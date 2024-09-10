The audience claps after the last song performed by the combined ensemble of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square along with the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

ATLANTA, Georgia — More than 520 musicians joined together from The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Morehouse Glee Club and the Spelman Glee Club and sang about peace, unity and testimonies of Jesus Christ in the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College on Monday, Sept. 9.

It’s the same Atlanta, Georgia, chapel where the portrait of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hangs. He was honored in April 2023 with as the inaugural laureate of the historically Black men’s liberal arts college’s Gandhi-King-Mandela Peace Prize. At that time, the choir recorded to be sung at the ceremony and leaders from both organizations talked about a possible collaboration.

Related Stories Morehouse College honors President Nelson with peace prize, announces collaboration with Tabernacle Choir

In October 2023, 30 members of each glee club came to Salt Lake City to sing with the choir and orchestra during “Music & the Spoken Word” weekly broadcast in the Salt Lake Tabernacle.

And now, the choir and orchestra are performing with 150 members of the glee clubs in Atlanta as part of the multicity, multiyear “Songs of Hope” tour stop in the southeastern U.S.

Sept. 9 was also President Nelson’s 100th birthday. Earlier in the day, many choir and orchestra members took pictures of his portrait hanging in the chapel — next to the portrait of Abraham Lincoln — and recorded happy birthday wishes.

Tim Hawker and his wife Suzanne Hawker take a selfie with a portrait of President Russell M. Nelson on the day of President Nelson’s 100th birthday before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Rev. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr. — the founding dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel and who offered the opening prayer at the event — said that this was “more than I had envisioned.”

The risers for the choir and glee clubs nearly filled the space vertically, leaving space at the top for the trumpet pipes of the 6,000-pipe organ. The risers fit “neatly in our acoustical shell,” the Rev. Carter said.

The groups singing together help share “a picture of what is possible — the continuation on a larger scale of shattering stereotypes,” the Rev. Carter said.

Due to space on the stage, the glee club members waited in side seats and then switched places with choir members partway through the concert.

The Rev. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., founding dean of the Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel, speaks after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

‘Songs of Hope’

The concert featured each group performing individually and then coming together for several numbers with notable organists from Morehouse and Spelman colleges. It included the debut of “Songs for the People,” with music by Kevin Phillip Johnson, the music director of Spelman College Glee Club, and arranged by Mack Wilberg, director of the Tabernacle Choir. Johnson and Wilberg played the four-hands piano parts while David Morrow, direcetor of Morehouse College Glee Club, led the performers.

The audience frequently stood and applauded throughout the concert, with Martin Luther King III in attendance.

Thurl Bailey, a former NBA player and current greeter for “Music & the Spoken Word,” speaks before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Thurl Bailey, former NBA star and greeter for the choir’s “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast, welcomed the audience; singer Alex Melecio, one of the narrators for the Spanish “Music & the Spoken Word,” and Preston Darger, Jalyn de Moors and Landry Townsend — all three of Atlanta — narrated the event.

The “Songs of Hope” program was divided in several sections: the choir and orchestra performing sections titled “Songs of Praise,” “Three Alleluias,” “Songs of the World,” and “Hymns of Believers;” the glee clubs singing “Songs of Celebration,” and “Praise and Peace;” and all of the groups singing the “Songs of Hope.”

The choir and orchestra began the concert with “Songs of Praise,” the bells and strains of “Alleluia Fanfare” leading into the boisterous “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty” and the Irish folk song “With Joyful Voices Ringing,” all arranged by Wilberg.

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform as part of a “Songs of Hope” tour stop held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Next were the three alleluias: “How Excellent Thy Name” and “Alleluia,” from “Saul” by George Frederic Handel; the peaceful, chant-like “Alleluia” attributed to Italian composer Giulio Caccini and arranged by Wilberg; and the soaring “Alleluia, from Psalm 150,” by Argentine composer Alberto Ginastera that has seemingly disjointed individual parts building before coming together to fill the space with music.

The songs of the world included the celebratory Sephardic wedding song “¡Ah, el novio no quere dinero!” from Spain in Ladino, which is a mixture of Hebrew, Yiddish and Spanish; “Gamelan,” designed to sound like an Indonesian orchestra with the choir rapidly singing series of “ding” and “dong”; and the hand-clapping, foot-stomping American folk song “Cindy.”

They performed the upbeat “Music Everywhere,” which was originally published in 1862, and with music by the choir’s associate director Ryan Murphy; and then the choir testified through music of Jesus Christ in Murphy’s arrangements of “In the Garden,” by C. Austin Miles, about the resurrected Savior; and “Standing on the Promises of God” by Russell Kelso Carter.

Members of Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The Morehouse College Glee Club sang “Great and Glorious” by Franz Joseph Haydn and Morrow’s a cappella arrangement of the African American spiritual “Jacob’s Ladder.” The Spelman College Glee Club, celebrating a century of singing this year, performed the soaring “Wade in the Water” and “Children, Go Where I Send Thee,” both African American spirituals arranged by Johnson, and “A Choice to Change the World” with lyrics by Sarah Stephens and music by Johnson.

The choir and glee club members sang together the regal and awe-inspiring “Holy, Holy, Holy,” by John F. Dyker and Reginal Heber, and Wilberg’s arrangement of the jazzy “What a Wonderful World,” by Bob Thiele and George David Weiss — both songs they performed together last October.

Members of the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs perform in a combined choir with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

David Oliver, the Morehouse College organist, played a solo of an improvisation on “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”

The program came to a crescendo to the “Songs of Hope,” with the Spelmann Glee Club women singing “Ella’s Song,” by Bernice Johnson Reagon, honoring Ella Baker, a former student with lyrics that included “we who believe in freedom cannot rest until it comes.” And the Morehouse College Glee Club men sang a cappella the African American spiritual “I Ain’t Got Weary Yet.”

