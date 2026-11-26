The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during a devotional with members and friends of the Church in George Town, Grand Cayman, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026.

Standing in holy places can help members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints find comfort and strength in the Savior during difficult times, said Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Speaking to nearly 1,250 people in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, Nov. 15, Elder Rasband identified three holy places where individuals and families can draw closer to Jesus Christ — homes, meetinghouses and temples.

“Stand in holy places, be not troubled and make promises to the Lord,” he said, citing the Lord’s counsel in Doctrine and Covenants 45:32. “And your families, current or future, can be welded together in the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

Elder Rasband ministered in the Dominican Republic, the Cayman Islands and Colombia, meeting with members, government officials and media. The Church’s Newsroom posted photos and accounts of the visit.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, smile and wave to members during a special multistake conference at the Sambil Santo Domingo event hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Rasband was joined by his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband; Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naume Dube; and General Authority Seventies who serve in the Church’s Caribbean Area presidency and their wives — Elder Hugo Montoya, president, and Sister Maria de Carmen Balvastro; Elder Valeri V. Cordón and Sister Glenda Zelmira Zea Diaz; and Elder Ahmad S. Corbitt and Sister Jayne Corbitt.

‘Stand in holy places’

As a boy, Elder Rasband heard his father express love for his mother and children during family prayers. “Our home was a holy place to me,” he said in a social media video.

“What matters is the environment that you create inside of your homes,” Elder Rasband said. “Do you pray in your homes? Do you read the scriptures in your home?”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband speaks to members during a special multistake conference at the Sambil Santo Domingo event hall in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Meetinghouses are holy places where members partake of the sacrament, renew covenants with Jesus Christ, receive blessings and learn from their leaders.

Elder Rasband invited those with current temple recommends to worship in the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple. He encouraged those without current recommends to meet with their local leaders and prepare to attend.

‘Witnesses of Jesus Christ’

That afternoon, Elder Rasband invited more than 1,600 youth gathered at the Los Alcarrizos Dominican Republic Stake Center to be witnesses of Jesus Christ among their friends, neighbors and family members.

During a question-and-answer session, a 15-year-old asked how to prepare to serve the Lord with love.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen to Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Say your prayers. Read your scriptures. Choose good friends,” Elder Rasband said, encouraging the youth to study “Preach My Gospel” and speak with their bishops about serving missions.

When another young man asked what Heavenly Father thinks of their generation, Elder Rasband said: “Heavenly Father loves you. Jesus Christ loves you. He loves you one by one. And He loves all of you, my young friends.”

Elder Rasband closed with his witness that Jesus Christ lives.

“We need you to be witnesses of Jesus Christ right now,” he said.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, stands at the pulpit during a youth devotional at the Los Alcarrizos Stake Center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Elder Edward Dube of the Presidency of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Naume Dube, are pictured to the right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader during a meeting in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dominican Republic president

On Nov. 16, Elder Rasband met with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader at the National Palace, announcing Church support for renovations to the Padre Billini Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center in Pedro Brand, Newsroom reported.

They discussed religious freedom, humanitarian service and families. “Families are the basic unit of society. When families are strengthened, communities and countries are strengthened as well,” Elder Rasband wrote in a social media post.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shares "The Family: A Proclamation to the World" with Miguel Susana, a news journalist, during their interview in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He presented Abinader with a Book of Mormon and invited him to the future Santiago Dominican Republic Temple open house and the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

In a Nov. 16 interview with RTVD Channel 4 journalist Miguel Susana, Elder Rasband discussed families, faith and religious liberty during the Dominican Republic’s “month of the family,” Newsroom reported.

“All of our attention is to focus our children and our families on the Lord Jesus Christ,” Elder Rasband said.

Ministering in the Cayman Islands

On his first visit to the Cayman Islands, Elder Rasband met with government officials on Nov. 19 to discuss families, religious liberty and humanitarian assistance, Newsroom reported.

Later, he met with members and friends at the local meetinghouse.

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen to Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak during a devotional in George Town, Grand Cayman, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I reaffirm to all of you tonight — this is the Lord’s Church. He is gathering Israel, everywhere,” Elder Rasband said. “May all the honor of building up the Church here in the Cayman Islands be to the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ.”

For local member Cynthia Powell, the visit was an answer to prayer and a reassurance that the island’s members are not forgotten.

Looking to the future

Elder Rasband concluded his ministry in Bogotá, Colombia, where he met with local Church leaders from Venezuela and sensed their growing hope for the future.

“You could see a little crack in the door occurring in Venezuela,” he said in a video, “a little more hope and excitement about what the future holds.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands with Greg Gibson, head of the Governor's Office, after giving him a copy of the Book of Mormon in George Town, Grand Cayman, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presents a copy of the Book of Mormon to Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader during a meeting in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints