The Lord, speaking of one servant in Nauvoo, declared, ‘He may be trusted because of the integrity of his heart’ (Doctrine and Covenants 124:20). ‘Preach My Gospel’ teaches, ‘Integrity includes being honest with God, yourself, your leaders and others.’”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Integrity and Virtue Lead to Happiness”

7. Choose faith in Christ

“Times have changed, but our spirits have not changed. We need stillness to nourish our faith in Christ. … As we choose faith in Christ, He blesses us with the courage, sometimes in very difficult situations, to choose the right, and as we manifest our courage to choose the right, our faith in Christ strengthens.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Courage Born of Our Faith in Jesus Christ”

Lacy Burrows and her son, Clayton Burrows, look at a mural of prophets during the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

8. Turn one’s despair to the Savior

“I ask you to turn over to Jesus Christ your despair for those wayward souls. We cannot change their hearts, but He can; He is a God of miracles. We love our family members and friends profoundly, but they are foremost children of our Father in Heaven, who knows and loves them even more than we do. Our Father, the great Elohim, gave His Beloved Son the authority and power necessary to heal all His children.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Love Like Jesus”

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9. Love, share and invite

“I invite you to do something that is as simple as gospel fruit is delicious: love, share and invite. Do this with words and actions. As you do so, I promise that you will not only feel joy and happiness that comes as you partake of the fruit of the gospel but even greater joy as loved ones around you partake as well.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Fruit to Make One Happy”

10. Trust the Lord and His promises

“When I consider what Jesus Christ has done for us, I do not think we want Him asking us, ‘How long will it be ere [you] believe me?’ (Numbers 14:11). Strive to remember all the times He has inclined His ear to you, especially when confronted with cold oatmeal. With Moroni, I declare, ‘The eternal purposes of the Lord shall roll on, until all his promises shall be fulfilled’ (Mormon 8:22). We can trust the Lord, especially His promises.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “How Long Will It Be Ere They Believe Me?”

Conferencegoers listen during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

11. Worship in the house of the Lord

“In a world of commotion, contention and cares, the Lord invites us to a place of spiritual safety, harmony and holiness — the house of the Lord. … Dear brothers and sisters, come worship and rejoice with the Lord in the house of the Lord, in temple doctrine and in your own personal temple culture.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Come to the Lord and His Holy House”

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12. Embrace the purpose of the law of the fast

“My dear friends, I invite you to prayerfully ponder Isaiah’s teachings and more intentionally embrace the divine purpose of the law of the fast in a higher and holier way as part of our worship. As you do so, I promise, in the name of our Savior, Jesus Christ, that miracles will come into your life. You will draw nearer to the Savior, receive strength to overcome your weaknesses and become more sensitive to the needs of others.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “A Higher and Holier Fast”

The Tabernacle Choir performs during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

13. Learn to live ‘in lift’

“What does living in lift actually look like? A few simple things. Find a faithful guide and learn from them where lift is found. Actively tune in to the sweet feelings of the Holy Spirit and the things in your life that lead you there. Join those who are climbing. Do what they do. Watch closely for the subtle signs of sink in your own life, and turn away decisively. And when you find lift yourself, show someone else where and how to rise. Then soar in the joy of the Lord!”

— Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Jesus Lives to Lift”

14. Seek opportunities to testify

“I invite you to look each day for opportunities, as prompted by the Holy Ghost, to bear witness of Jesus Christ and His restored gospel — even if only for a minute or two. A brief and sincere expression of faith can make a profound difference — whether at home with your family, in testimony meetings, in ministering visits and missionary lessons, on social media or in simple, everyday interactions with others.”

— Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “The Gift of Testimony”

15. ‘Teach truth with love’

“For disciples of Jesus Christ, truth and love always walk together. I believe teaching truth with love will be the hallmark of Christ’s disciples in the last days. For some this will require greater conviction. For others it will demand greater charity. I know the Lord will help us as we strive to teach truth with love.”

— Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Teach Truth with Love”

The Salt Lake Temple is lit in the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026, prior to the 196th Semiannual General Conference. | Rex Warner, Deseret News