BYU–Idaho president invites students to become ‘covenant-keeping disciple-leaders’

BYU–Idaho students and faculty listen to President Alvin F. Meredith III speak at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

At the start of BYU–Idaho’s fall semester, the new class schedules, textbooks and syllabuses can cause students to focus on what to “do” and what to “learn.” But President Alvin F. Meredith III encouraged students to “pause in what is likely a hectic week and think for a moment about what you want to ‘become.’”

In the semester’s first devotional, held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at the campus’ I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho, university President Meredith encouraged, “We should all strive to become covenant-keeping disciple-leaders.”

He was joined by his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, to address the largest incoming class in the history of BYU–Idaho. Sister Meredith taught that God loves His children beyond comprehension and seeks to bring them home.

Becoming covenant-keeping disciple-leaders, said President Meredith, “is a great description of what we hope you will become during your time here at BYU–Idaho.”

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, speak at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Lauren Bushman, BYU–Idaho

Covenant keeper

The university president applauded his students for their efforts to worship in the house of the Lord. When the Merediths attended the Rexburg Idaho Temple the Saturday before the fall semester began, they passed by many young adults, with half of the temple workers being students.

“You are a temple-attending student body,” he said. “Sister Meredith and I commend you for that.”

Of the many promises and blessings associated with making and keeping covenants, President Meredith highlighted two that help students become leaders and disciples of Christ: power and confidence.

Endowed with power: He quoted President Russell M. Nelson, who taught, “The reward for keeping covenants with God is heavenly power — power that strengthens us to withstand our trials, temptations and heartaches better.”

Covenant confidence: He also quoted Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said that by committing to follow the Savior through keeping covenants, “we obtain a holier and higher confidence for our day-to-day lives,” a confidence that keeping covenants brings blessings.

President Meredith said, “Disciples and leaders often need power and confidence to stand up and be courageous.”

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

Disciple-leader

Discipleship starts with what one believes and does, but “at an even higher level, discipleship transcends what we do and focuses more on what we become,” said President Meredith.

He added that “striving to become a disciple of Christ, especially as we seek to adopt Christlike attributes, not only strengthens us spiritually but also enhances our leadership in any setting.”

President Meredith defined a leader as someone who influences others toward a common vision or goal, adding that “anyone who influences others to do better and be better is a leader.”

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Lauren Bushman, BYU–Idaho

He pointed to the perfect example of a leader: the Lord Jesus Christ. His attributes “sound like a typical job description for a leader,” said President Meredith.

For example, the Savior had a clear sense of direction, worked with people to achieve His objectives, faced fierce competition, trained others, handled rejection and dealt with betrayal and lack of understanding by those close to Him.

“Those qualities or traits of the Savior’s nature and character made Jesus the perfect leader,” President Meredith said. “And when we strive to adopt His attributes in our lives, we will become better leaders, regardless of the setting.”

BYU–Idaho students and faculty hold up scriptures and notebooks to show they are ready to be taught by President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Mike Lewis, BYU–Idaho

He invited students to adopt Christlike attributes like love, integrity, patience, humility and diligence to become better leaders.

“Consider how Christlike attributes, in the context of your role as a leader, could make you someone that people want to follow, someone that people will trust, someone who can accomplish worthy objectives.”

Sister Jennifer Meredith speaks at BYU–Idaho’s first devotional of the fall semester on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Reilly Cook, BYU–Idaho

‘You are loved beyond comprehension’

Sister Meredith shared that years ago, before making a quick trip to the store, she asked her oldest son, Chase, to watch his siblings. In her rush, Sister Meredith forgot to tell Chase she was bringing her second-youngest son, Ethan.

They returned to find Chase in tears, saying he had searched everywhere for Ethan but couldn’t find him. When Ethan walked through the door, Chase wrapped his arms around him in joy and relief.

“The evidence of Chase’s love for his little brother that day was powerful and tangible,” recounted Sister Meredith. “Like Ethan, who was never truly lost, neither are we. We can never escape the loving eyes of our Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ.”

Because of this love, “God is in relentless pursuit” of His children, said Sister Meredith, quoting Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

BYU–Idaho students take notes at the college’s first devotional of the fall semester, with President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, at the I-Center in Rexburg, Idaho. | Mike Lewis, BYU–Idaho

She continued: “The greatest evidence of His love for us was offering His Son, creating a portal for our safe return. The greatest evidence of His Son’s love for us was submitting to the Father’s will.”

Seeing Their love and divine intervention in her life, Sister Meredith asks herself: “What is the evidence of my love for Them?”

She ended by adding her witness to President Nelson’s teaching of the three most important identifiers: child of God, child of the covenant and disciple of Jesus Christ.

“You are loved beyond comprehension, and because of who you are and who you are striving to become, He will help you.”

