Send it in: Photos of watch parties for the Tabernacle Choir’s upcoming Florida and Georgia concerts

The Church News wants to share photos of watch parties for the Tabernacle Choir’s concerts in Florida and Georgia; plus how to stream the concerts

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square perform at the National Auditorium in Mexico City on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Christine Rappleye

By Christine Rappleye

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and Orchestra at Temple Square’s next stops in the “Songs of Hope” are in southern Florida on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Amerant Bank Arena, in Sunrise, Florida, near Fort Lauderdale, and in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 9 at Morehouse College and Sept. 11 at the State Farm Arena.

The free arena performances on Sept. 7 and Sept. 11 will also be livestreamed to watch parties in homes, meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and community centers in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, southern Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. Both are at 7 p.m. Eastern time, or 5 p.m. Mountain time.

The concerts are also available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel, the Church’s broadcast page at broadcasts.churchofjesuschrist.org and the Gospel Stream app. See choirworldtour.com for information.

Send in photos from watch parties

The Church News would like to know how individuals are watching the concerts — whether at a large watch party, at a meetinghouse or with a smaller group in a home. Responses could possibly be published as part of the Church News’ coverage of the choir and orchestra’s tour stop.

Please fill out this Google form to submit information and a photo.

By sending in a photo, you authorize Deseret News Publishing Co. to use and publish your submitted material in any form in all Deseret Management Corp. publications and channels. If applicable, you also confirm that you have received permission from all individuals whose names, quotes and/or images appear in the materials you have submitted, and authorize the use and publication of these submitted material (including but not limited to text, photo, video, audio, design, etc.) in any form on their behalf, in all DMC publications and channels.

Concert guest artists

Singers Adassa, who has won Golden Globe, Oscar and Grammy awards, and is best known as the voice of Delores in “Encanto,” and Alex Melecio, who is also one of the Spanish language hosts for “Music & the Spoken Word,” are the guest artists at the concert in Florida. Both performed with the choir and orchestra during the “Hope” tour stop in Mexico in June 2023 and during the summer concert in July 2023.

In Atlanta, the choir and orchestra will perform with the glee clubs from Morehouse College and Spelman College. In October 2023, the choir hosted the glee clubs in Salt Lake City, where the two groups performed on the choir’s weekly broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Stream the Tabernacle Choir concerts

Here are links to the YouTube videos for each concert:

• Sunrise, Florida, concert at Amerant Bank Arena

The concert at Amerant Bank Arena in southern Florida is Saturday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Eastern time/5 p.m. Mountain time (livestream and on-demand viewing).

• Special event at Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel in Atlanta, Georgia

The special event at Morehouse Monday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Mountain time (livestream only).

• Atlanta, Georgia, concert at State Farm Arena

The concert at State Farm Arena is Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Eastern time/5 p.m. Mountain time (livestream and on-demand viewing).