Kevin Johnson, right, director of the Spelman College Glee Club, and Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, shake hands after premiering “Songs for the People” during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The groups combined for the debut “Songs for the People,” with lyrics by Frances Ellen Watkins Harper, an abolitionist who also advocated for women’s rights. For the finale, Joyce Johnson — the former Spelman College chapel organist who taught at the women’s college for more than 50 years — joined the groups to perform “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”

With all singers on the stage, they performed an encore of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Be With You ‘Till We Meet Again.”

Joyce Finch Johnson reacts to applause during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

‘Spectacular’

Henry Goodgame, Morehouse College vice president of external relations and alumni engagement, said “It was absolutely the most heartwarming, spirit-filled experience of my lifetime.”

Goodgame, who sang in the glee club during his time as a student, said he grew up listening to the Tabernacle Choir. The choirs singing together “and actually happening while I’m here, where I can understand every word, every song, it warmed my spirit.”

Henry Melvin Goodgame, Jr., director of alumni relations, annual giving and special events at Morehouse College, speaks after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Imam Plemon El-Amin, imam emeritu of Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam, said, “The concert was spectacular. It was really wonderful.”

While he as a Muslim would have pronounced the alleluias from the opening numbers differently, “it means the same thing: praise to God.”

Plemon El-Amin, imam emeritus of the Atlanta Masjid of Al-Islam, speaks after a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Rev. Carter said the “Battle Hymn of the Republic” is especially meaningful as Morehouse College is a site of Civil War battles.

Tabernacle Choir member Leslie Barcas was excited when the Morehouse and Spelman college glee clubs came to Salt Lake City last October, as she also attended a historically Black college.

“It’s a really great experience to be able to use our talents and our love of music to share testimonies of God and sing praises to Jesus Christ to do what we did back in October here again,” Barcas said prior to the concert.

Leslie Darcas, second from right, sings with fellow members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

About the ‘Songs of Hope’ world tour

The first concert of the southeastern U.S. tour stop was a bilingual Spanish/English concert in south Florida on Friday, Sept. 6, with singers Adassa, known for her role as Dolores in “Encanto,” and Alex Melecio, one of the narrators for the Spanish “Music & the Spoken Word.”

The Morehouse and Spelman glee clubs will also be featured at the choir’s next concert at the State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m.

The choir and orchestra will also perform in the Georgia state capitol building on Sept. 11 as part of a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of 9/11.

The concerts during the tour will be livestreamed on the choir’s YouTube channel, on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Gospel Stream app, and the arena concerts will be available for on-demand viewing. (See www.choirworldtour.com for streaming information.) There are also watch parties across the southeastern U.S. to view the concerts live.

More photos from the concert, rehearsal

Kevin Johnson, director of the Spelman College Glee Club, conducts a combined ensemble of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square along with the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg conducts the audience as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

David Morrow, director of the Morehouse College Glee Club, conducts his ensemble during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg conducts the audience as The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performs “Battle Hymn of the Republic” while joined on stage by the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees make their way inside before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kevin Johnson, director of the Spelman College Glee Club, conducts during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Ryan Murphy, associate music director, conducts The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

David Morrow, director of the Morehouse College Glee Club, conducts a combined choir of his ensemble, the Spelman College Glee Club and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Matthew Nickle plays the timpani during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square clap during a stop on the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Jay Roberts, second from center left, plays the trombone with fellow members of The Orchestra at Temple Square during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kyle Woodruff, third from center left, claps as he performs with fellow members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a stop on the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform as part of a “Songs of Hope” tour stop held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs perform in a combined choir with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director, conducts The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Bryn Boogert plays the cello with fellow members of The Orchestra at Temple Square during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Nancy Toone, left and Jeannie Goeckeritz, second from left, play the flute with fellow members of The Orchestra at Temple Square during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

An audience member takes a photo during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

From left, Alex Melecio, Landry Townsend, Jalyn de Moors and Preston Darger take turns speaking during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

An usher sports a Morehouse College armband before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform as part of a “Songs of Hope” tour stop held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during a performance as part of the “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

A Morehouse College Glee Club member prays before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dr. Kevin Johnson, director of the Spelman College Glee Club, conducts during a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Attendees make their way past a portrait of President Russell M. Nelson on the day of his 100th birthday before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

An attendee holds a gift bag before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during a rehearsal held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dr. Joyce Finch Johnson plays the organ during a rehearsal held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Lauren Carruth takes a photo of a portrait of President Russell M. Nelson on the day of President Nelson’s 100th birthday before a performance as part of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s “Songs of Hope” tour held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dr. David Oliver plays the organ during a rehearsal held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mark Sowa claps as he sings with fellow members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during a rehearsal held at the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Dr. David Morrow, right, director of the Morehouse College Glee Club, conducts while Dr. Kevin Johnson, center, director of the Spelman College Glee Club, and Dr. Mack Wilberg, left, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, play piano during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Spelman College and Morehouse College at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

David Morrow, director of the Morehouse College Glee Club, conducts during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, conducts during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Mack Wilberg, right, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, talks with David Morrow, director of the Morehouse College Glee Club, during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Club sing during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square make their way inside before a joint rehearsal among the choir as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Members of the choir greet Spelman College students before a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Spelman College senior Gabrielle Smith is greeted by choir members before a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Blaine Cook looks over a piece of music during a joint rehearsal among The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as well as the Spelman College and Morehouse College Glee Clubs held at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News