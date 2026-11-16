Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson wants young single adults to know that those descriptors — “young” and “single” — are only demographic identifiers, not identities. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints needs young adults now, she said, not just when they’ve achieved educational, professional or other milestones.

“The one thing I know about this generation is that you’re interested in making meaningful change in the world,” President Johnson said. “I see it in your eyes. … You’re anxious to change the circumstances of the people around you. We need that kind of energy right now.”

President Johnson spoke Sunday, Nov. 15, at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus. Her remarks highlighted the Church’s humanitarian and other service efforts, while also encouraging young adults to take part in those efforts. She was accompanied by her husband, Brother Douglas R. Johnson.

Hundreds of young adults turned out for the devotional and subsequent service project benefiting Stitching Hearts Worldwide, a nonprofit that creates quilts, rugs and other handmade goods for people in need. Following the Nov. 15 devotional, young adults made sleeping mats for the local homeless population and cut fabric for school children’s backpacks.

“What I know for sure is that when you offer relief to others, you’ll find that relief for yourselves,” President Johnson said. “You’re the conduits through which Jesus Christ provides His relief.”

‘Divinely appointed responsibilities’

Young adults listen as Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

During the devotional, President Johnson said the Church is motivated by love and Jesus Christ’s example to help millions of people around the world.

“When love is your motivator, you’re acting in the Savior’s way,” she said. “It’s what motivated Him to perform the infinite and intimate Atonement. When it’s our motivation, we can achieve great things.”

She outlined the “four divinely appointed responsibilities” that broadly describe the Church’s work and that tithing money supports:

Living the gospel of Jesus Christ Caring for those in need Inviting all to receive the gospel Uniting families for eternity

She spoke briefly on the first, third and fourth responsibilities. Regarding the first, President Johnson listed some of the ways that the Church helps people live the gospel, such as maintaining 22,000 meetinghouses worldwide, publishing scriptures in more than 115 languages and supporting over 1 million young people enrolled in seminary and institute.

Regarding the third responsibility, President Johnson said a significant portion of tithing donations supports more than 95,000 full-time missionaries serving in over 500 missions.

And regarding the fourth responsibility, she said the Church currently has 380-plus temples in operation, under construction or announced. It also supports FamilySearch and other genealogy efforts.

Serving near and far

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

President Johnson then spoke in detail about how the Church is fulfilling the second responsibility. Caring for those in need is a call to action from the Savior, she said, but it’s also a covenant responsibility and evidence of personal discipleship.

She referenced the Church’s Caring for Those in Need 2025 Summary, which is “a glimpse into the remarkable efforts” of Church members. It shows that last year the Church conducted or sponsored 3,514 humanitarian projects and donated 7.4 million volunteer hours in 196 countries and territories. The Church also spent $1.58 billion on disaster relief, medical care, food security, education and more.

She also highlighted the Church’s Caring for Women and Children Initiative to improve the well-being of women and children. This involved taking seven separate global humanitarian organizations and grouping them together into four consortia, each focused on projects benefiting women and children in 12 high-need countries, Church News previously reported. As of August 2026, more than 52 million women and children have benefited from the initiative.

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and young adults make a sleeping mat out of recycled grocery bags during a service project after President Johnson's devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Some people might question why the Church publishes a report about its good works, President Johnson said. However, “it’s not to glory ourselves, but to glory God.”

She also emphasized that while large, global efforts are important, plenty of local needs exist, too. She encouraged young adults to use the Church’s JustServe platform to identify ways to serve their communities.

Individuals sometimes feel like empty vessels, President Johnson said, with nothing to pour into others. But remember the widow in 2 Kings 4, who followed the prophet Elisha’s direction to pour what little oil she had into many vessels, ultimately filling them all.

“Sometimes the empty vessel is the making of a miracle,” she said. “So don’t ever discount the efforts that you can make.”

Related Story Sister Yee invites Utah Valley Institute students to be the Lord’s hands in caring for those in need

Young adults make a sleeping mat out of recycled grocery bags during a service project after Relief Society President Camille N. Johnson's devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson talks with missionaries after giving a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Young adults listen as Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson speaks during a devotional at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

A choir sings during a devotional given by Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson at the Salt Lake Institute of Religion east of the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News