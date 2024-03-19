On the grounds of the Mesa Arizona Temple, musical production of ‘Jesus the Christ’ celebrates Easter story

Actors portraying shepherds arrive to worship the newborn Savior during a dress rehearsal for "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024.

MESA, Arizona — This Easter season, Mesa is home again to the annual outdoor theatrical production of “Jesus the Christ,” a musical dramatization of “the greatest story ever told.”

Through music, dance, drama and a cast of more than 470 performing on a massive stage with live animals and special effects, “Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ” depicts the powerful and poignant moments of the life of Jesus Christ, including the miraculous events surrounding Jesus’ life as recorded in the New Testament. The spirit-filled story highlights His humble birth, His healing miracles, His walk on the raging Sea of Galilee, His raising the dead, His Crucifixion on the cross and His glorious Resurrection.

This 70-minute program opens Wednesday, March 20, and runs through Saturday, March 23, and resumes Tuesday, March 26, through Saturday, March 30. Each evening’s performance begins at 8 p.m. on the north lawn of the Mesa Arizona Temple, 101 S. LeSueur in downtown Mesa.

“It is our gift to the community,” said Jenee Wright Prince, who has served as pageant director since 2012. Nearly 100,000 audience members are expected to attend from throughout Arizona and the United States.

Pageant chair Matt Riggs affirmed the idea of the production as a “gift.”

Cast members portraying Jesus and John the Baptist perform during a dress rehearsal for "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024. | Photo by Scott P. Adair

“When I was given the assignment to chair the Mesa Easter Pageant, I was told the purpose of the pageant is to be a gift to the community,” he said. “It dawned on me that we are joining God in giving the gift of His Son by sharing the story of His Son with all who will come.”

He said that during rehearsals over the last few weeks, he has wandered the grassy area in front of the stage speaking with people — some who planned on visiting and others who are drawn to the stage due to the beauty of the music and pageantry.

“As I speak with those who have been unexpectedly drawn, the expressions are those of wonder, love for the Savior and amazement at what they are witnessing for the first time,” he said. “That’s the impact the pageant has on people. The story is amazing itself, but when presented with beautiful lyrics, music and pageantry, it comes to life and brings those who witness it closer to the Savior, Jesus Christ.”

The Easter celebration has been a beloved community tradition in downtown Mesa since 1938, when it began as a simple sunrise service, and is now presented with the help of more than 1,000 volunteers from throughout the metro Phoenix area.

Tim Jackson is one of those volunteers, having been a part of the cast for more than 11 years. He auditioned with his wife and three children, and while those children have grown up and moved on, Tim and his wife, Beth Jackson, continue to audition and have been invited to be a part of the production year after year.

Early on, he was asked to portray one of the wisemen in the nativity scene and later as an apostle.

The Jacksons drive 25 minutes one way to get to the temple grounds, but say they don’t see that time and commitment of weeks of rehearsals and performances a sacrifice.

“We enjoy it,” Tim Jackson said. “It helps to build our testimonies. The overall experience for us has been that it brings the scriptures to life by putting ourselves in the shoes of those whom we portray. It allows me deeper worship of the Savior as I consider His miracles and blessings. My most tender moments are during the Last Supper scene each evening when I think of Him, knowing what is going to happen, and He continues to teach and serve us. This is Christ teaching me, as He does every day.”

In the final scene of the dress rehearsal of the Mesa Easter Pageant in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024, the actor portraying Jesus Christ rises above the angels, who stand atop the 4-story stage. | Photo by Scott P. Adair

Ballet dancer Ellie Shapiro of Phoenix drives even farther to participate in the cast.

The high school senior spends 40 minutes on the drive, and heavy traffic can extend that to well over an hour.

“It’s a long drive, but I don’t mind it,” she said. “I’m excited to do it; it’s rare experience and an opportunity to dance in a different way.”

Shapiro portrays one of the angels who dances on the highest spot of the four-story stage.

“I enjoy getting to watch the other scenes, and I love that we can all share our testimonies of Jesus Christ in this way,” said the 17-year-old.

She enjoyed the opportunity it’s given her to invite friends and family to “come and see” the production. Some are fellow dancers in her Christian dance club at school.

“It’s perfect opportunity to invite others,” she said. “I fasted this month and prayed for it to be a special experience not only for me, but for everyone who comes — I want them to have a special experience, too.”

The pageant went on hiatus after Easter in 2018 because of a major renovation project of the Mesa Arizona Temple, and it returned in the spring of 2022 after the temple was dedicated in December 2021. During that hiatus, a new script and score was written by composer Rob Gardner. Music for the soundtrack is performed by the London Symphony Orchestra and Spire Chorus. It is now available for free listening on most music streaming services.

Visit MesaTemple.org for more information.

Cast members portray the Biblical scene of Jesus raising Jairus' daughter during a dress rehearsal for "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024. | Photo by Scott P. Adair

Cast members perform a Biblical scene portraying Jesus Christ walking on water to His disciples during a dress rehearsal for "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024. | Photo by Scott P. Adair

Cast members perform a Biblical scene portraying Jesus Christ walking on water to His disciples during a dress rehearsal for "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024. | Photo by Scott P. Adair

Cast members portray a scene depicting people praising God when Jesus enters Jerusalem during a dress rehearsal for the "Mesa Easter Pageant: Jesus the Christ" in Mesa, Arizona, on March 18, 2024. | Photo by Scott P. Adair