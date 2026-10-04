Church leaders remind Latter-day Saints to choose to love others like the Savior

The Scoble family, from left, Thomas, Jereelyn and Ryan Luke, talk about the painting of Christ as they walk to their seats during the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026.

In his first general conference address as the 18th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints earlier this year, President Dallin H. Oaks invited Latter-day Saints to choose to love others — “even if they show little or no love toward us.”

President Oaks quoted the Savior’s words: “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God” (Matthew 5:9).

Followers of Christ, he said, “should seek to live peaceably and lovingly with other children of God who do not share our values and do not have the covenant obligations we have assumed” (“Alive in Christ,” April 2026 general conference).

President Oaks invited followers of Christ to follow the Savior by forgoing contention and by using the language and methods of peacemakers. “In our families and other personal relationships, let us avoid what is harsh and hateful. Let us seek to be holy, like our Savior.”

Six months later, during the October 2026 general conference on Sunday, Oct. 4, the Lord’s Prophet reiterated a message of love and unity by declaring, “The gospel of Jesus Christ is for all.”

President Oaks taught that the Lord loves all people and reaches out to all, everywhere. He quoted 2 Nephi 29:7: “Know ye not that I, the Lord your God, have created all men, and that I remember those who are upon the isles of the sea; and that I rule in the heavens above and in the earth beneath; and I bring forth my word unto the children of men, yea, even upon all the nations of the earth?”

Throughout the October 2026 general conference, several Church leaders echoed the loving call of the Prophet, offering practical applications of how to increase peace and unity in personal relationships, families, wards, communities and beyond.

Conference attendees enter the building and admire displayed art ahead of the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

Jesus Christ offers unity

In his address on Sunday afternoon, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke of how the Savior’s work brings people peacefully together.

The Savior gathered people “from different walks of life and asked them to serve together in positions of trust. He ministered to the poor and rich alike. And today He continues to invite all to come unto Him.”

While Satan seeks to divide, Jesus Christ offers unity, President Uchtdorf taught.

“In the Savior’s Church, it is not our political views, culture or personal interests that unite us. It is our love for God and neighbor, God’s children. It is our commitment to our covenants with Jesus Christ and to His restored gospel. We are ‘one in Christ.’”

The closer individuals come to Christ, the closer they will come to each other, President Uchtdorf said.

“When our attention is riveted on Christ, the superficial things are hardly worth noticing. We learn to see as He sees — looking on the heart rather than the outward appearance.”

To Latter-day Saints everywhere, President Uchtdorf invited to “join the Christ-centered unity we are trying to build. It would be incomplete without you. Please, come and see, come and help, and come and belong.”

He testified: “The more united in Christ we are and the more we desire to build bridges instead of walls, the more our individual lives, our families, our communities and our nations will experience God’s presence and supernal blessings.”

From left, Heritier Nibigira, Pascalina Irambona and Kapend Elie of Congo pose for a photo prior to the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

‘Love like Jesus’

On Saturday afternoon, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke of handling a situation that can sometimes cause disconnect or harm to relationships: when a loved one chooses to leave the gospel path.

Many hearts ache for loved ones who have turned away from the Lord, Elder Rasband noted, but by divine design, each person must choose for themselves to follow Jesus Christ.

“I ask you to turn over to Jesus Christ your despair for those wayward souls. We cannot change their hearts, but He can; He is a God of miracles,” said Elder Rasband.

Jesus Christ is the perfect embodiment of love, and love can positively influence those who have strayed.

However, loving those who have strayed is not stepping back or sanctioning others’ decisions and actions. “Love is being interested in their lives, their successes and their challenges. Love is being there with arms outstretched and a cheerful countenance. Love is lifting with faith and hope in our Lord and Savior,” Elder Rasband taught.

The prodigal son returned home. “What brought him back? It was love. He knew where to find it. Love, brothers and sisters, is the answer to connecting with all of our loved ones. Our Father extends His protective arms to us and to those still distant from Him and His Son. He asks us to do the same,” Elder Rasband declared.

Jenni Collier holds Flora Collier, 6, during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Standing for truth with love

As the penultimate speaker of the 196th Semiannual General Conference, Elder Clark G. Gilbert of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles related how he once became frustrated with a friend who had previously been spiritually faithful but was now attacking the Church.

“Rather than recognize the tension of the moment or that he might be hurting for other reasons I could not see, I shot back an angry retort. I may have won the debate, but I lost the Spirit and failed to help my struggling friend. That day I stood for truth, but I did it without love or charity,” he said.

Elder Gilbert encouraged listeners to stand for truth with love by finding common ground and by being a light or example to others. “The best way to help someone else keep their covenants is to keep your covenants,” said Elder Gilbert.

Being a light to others will open more doors than any pointed argument ever will, he continued.

Elder Gilbert told listeners to hold to truth even in outreach. “When we try to love others by minimizing God’s laws, we separate ourselves from the one person who loves them the very most. The Savior showed love for the woman taken in adultery. But He also charged her to ‘go, and sin no more’ (John 8:11).”

For disciples of Jesus Christ, truth and love will always walk together, Elder Gilbert taught. “I believe teaching truth with love will be the hallmark of Christ’s disciples in the last days. For some, this will require greater conviction. For others, it will demand greater charity.”

A young audience member looks over the back of her seat during the morning session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Lukas Katilius, Deseret News

‘I see you’

In Primary General President Rosemary K. Chibota’s talk Sunday morning, the new leader shared a principle that can help homes, wards, schools and communities “become places of belonging, healing and love.”

In Zimbabwe, where President Chibota was born, the Southern African greeting “Sawubona” means “I see you.”

“This greeting is much more than a simple ‘hello.’ It is an acknowledgment of another person’s worth and humanity. It communicates, ‘I recognize you. I respect you. You matter,’” President Chibota explained.

Jesus Christ perfectly exemplified this principle. “Where others saw labels, He saw beloved sons and daughters of God,” she said.

President Chibota invited others to pray to see others as He sees them and to treat them accordingly. “When we see others through the Savior’s eyes, love and service naturally follow.”

President Chibota told listeners: “I see you. More importantly, your Heavenly Father sees you. Your Savior, Jesus Christ, sees you. They know your name, your circumstances, your gifts and your divine potential. As we learn to see ourselves and one another as They do, our homes, wards, schools and communities will become places of belonging, healing and love.”

Crowds of attendees walk toward the Conference Center for the afternoon session of the 196th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

Language of peacemaking

Quoting President Oaks’ counsel from April general conference, Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, invited Latter-day Saints to use the language of peacemakers.

“It is a spiritual exercise to identify the language and expressions we need to forgo and then replace them with words and phrases that bring peace wherever we are and at all times,” said Elder Kyungu.

Instead of using words and language that escalate feelings of anger, disappointment and frustration, “let us use words that encourage understanding and peace. We must choose language that strengthens confidence and preserves relationships,” he said. Examples include, “Thank you,” “I’m sorry” and “I forgive you.”

Elder Kyungu told listeners, “Let us repent of the harsh language and expressions that have offended our friends, leaders, colleagues or family members. Let us pray for peaceful communication among us, regardless of the difference in our opinions. Let us use the language that uplifts, edifies, comforts and brings people together.”

The peace the Savior offers is real, Elder Kungu testified. “It is powerful, and it begins with us — with our hearts, our choices and our words.”